Extract text from a pdf into an array of text 'chunks'. Useful for doing fuzzy parsing on structured pdf text.

Uses Mozilla's pdf.js via pdf2json.

install

$ npm install pdf-text

use

var pdfText = require ( 'pdf-text' ) var pathToPdf = __dirname + "/info.pdf" pdfText(pathToPdf, function ( err, chunks ) { }) var fs = require ( 'fs' ) var buffer = fs.readFileSync(pathToPdf) pdfText(buffer, function ( err, chunks ) { })

api

pdfText(string pathToPdfFile, function callback(error, string[]))

Callback receives string[] of all the text objects within the pdf. The array is ordered similarly to how the text appears on the page, making it possible to extract key pieces by finding them based on how they relate to other 'known' pieces of text in the page.

pdfText(Buffer bufferOfPdfContents, function callback(error, string[]))

Optionally pass a buffer of pdf data instead of a path to the file.

license

