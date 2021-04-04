A simple npm package to convert HTML to PDF for Node.js applications by using Puppeteer

Getting Started

Installation

To use PDF-Puppeteer in your Node app:

npm install --save pdf-puppeteer

Requirements

Node 7.6.0 or greater.

Usage

First, include the convertHTMLToPDF from the package in your .js file:

const convertHTMLToPDF = require ( "pdf-puppeteer" ); var callback = function ( pdf ) { res.setHeader( "Content-Type" , "application/pdf" ); res.send(pdf); } convertHTMLToPDF(html, callback, options, puppeteerArgs, remoteContent);

The convertHTMLToPDF function takes the four parameters detailed above. For more information on the available Puppeteer options for PDF's take a look at Puppeteer's Page PDF Options. More details on usage can be found by checking out the example in the repo. In addition, flags for configuring how Puppeteer should be launched can be set by populating the puppeteerArgs parameter. Take a look at Puppeteer's Launch Options for example arguments.

Example

To run the example in the repo: clone the repo, npm install on the package, npm install on the example, and run the app:

git clone https://github.com/westmonroe/pdf-puppeteer.git cd pdf-puppeteer npm install cd example npm install node index.js