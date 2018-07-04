openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pp

pdf-poppler

by Khishigbaatar
0.2.1 (see all)

Convert PDF files into images using Poppler with promises. It achieves 10x faster performance compared to other PDF converters.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

453

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pdf-poppler

Convert PDF files into images using Poppler with promises. It achieves 10x faster performance compared to other PDF converters. Poppler library attached inside statically, so it has not require installation of poppler.

Note: Currently it supports for Windows and Mac OS only.

Installation

  $ npm install pdf-poppler

Usage

Get pdf info

const pdf = require('pdf-poppler');

let file = 'C:\\tmp\\convertme.pdf'

pdf.info(file)
    .then(pdfinfo => {
        console.log(pdfinfo);
    });

Convert pdf into image

const path = require('path');
const pdf = require('pdf-poppler');

let file = 'C:\\tmp\\convertme.pdf'

let opts = {
    format: 'jpeg',
    out_dir: path.dirname(file),
    out_prefix: path.baseName(file, path.extname(file)),
    page: null
}

pdf.convert(file, opts)
    .then(res => {
        console.log('Successfully converted');
    })
    .catch(error => {
        console.error(error);
    })

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial