PDFMerge

Merge multiple PDF Files into a single PDF document supporting three output formats: Buffer, Stream, New file on disk.

Requirements

PDFMerge uses PDFtk to merge the documents and as such it is a requirement in order for PDFMerge to work. It will work on any platform supported by PDFtk. Starting from v1.0.0 a requirement of Node >= 4.0.0 is required as well. If you are stuck in the dark ages then npm i pdf-merge@0.1.1 should still work.

Installing PDFtk

Windows

Download and run the Installer.

Debian, Ubuntu

apt- get install pdftk

RPM

https://www.pdflabs.com/docs/install-pdftk-on-redhat-or-centos/

Syntax

PDFMerge( files , options )

files is expected to be an array of files (must be full path for each respective file) or objects.

The file object have the follow options:

file Full path of PDF file

Full path of PDF file inputPw Password to decrypt a PDF Optional!

options :

libPath Should only be provided if pdftk is not in your PATH Optional!

Should only be provided if pdftk is not in your Optional! output Defaults to Buffer . Values Buffer , Stream , and path to a new file are accepted. Optional!

Defaults to . Values , , and path to a new file are accepted. Optional! execOptions This is an optional string where you can pass additional argument to pdftk, for example compress. For the complete list see the docu of the pdftk

Examples