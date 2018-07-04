Convert PDF files into images using Poppler with promises. It achieves 10x faster performance compared to other PDF converters. Poppler library attached inside statically, so it has not require installation of poppler.

Note: Currently it supports for Windows and Mac OS only.

Installation

npm install pdf-poppler

Usage

Get pdf info

const pdf = require ( 'pdf-poppler' ); let file = 'C:\\tmp\\convertme.pdf' pdf.info(file) .then( pdfinfo => { console .log(pdfinfo); });

Convert pdf into image