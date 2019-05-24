openbase logo
pdf-merge

by Simon
1.2.0 (see all)

Merge multiple PDF Files into a single PDF document

Readme

PDFMerge

Merge multiple PDF Files into a single PDF document supporting three output formats: Buffer, Stream, New file on disk.

Requirements

PDFMerge uses PDFtk to merge the documents and as such it is a requirement in order for PDFMerge to work. It will work on any platform supported by PDFtk. Starting from v1.0.0 a requirement of Node >= 4.0.0 is required as well. If you are stuck in the dark ages then npm i pdf-merge@0.1.1 should still work.

Installing PDFtk

Windows

Download and run the Installer.

Debian, Ubuntu

apt-get install pdftk

RPM

https://www.pdflabs.com/docs/install-pdftk-on-redhat-or-centos/

Syntax

PDFMerge(files, options)

files is expected to be an array of files (must be full path for each respective file) or objects.

The file object have the follow options:

  • file Full path of PDF file
  • inputPw Password to decrypt a PDF Optional!

options:

  • libPath Should only be provided if pdftk is not in your PATH Optional!
  • output Defaults to Buffer. Values Buffer, Stream, and path to a new file are accepted. Optional!
  • execOptions This is an optional string where you can pass additional argument to pdftk, for example compress. For the complete list see the docu of the pdftk

Examples

const PDFMerge = require('pdf-merge');

const files = [
    `${__dirname}/1.pdf`,
    `${__dirname}/2.pdf`,
    {file: `${__dirname}/protected.pdf`, inputPw: '_SeCrEt_'}
];

//Buffer (Default)
PDFMerge(files)
.then((buffer) => {...});

//Stream
PDFMerge(files, {output: 'Stream'})
.then((stream) => {...});

//Save as new file
PDFMerge(files, {output: `${__dirname}/3.pdf`})
.then((buffer) => {...});

