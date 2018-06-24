Create and modify PDF documents in any JavaScript environment.

Designed to work in any modern JavaScript runtime. Tested in Node, Browser, Deno, and React Native environments.

Learn more at pdf-lib.js.org

Table of Contents

Features

Create new PDFs

Modify existing PDFs

Create forms

Fill forms

Flatten forms

Add Pages

Insert Pages

Remove Pages

Copy pages between PDFs

Draw Text

Draw Images

Draw PDF Pages

Draw Vector Graphics

Draw SVG Paths

Measure width and height of text

Embed Fonts (supports UTF-8 and UTF-16 character sets)

Set document metadata

Read document metadata

Set viewer preferences

Read viewer preferences

Add attachments

Motivation

pdf-lib was created to address the JavaScript ecosystem's lack of robust support for PDF manipulation (especially for PDF modification).

Two of pdf-lib 's distinguishing features are:

Supporting modification (editing) of existing documents. Working in all JavaScript environments - not just in Node or the Browser.

There are other good open source JavaScript PDF libraries available. However, most of them can only create documents, they cannot modify existing ones. And many of them only work in particular environments.

Usage Examples

Create Document

This example produces this PDF.

Try the JSFiddle demo

import { PDFDocument, StandardFonts, rgb } from 'pdf-lib' const pdfDoc = await PDFDocument.create() const timesRomanFont = await pdfDoc.embedFont(StandardFonts.TimesRoman) const page = pdfDoc.addPage() const { width, height } = page.getSize() const fontSize = 30 page.drawText( 'Creating PDFs in JavaScript is awesome!' , { x : 50 , y : height - 4 * fontSize, size : fontSize, font : timesRomanFont, color : rgb( 0 , 0.53 , 0.71 ), }) const pdfBytes = await pdfDoc.save()

Modify Document

This example produces this PDF (when this PDF is used for the existingPdfBytes variable).

Try the JSFiddle demo

import { degrees, PDFDocument, rgb, StandardFonts } from 'pdf-lib' ; const existingPdfBytes = ... const pdfDoc = await PDFDocument.load(existingPdfBytes) const helveticaFont = await pdfDoc.embedFont(StandardFonts.Helvetica) const pages = pdfDoc.getPages() const firstPage = pages[ 0 ] const { width, height } = firstPage.getSize() firstPage.drawText( 'This text was added with JavaScript!' , { x : 5 , y : height / 2 + 300 , size : 50 , font : helveticaFont, color : rgb( 0.95 , 0.1 , 0.1 ), rotate : degrees( -45 ), }) const pdfBytes = await pdfDoc.save()

Create Form

This example produces this PDF.

Try the JSFiddle demo

See also Creating and Filling Forms

import { PDFDocument } from 'pdf-lib' const pdfDoc = await PDFDocument.create() const page = pdfDoc.addPage([ 550 , 750 ]) const form = pdfDoc.getForm() page.drawText( 'Enter your favorite superhero:' , { x : 50 , y : 700 , size : 20 }) const superheroField = form.createTextField( 'favorite.superhero' ) superheroField.setText( 'One Punch Man' ) superheroField.addToPage(page, { x : 55 , y : 640 }) page.drawText( 'Select your favorite rocket:' , { x : 50 , y : 600 , size : 20 }) page.drawText( 'Falcon Heavy' , { x : 120 , y : 560 , size : 18 }) page.drawText( 'Saturn IV' , { x : 120 , y : 500 , size : 18 }) page.drawText( 'Delta IV Heavy' , { x : 340 , y : 560 , size : 18 }) page.drawText( 'Space Launch System' , { x : 340 , y : 500 , size : 18 }) const rocketField = form.createRadioGroup( 'favorite.rocket' ) rocketField.addOptionToPage( 'Falcon Heavy' , page, { x : 55 , y : 540 }) rocketField.addOptionToPage( 'Saturn IV' , page, { x : 55 , y : 480 }) rocketField.addOptionToPage( 'Delta IV Heavy' , page, { x : 275 , y : 540 }) rocketField.addOptionToPage( 'Space Launch System' , page, { x : 275 , y : 480 }) rocketField.select( 'Saturn IV' ) page.drawText( 'Select your favorite gundams:' , { x : 50 , y : 440 , size : 20 }) page.drawText( 'Exia' , { x : 120 , y : 400 , size : 18 }) page.drawText( 'Kyrios' , { x : 120 , y : 340 , size : 18 }) page.drawText( 'Virtue' , { x : 340 , y : 400 , size : 18 }) page.drawText( 'Dynames' , { x : 340 , y : 340 , size : 18 }) const exiaField = form.createCheckBox( 'gundam.exia' ) const kyriosField = form.createCheckBox( 'gundam.kyrios' ) const virtueField = form.createCheckBox( 'gundam.virtue' ) const dynamesField = form.createCheckBox( 'gundam.dynames' ) exiaField.addToPage(page, { x : 55 , y : 380 }) kyriosField.addToPage(page, { x : 55 , y : 320 }) virtueField.addToPage(page, { x : 275 , y : 380 }) dynamesField.addToPage(page, { x : 275 , y : 320 }) exiaField.check() dynamesField.check() page.drawText( 'Select your favorite planet*:' , { x : 50 , y : 280 , size : 20 }) const planetsField = form.createDropdown( 'favorite.planet' ) planetsField.addOptions([ 'Venus' , 'Earth' , 'Mars' , 'Pluto' ]) planetsField.select( 'Pluto' ) planetsField.addToPage(page, { x : 55 , y : 220 }) page.drawText( 'Select your favorite person:' , { x : 50 , y : 180 , size : 18 }) const personField = form.createOptionList( 'favorite.person' ) personField.addOptions([ 'Julius Caesar' , 'Ada Lovelace' , 'Cleopatra' , 'Aaron Burr' , 'Mark Antony' , ]) personField.select( 'Ada Lovelace' ) personField.addToPage(page, { x : 55 , y : 70 }) page.drawText( `* Pluto should be a planet too!` , { x : 15 , y : 15 , size : 15 }) const pdfBytes = await pdfDoc.save()

Fill Form

This example produces this PDF (when this PDF is used for the formPdfBytes variable, this image is used for the marioImageBytes variable, and this image is used for the emblemImageBytes variable).

Try the JSFiddle demo

See also Creating and Filling Forms

import { PDFDocument } from 'pdf-lib' const formPdfBytes = ... const marioImageBytes = ... const emblemImageBytes = ... const pdfDoc = await PDFDocument.load(formPdfBytes) const marioImage = await pdfDoc.embedPng(marioImageBytes) const emblemImage = await pdfDoc.embedPng(emblemImageBytes) const form = pdfDoc.getForm() const nameField = form.getTextField( 'CharacterName 2' ) const ageField = form.getTextField( 'Age' ) const heightField = form.getTextField( 'Height' ) const weightField = form.getTextField( 'Weight' ) const eyesField = form.getTextField( 'Eyes' ) const skinField = form.getTextField( 'Skin' ) const hairField = form.getTextField( 'Hair' ) const alliesField = form.getTextField( 'Allies' ) const factionField = form.getTextField( 'FactionName' ) const backstoryField = form.getTextField( 'Backstory' ) const traitsField = form.getTextField( 'Feat+Traits' ) const treasureField = form.getTextField( 'Treasure' ) const characterImageField = form.getButton( 'CHARACTER IMAGE' ) const factionImageField = form.getTextField( 'Faction Symbol Image' ) nameField.setText( 'Mario' ) ageField.setText( '24 years' ) heightField.setText( `5' 1"` ) weightField.setText( '196 lbs' ) eyesField.setText( 'blue' ) skinField.setText( 'white' ) hairField.setText( 'brown' ) characterImageField.setImage(marioImage) alliesField.setText( [ `Allies:` , ` • Princess Daisy` , ` • Princess Peach` , ` • Rosalina` , ` • Geno` , ` • Luigi` , ` • Donkey Kong` , ` • Yoshi` , ` • Diddy Kong` , `` , `Organizations:` , ` • Italian Plumbers Association` , ].join( '

' ), ) factionField.setText( `Mario's Emblem` ) factionImageField.setImage(emblemImage) backstoryField.setText( `Mario is a fictional character in the Mario video game franchise, owned by Nintendo and created by Japanese video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto. Serving as the company's mascot and the eponymous protagonist of the series, Mario has appeared in over 200 video games since his creation. Depicted as a short, pudgy, Italian plumber who resides in the Mushroom Kingdom, his adventures generally center upon rescuing Princess Peach from the Koopa villain Bowser. His younger brother and sidekick is Luigi.` , ) traitsField.setText( [ `Mario can use three basic three power-ups:` , ` • the Super Mushroom, which causes Mario to grow larger` , ` • the Fire Flower, which allows Mario to throw fireballs` , ` • the Starman, which gives Mario temporary invincibility` , ].join( '

' ), ) treasureField.setText([ '• Gold coins' , '• Treasure chests' ].join( '

' )) const pdfBytes = await pdfDoc.save()

Flatten Form

This example produces this PDF (when this PDF is used for the formPdfBytes variable).

Try the JSFiddle demo

import { PDFDocument } from 'pdf-lib' const formPdfBytes = ... const pdfDoc = await PDFDocument.load(formPdfBytes) const form = pdfDoc.getForm() form.getTextField( 'Text1' ).setText( 'Some Text' ); form.getRadioGroup( 'Group2' ).select( 'Choice1' ); form.getRadioGroup( 'Group3' ).select( 'Choice3' ); form.getRadioGroup( 'Group4' ).select( 'Choice1' ); form.getCheckBox( 'Check Box3' ).check(); form.getCheckBox( 'Check Box4' ).uncheck(); form.getDropdown( 'Dropdown7' ).select( 'Infinity' ); form.getOptionList( 'List Box6' ).select( 'Honda' ); form.flatten(); const pdfBytes = await pdfDoc.save()

Copy Pages

This example produces this PDF (when this PDF is used for the firstDonorPdfBytes variable and this PDF is used for the secondDonorPdfBytes variable).

Try the JSFiddle demo

import { PDFDocument } from 'pdf-lib' const pdfDoc = await PDFDocument.create() const firstDonorPdfBytes = ... const secondDonorPdfBytes = ... const firstDonorPdfDoc = await PDFDocument.load(firstDonorPdfBytes) const secondDonorPdfDoc = await PDFDocument.load(secondDonorPdfBytes) const [firstDonorPage] = await pdfDoc.copyPages(firstDonorPdfDoc, [ 0 ]) const [secondDonorPage] = await pdfDoc.copyPages(secondDonorPdfDoc, [ 742 ]) pdfDoc.addPage(firstDonorPage) pdfDoc.insertPage( 0 , secondDonorPage) const pdfBytes = await pdfDoc.save()

Embed PNG and JPEG Images

This example produces this PDF (when this image is used for the jpgImageBytes variable and this image is used for the pngImageBytes variable).

Try the JSFiddle demo

import { PDFDocument } from 'pdf-lib' const jpgImageBytes = ... const pngImageBytes = ... const pdfDoc = await PDFDocument.create() const jpgImage = await pdfDoc.embedJpg(jpgImageBytes) const pngImage = await pdfDoc.embedPng(pngImageBytes) const jpgDims = jpgImage.scale( 0.25 ) const pngDims = pngImage.scale( 0.5 ) const page = pdfDoc.addPage() page.drawImage(jpgImage, { x : page.getWidth() / 2 - jpgDims.width / 2 , y : page.getHeight() / 2 - jpgDims.height / 2 , width : jpgDims.width, height : jpgDims.height, }) page.drawImage(pngImage, { x : page.getWidth() / 2 - pngDims.width / 2 + 75 , y : page.getHeight() / 2 - pngDims.height, width : pngDims.width, height : pngDims.height, }) const pdfBytes = await pdfDoc.save()

Embed PDF Pages

This example produces this PDF (when this PDF is used for the americanFlagPdfBytes variable and this PDF is used for the usConstitutionPdfBytes variable).

Try the JSFiddle demo

import { PDFDocument } from 'pdf-lib' const americanFlagPdfBytes = ... const usConstitutionPdfBytes = ... const pdfDoc = await PDFDocument.create() const [americanFlag] = await pdfDoc.embedPdf(americanFlagPdfBytes) const usConstitutionPdf = await PDFDocument.load(usConstitutionPdfBytes) const preamble = await pdfDoc.embedPage(usConstitutionPdf.getPages()[ 1 ], { left : 55 , bottom : 485 , right : 300 , top : 575 , }) const americanFlagDims = americanFlag.scale( 0.3 ) const preambleDims = preamble.scale( 2.25 ) const page = pdfDoc.addPage() page.drawPage(americanFlag, { ...americanFlagDims, x : page.getWidth() / 2 - americanFlagDims.width / 2 , y : page.getHeight() - americanFlagDims.height - 150 , }) page.drawPage(preamble, { ...preambleDims, x : page.getWidth() / 2 - preambleDims.width / 2 , y : page.getHeight() / 2 - preambleDims.height / 2 - 50 , }) const pdfBytes = await pdfDoc.save()

Embed Font and Measure Text

pdf-lib relies on a sister module to support embedding custom fonts: @pdf-lib/fontkit . You must add the @pdf-lib/fontkit module to your project and register it using pdfDoc.registerFontkit(...) before embedding custom fonts.

This example produces this PDF (when this font is used for the fontBytes variable).

Try the JSFiddle demo

import { PDFDocument, rgb } from 'pdf-lib' import fontkit from '@pdf-lib/fontkit' const fontBytes = ... const pdfDoc = await PDFDocument.create() pdfDoc.registerFontkit(fontkit) const customFont = await pdfDoc.embedFont(fontBytes) const page = pdfDoc.addPage() const text = 'This is text in an embedded font!' const textSize = 35 const textWidth = customFont.widthOfTextAtSize(text, textSize) const textHeight = customFont.heightAtSize(textSize) page.drawText(text, { x : 40 , y : 450 , size : textSize, font : customFont, color : rgb( 0 , 0.53 , 0.71 ), }) page.drawRectangle({ x : 40 , y : 450 , width : textWidth, height : textHeight, borderColor : rgb( 1 , 0 , 0 ), borderWidth : 1.5 , }) const pdfBytes = await pdfDoc.save()

Add Attachments

This example produces this PDF (when this image is used for the jpgAttachmentBytes variable and this PDF is used for the pdfAttachmentBytes variable).

Try the JSFiddle demo

import { PDFDocument } from 'pdf-lib' const jpgAttachmentBytes = ... const pdfAttachmentBytes = ... const pdfDoc = await PDFDocument.create() await pdfDoc.attach(jpgAttachmentBytes, 'cat_riding_unicorn.jpg' , { mimeType : 'image/jpeg' , description : 'Cool cat riding a unicorn! 🦄🐈🕶️' , creationDate : new Date ( '2019/12/01' ), modificationDate : new Date ( '2020/04/19' ), }) await pdfDoc.attach(pdfAttachmentBytes, 'us_constitution.pdf' , { mimeType : 'application/pdf' , description : 'Constitution of the United States 🇺🇸🦅' , creationDate : new Date ( '1787/09/17' ), modificationDate : new Date ( '1992/05/07' ), }) const page = pdfDoc.addPage(); page.drawText( 'This PDF has two attachments' , { x : 135 , y : 415 }) const pdfBytes = await pdfDoc.save()

Set Document Metadata

This example produces this PDF.

Try the JSFiddle demo

import { PDFDocument, StandardFonts } from 'pdf-lib' const pdfDoc = await PDFDocument.create() const timesRomanFont = await pdfDoc.embedFont(StandardFonts.TimesRoman) const page = pdfDoc.addPage([ 500 , 600 ]) page.setFont(timesRomanFont) page.drawText( 'The Life of an Egg' , { x : 60 , y : 500 , size : 50 }) page.drawText( 'An Epic Tale of Woe' , { x : 125 , y : 460 , size : 25 }) pdfDoc.setTitle( '🥚 The Life of an Egg 🍳' ) pdfDoc.setAuthor( 'Humpty Dumpty' ) pdfDoc.setSubject( '📘 An Epic Tale of Woe 📖' ) pdfDoc.setKeywords([ 'eggs' , 'wall' , 'fall' , 'king' , 'horses' , 'men' ]) pdfDoc.setProducer( 'PDF App 9000 🤖' ) pdfDoc.setCreator( 'pdf-lib (https://github.com/Hopding/pdf-lib)' ) pdfDoc.setCreationDate( new Date ( '2018-06-24T01:58:37.228Z' )) pdfDoc.setModificationDate( new Date ( '2019-12-21T07:00:11.000Z' )) const pdfBytes = await pdfDoc.save()

Read Document Metadata

Try the JSFiddle demo

import { PDFDocument } from 'pdf-lib' const existingPdfBytes = ... const pdfDoc = await PDFDocument.load(existingPdfBytes, { updateMetadata : false }) console .log( 'Title:' , pdfDoc.getTitle()) console .log( 'Author:' , pdfDoc.getAuthor()) console .log( 'Subject:' , pdfDoc.getSubject()) console .log( 'Creator:' , pdfDoc.getCreator()) console .log( 'Keywords:' , pdfDoc.getKeywords()) console .log( 'Producer:' , pdfDoc.getProducer()) console .log( 'Creation Date:' , pdfDoc.getCreationDate()) console .log( 'Modification Date:' , pdfDoc.getModificationDate())

This script outputs the following (when this PDF is used for the existingPdfBytes variable):

Title: Microsoft Word - Basic Curriculum Vitae example.doc Author: Administrator Subject: undefined Creator: PScript5.dll Version 5.2 Keywords: undefined Producer: Acrobat Distiller 8.1 .0 (Windows) Creation Date: 2010 -07 -29T14:26:00.000Z Modification Date: 2010 -07 -29T14:26:00.000Z

Set Viewer Preferences

import { PDFDocument, StandardFonts, NonFullScreenPageMode, ReadingDirection, PrintScaling, Duplex, PDFName, } from 'pdf-lib' const pdfDoc = await PDFDocument.create() const timesRomanFont = await pdfDoc.embedFont(StandardFonts.TimesRoman) const page = pdfDoc.addPage([ 500 , 600 ]) page.setFont(timesRomanFont) page.drawText( 'The Life of an Egg' , { x : 60 , y : 500 , size : 50 }) page.drawText( 'An Epic Tale of Woe' , { x : 125 , y : 460 , size : 25 }) const viewerPrefs = pdfDoc.catalog.getOrCreateViewerPreferences() viewerPrefs.setHideToolbar( true ) viewerPrefs.setHideMenubar( true ) viewerPrefs.setHideWindowUI( true ) viewerPrefs.setFitWindow( true ) viewerPrefs.setCenterWindow( true ) viewerPrefs.setDisplayDocTitle( true ) pdfDoc.catalog.set(PDFName.of( 'PageMode' ), PDFName.of( 'FullScreen' )) viewerPrefs.setNonFullScreenPageMode(NonFullScreenPageMode.UseOutlines) viewerPrefs.setReadingDirection(ReadingDirection.L2R) viewerPrefs.setPrintScaling(PrintScaling.None) viewerPrefs.setDuplex(Duplex.DuplexFlipLongEdge) viewerPrefs.setPickTrayByPDFSize( true ) viewerPrefs.setPrintPageRange({ start : 0 , end : 0 }) viewerPrefs.setPrintPageRange([ { start : 0 , end : 0 }, { start : 2 , end : 2 }, { start : 4 , end : 6 }, ]) viewerPrefs.setNumCopies( 2 ) const pdfBytes = await pdfDoc.save()

Read Viewer Preferences

import { PDFDocument } from 'pdf-lib' const existingPdfBytes = ... const pdfDoc = await PDFDocument.load(existingPdfBytes) const viewerPrefs = pdfDoc.catalog.getOrCreateViewerPreferences() console .log( 'HideToolbar:' , viewerPrefs.getHideToolbar()) console .log( 'HideMenubar:' , viewerPrefs.getHideMenubar()) console .log( 'HideWindowUI:' , viewerPrefs.getHideWindowUI()) console .log( 'FitWindow:' , viewerPrefs.getFitWindow()) console .log( 'CenterWindow:' , viewerPrefs.getCenterWindow()) console .log( 'DisplayDocTitle:' , viewerPrefs.getDisplayDocTitle()) console .log( 'NonFullScreenPageMode:' , viewerPrefs.getNonFullScreenPageMode()) console .log( 'ReadingDirection:' , viewerPrefs.getReadingDirection()) console .log( 'PrintScaling:' , viewerPrefs.getPrintScaling()) console .log( 'Duplex:' , viewerPrefs.getDuplex()) console .log( 'PickTrayByPDFSize:' , viewerPrefs.getPickTrayByPDFSize()) console .log( 'PrintPageRange:' , viewerPrefs.getPrintPageRange()) console .log( 'NumCopies:' , viewerPrefs.getNumCopies())

This script outputs the following (when this PDF is used for the existingPdfBytes variable):

HideToolbar: true HideMenubar: true HideWindowUI: false FitWindow: true CenterWindow: true DisplayDocTitle: true NonFullScreenPageMode: UseNone ReadingDirection: R2L PrintScaling: None Duplex: DuplexFlipLongEdge PickTrayByPDFSize: true PrintPageRange: [ { start: 1 , end: 1 }, { start: 3 , end: 4 } ] NumCopies: 2

Draw SVG Paths

This example produces this PDF.

Try the JSFiddle demo

import { PDFDocument, rgb } from 'pdf-lib' const svgPath = 'M 0,20 L 100,160 Q 130,200 150,120 C 190,-40 200,200 300,150 L 400,90' const pdfDoc = await PDFDocument.create() const page = pdfDoc.addPage() page.moveTo( 100 , page.getHeight() - 5 ) page.moveDown( 25 ) page.drawSvgPath(svgPath) page.moveDown( 200 ) page.drawSvgPath(svgPath, { borderColor : rgb( 0 , 1 , 0 ), borderWidth : 5 }) page.moveDown( 200 ) page.drawSvgPath(svgPath, { color : rgb( 1 , 0 , 0 ) }) page.moveDown( 200 ) page.drawSvgPath(svgPath, { scale : 0.5 }) const pdfBytes = await pdfDoc.save()

Deno Usage

pdf-lib fully supports the exciting new Deno runtime! All of the usage examples work in Deno. The only thing you need to do is change the imports for pdf-lib and @pdf-lib/fontkit to use the Skypack CDN, because Deno requires all modules to be referenced via URLs.

See also How to Create and Modify PDF Files in Deno With pdf-lib

Creating a Document with Deno

Below is the create document example modified for Deno:

import { PDFDocument, StandardFonts, rgb, } from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/pdf-lib@^1.11.1?dts' ; const pdfDoc = await PDFDocument.create(); const timesRomanFont = await pdfDoc.embedFont(StandardFonts.TimesRoman); const page = pdfDoc.addPage(); const { width, height } = page.getSize(); const fontSize = 30 ; page.drawText( 'Creating PDFs in JavaScript is awesome!' , { x : 50 , y : height - 4 * fontSize, size : fontSize, font : timesRomanFont, color : rgb( 0 , 0.53 , 0.71 ), }); const pdfBytes = await pdfDoc.save(); await Deno.writeFile( 'out.pdf' , pdfBytes);

If you save this script as create-document.ts , you can execute it using Deno with the following command:

deno run --allow-write create-document .ts

The resulting out.pdf file will look like this PDF.

Embedding a Font with Deno

Here's a slightly more complicated example demonstrating how to embed a font and measure text in Deno:

import { degrees, PDFDocument, rgb, StandardFonts, } from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/pdf-lib@^1.11.1?dts' ; import fontkit from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/@pdf-lib/fontkit@^1.0.0?dts' ; const url = 'https://pdf-lib.js.org/assets/ubuntu/Ubuntu-R.ttf' ; const fontBytes = await fetch(url).then( ( res ) => res.arrayBuffer()); const pdfDoc = await PDFDocument.create(); pdfDoc.registerFontkit(fontkit); const customFont = await pdfDoc.embedFont(fontBytes); const page = pdfDoc.addPage(); const text = 'This is text in an embedded font!' ; const textSize = 35 ; const textWidth = customFont.widthOfTextAtSize(text, textSize); const textHeight = customFont.heightAtSize(textSize); page.drawText(text, { x : 40 , y : 450 , size : textSize, font : customFont, color : rgb( 0 , 0.53 , 0.71 ), }); page.drawRectangle({ x : 40 , y : 450 , width : textWidth, height : textHeight, borderColor : rgb( 1 , 0 , 0 ), borderWidth : 1.5 , }); const pdfBytes = await pdfDoc.save(); await Deno.writeFile( 'out.pdf' , pdfBytes);

If you save this script as custom-font.ts , you can execute it with the following command:

deno run --allow-write --allow-net custom-font .ts

The resulting out.pdf file will look like this PDF.

Complete Examples

The usage examples provide code that is brief and to the point, demonstrating the different features of pdf-lib . You can find complete working examples in the apps/ directory. These apps are used to do manual testing of pdf-lib before every release (in addition to the automated tests).

There are currently four apps:

node - contains tests for pdf-lib in Node environments. These tests are a handy reference when trying to save/load PDFs, fonts, or images with pdf-lib from the filesystem. They also allow you to quickly open your PDFs in different viewers (Acrobat, Preview, Foxit, Chrome, Firefox, etc...) to ensure compatibility.

- contains tests for in Node environments. These tests are a handy reference when trying to save/load PDFs, fonts, or images with from the filesystem. They also allow you to quickly open your PDFs in different viewers (Acrobat, Preview, Foxit, Chrome, Firefox, etc...) to ensure compatibility. web - contains tests for pdf-lib in browser environments. These tests are a handy reference when trying to save/load PDFs, fonts, or images with pdf-lib in a browser environment.

- contains tests for in browser environments. These tests are a handy reference when trying to save/load PDFs, fonts, or images with in a browser environment. rn - contains tests for pdf-lib in React Native environments. These tests are a handy reference when trying to save/load PDFs, fonts, or images with pdf-lib in a React Native environment.

- contains tests for in React Native environments. These tests are a handy reference when trying to save/load PDFs, fonts, or images with in a React Native environment. deno - contains tests for pdf-lib in Deno environments. These tests are a handy reference when trying to save/load PDFs, fonts, or images with pdf-lib from the filesystem.

Installation

NPM Module

To install the latest stable version:

npm install --save pdf-lib yarn add pdf-lib

This assumes you're using npm or yarn as your package manager.

UMD Module

You can also download pdf-lib as a UMD module from unpkg or jsDelivr. The UMD builds have been compiled to ES5, so they should work in any modern browser. UMD builds are useful if you aren't using a package manager or module bundler. For example, you can use them directly in the <script> tag of an HTML page.

The following builds are available:

NOTE: if you are using the CDN scripts in production, you should include a specific version number in the URL, for example: https://unpkg.com/pdf-lib@1.4.0/dist/pdf-lib.min.js

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/pdf-lib@1.4.0/dist/pdf-lib.min.js

When using a UMD build, you will have access to a global window.PDFLib variable. This variable contains all of the classes and functions exported by pdf-lib . For example:

import { PDFDocument, rgb } from 'pdf-lib' ; var PDFDocument = PDFLib.PDFDocument; var rgb = PDFLib.rgb;

Fontkit Installation

pdf-lib relies upon a sister module to support embedding custom fonts: @pdf-lib/fontkit . You must add the @pdf-lib/fontkit module to your project and register it using pdfDoc.registerFontkit(...) before embedding custom fonts (see the font embedding example). This module is not included by default because not all users need it, and it increases bundle size.

Installing this module is easy. Just like pdf-lib itself, @pdf-lib/fontkit can be installed with npm / yarn or as a UMD module.

Fontkit NPM Module

npm install --save @pdf-lib/fontkit yarn add @pdf-lib/fontkit

To register the fontkit instance:

import { PDFDocument } from 'pdf-lib' import fontkit from '@pdf-lib/fontkit' const pdfDoc = await PDFDocument.create() pdfDoc.registerFontkit(fontkit)

Fontkit UMD Module

The following builds are available:

NOTE: if you are using the CDN scripts in production, you should include a specific version number in the URL, for example: https://unpkg.com/@pdf-lib/fontkit@0.0.4/dist/fontkit.umd.min.js

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@pdf-lib/fontkit@0.0.4/dist/fontkit.umd.min.js

When using a UMD build, you will have access to a global window.fontkit variable. To register the fontkit instance:

var pdfDoc = await PDFLib.PDFDocument.create() pdfDoc.registerFontkit(fontkit)

Documentation

API documentation is available on the project site at https://pdf-lib.js.org/docs/api/.

The repo for the project site (and generated documentation files) is located here: https://github.com/Hopding/pdf-lib-docs.

Fonts and Unicode

When working with PDFs, you will frequently come across the terms "character encoding" and "font". If you have experience in web development, you may wonder why these are so prevalent. Aren't they just annoying details that you shouldn't need to worry about? Shouldn't PDF libraries and readers be able to handle all of this for you like web browsers can? Unfortunately, this is not the case. The nature of the PDF file format makes it very difficult to avoid thinking about character encodings and fonts when working with PDFs.

pdf-lib does its best to simplify things for you. But it can't perform magic. This means you should be aware of the following:

There are 14 standard fonts defined in the PDF specification. They are as follows: Times Roman (normal, bold, and italic), Helvetica (normal, bold, and italic), Courier (normal, bold, and italic), ZapfDingbats (normal), and Symbol (normal). These 14 fonts are guaranteed to be available in PDF readers. As such, you do not need to embed any font data if you wish to use one of these fonts. You can use a standard font like so: import { PDFDocument, StandardFonts } from 'pdf-lib' const pdfDoc = await PDFDocument.create() const courierFont = await pdfDoc.embedFont(StandardFonts.Courier) const page = pdfDoc.addPage() page.drawText( 'Some boring latin text in the Courier font' , { font : courierFont, })

The standard fonts do not support all characters available in Unicode. The Times Roman, Helvetica, and Courier fonts use WinAnsi encoding (aka Windows-1252). The WinAnsi character set only supports 218 characters in the Latin alphabet. For this reason, many users will find the standard fonts insufficient for their use case. This is unfortunate, but there's nothing that PDF libraries can do to change this. This is a result of the PDF specification and its age. Note that the ZapfDingbats and Symbol fonts use their own specialized encodings that support 203 and 194 characters, respectively. However, the characters they support are not useful for most use cases. See here for an example of all 14 standard fonts.

You can use characters outside the Latin alphabet by embedding your own fonts. Embedding your own font requires to you load the font data (from a file or via a network request, for example) and pass it to the embedFont method. When you embed your own font, you can use any Unicode characters that it supports. This capability frees you from the limitations imposed by the standard fonts. Most PDF files use embedded fonts. You can embed and use a custom font like so (see also): import { PDFDocument } from 'pdf-lib' import fontkit from '@pdf-lib/fontkit' const url = 'https://pdf-lib.js.org/assets/ubuntu/Ubuntu-R.ttf' const fontBytes = await fetch(url).then( ( res ) => res.arrayBuffer()) const pdfDoc = await PDFDocument.create() pdfDoc.registerFontkit(fontkit) const ubuntuFont = await pdfDoc.embedFont(fontBytes) const page = pdfDoc.addPage() page.drawText( 'Some fancy Unicode text in the ŪЬȕǹƚü font' , { font : ubuntuFont, })

Note that encoding errors will be thrown if you try to use a character with a font that does not support it. For example, Ω is not in the WinAnsi character set. So trying to draw it on a page with the standard Helvetica font will throw the following error:

Error : WinAnsi cannot encode "Ω" ( 0x03a9 ) at Encoding.encodeUnicodeCodePoint

Font Subsetting

Embedding a font in a PDF document will typically increase the file's size. You can reduce the amount a file's size is increased by subsetting the font so that only the necessary characters are embedded. You can subset a font by setting the subset option to true . For example:

const font = await pdfDoc.embedFont(fontBytes, { subset : true });

Note that subsetting does not work for all fonts. See https://github.com/Hopding/pdf-lib/issues/207#issuecomment-537210471 for additional details.

Creating and Filling Forms

pdf-lib can create, fill, and read PDF form fields. The following field types are supported:

See the form creation and form filling usage examples for code samples. Tests 1, 14, 15, 16, and 17 in the complete examples contain working example code for form creation and filling in a variety of different JS environments.

IMPORTANT: The default font used to display text in buttons, dropdowns, option lists, and text fields is the standard Helvetica font. This font only supports characters in the latin alphabet (see Fonts and Unicode for details). This means that if any of these field types are created or modified to contain text outside the latin alphabet (as is often the case), you will need to embed and use a custom font to update the field appearances. Otherwise an error will be thrown (likely when you save the PDFDocument ).

You can use an embedded font when filling form fields as follows:

import { PDFDocument } from 'pdf-lib' ; import fontkit from '@pdf-lib/fontkit' ; const formUrl = 'https://pdf-lib.js.org/assets/dod_character.pdf' ; const formBytes = await fetch(formUrl).then( ( res ) => res.arrayBuffer()); const fontUrl = 'https://pdf-lib.js.org/assets/ubuntu/Ubuntu-R.ttf' ; const fontBytes = await fetch(fontUrl).then( ( res ) => res.arrayBuffer()); const pdfDoc = await PDFDocument.load(formBytes); pdfDoc.registerFontkit(fontkit); const ubuntuFont = await pdfDoc.embedFont(fontBytes); const form = pdfDoc.getForm(); const nameField = form.getTextField( 'CharacterName 2' ); const ageField = form.getTextField( 'Age' ); nameField.setText( 'Ӎӑȑїõ' ); ageField.setText( '24 ŷȇȁŗš' ); form.updateFieldAppearances(ubuntuFont); const pdfBytes = await pdfDoc.save();

Handy Methods for Filling, Creating, and Reading Form Fields

Existing form fields can be accessed with the following methods of PDFForm :

New form fields can be created with the following methods of PDFForm :

Below are some of the most commonly used methods for reading and filling the aforementioned subclasses of PDFField :

Limitations

pdf-lib can extract the content of text fields (see PDFTextField.getText ), but it cannot extract plain text on a page outside of a form field. This is a difficult feature to implement, but it is within the scope of this library and may be added to pdf-lib in the future. See #93, #137, #177, #329, and #380.

extract the content of text fields (see ), but it extract plain text on a page outside of a form field. This is a difficult feature to implement, but it is within the scope of this library and may be added to in the future. See #93, #137, #177, #329, and #380. pdf-lib can remove and edit the content of text fields (see PDFTextField.setText ), but it does not provide APIs for removing or editing text on a page outside of a form field. This is also a difficult feature to implement, but is within the scope of pdf-lib and may be added in the future. See #93, #137, #177, #329, and #380.

remove and edit the content of text fields (see ), but it does provide APIs for removing or editing text on a page outside of a form field. This is also a difficult feature to implement, but is within the scope of and may be added in the future. See #93, #137, #177, #329, and #380. pdf-lib does not support the use of HTML or CSS when adding content to a PDF. Similarly, pdf-lib cannot embed HTML/CSS content into PDFs. As convenient as such a feature might be, it would be extremely difficult to implement and is far beyond the scope of this library. If this capability is something you need, consider using Puppeteer.

Help and Discussion

Discussions is the best place to chat with us, ask questions, and learn more about pdf-lib!

See also MAINTAINERSHIP.md#communication and MAINTAINERSHIP.md#discord.

Encryption Handling

pdf-lib does not currently support encrypted documents. You should not use pdf-lib with encrypted documents. However, this is a feature that could be added to pdf-lib . Please create an issue if you would find this feature helpful!

When an encrypted document is passed to PDFDocument.load(...) , an error will be thrown:

import { PDFDocument, EncryptedPDFError } from 'pdf-lib' const encryptedPdfBytes = ... const pdfDoc = PDFDocument.load(encryptedPdfBytes)

This default behavior is usually what you want. It allows you to easily detect if a given document is encrypted, and it prevents you from trying to modify it. However, if you really want to load the document, you can use the { ignoreEncryption: true } option:

import { PDFDocument } from 'pdf-lib' const encryptedPdfBytes = ... const pdfDoc = PDFDocument.load(encryptedPdfBytes, { ignoreEncryption : true })

Note that using this option does not decrypt the document. This means that any modifications you attempt to make on the returned PDFDocument may fail, or have unexpected results.

You should not use this option. It only exists for backwards compatibility reasons.

Contributing

We welcome contributions from the open source community! If you are interested in contributing to pdf-lib , please take a look at the CONTRIBUTING.md file. It contains information to help you get pdf-lib setup and running on your machine. (We try to make this as simple and fast as possible! 🚀)

Maintainership

Check out MAINTAINERSHIP.md for details on how this repo is maintained and how we use issues, PRs, and discussions.

Tutorials and Cool Stuff

Prior Art

pdfkit is a PDF generation library for Node and the Browser. This library was immensely helpful as a reference and existence proof when creating pdf-lib . pdfkit 's code for font embedding, PNG embedding, and JPG embedding was especially useful.

is a PDF generation library for Node and the Browser. This library was immensely helpful as a reference and existence proof when creating . 's code for font embedding, PNG embedding, and JPG embedding was especially useful. pdf.js is a PDF rendering library for the Browser. This library was helpful as a reference when writing pdf-lib 's parser. Some of the code for stream decoding was ported directly to TypeScript for use in pdf-lib .

is a PDF rendering library for the Browser. This library was helpful as a reference when writing 's parser. Some of the code for stream decoding was ported directly to TypeScript for use in . pdfbox is a PDF generation and modification library written in Java. This library was an invaluable reference when implementing form creation and filling APIs for pdf-lib .

is a PDF generation and modification library written in Java. This library was an invaluable reference when implementing form creation and filling APIs for . jspdf is a PDF generation library for the browser.

is a PDF generation library for the browser. pdfmake is a PDF generation library for the browser.

is a PDF generation library for the browser. hummus is a PDF generation and modification library for Node environments. hummus is a Node wrapper around a C++ library, so it doesn't work in many JavaScript environments - like the Browser or React Native.

is a PDF generation and modification library for Node environments. is a Node wrapper around a C++ library, so it doesn't work in many JavaScript environments - like the Browser or React Native. react-native-pdf-lib is a PDF generation and modification library for React Native environments. react-native-pdf-lib is a wrapper around C++ and Java libraries.

is a PDF generation and modification library for React Native environments. is a wrapper around C++ and Java libraries. pdfassembler is a PDF generation and modification library for Node and the browser. It requires some knowledge about the logical structure of PDF documents to use.

Git History Rewrite

This repo used to contain a file called pdf_specification.pdf in the root directory. This was a copy of the PDF 1.7 specification, which is made freely available by Adobe. On 8/30/2021, we received a DMCA complaint requiring us to remove the file from this repo. Simply removing the file via a new commit to master was insufficient to satisfy the complaint. The file needed to be completely removed from the repo's git history. Unfortunately, the file was added over two years ago, this meant we had to rewrite the repo's git history and force push to master 😔.

Steps We Took

We removed the file and rewrote the repo's history using BFG Repo-Cleaner as outlined here. For full transparency, here are the exact commands we ran:

git clone git@github.com:Hopding/pdf-lib.git cd pdf-lib rm pdf_specification.pdf git commit -am 'Remove pdf_specification.pdf' bfg --delete-files pdf_specification.pdf git reflog expire --expire=now --all && git gc --prune=now --aggressive git push --force

Why Should I Care?

If you're a user of pdf-lib , you shouldn't care! Just keep on using pdf-lib like normal 😃 ✨!

If you are a pdf-lib developer (meaning you've forked pdf-lib and/or have an open PR) then this does impact you. If you forked or cloned the repo prior to 8/30/2021 then your fork's git history is out of sync with this repo's master branch. Unfortunately, this will likely be a headache for you to deal with. Sorry! We didn't want to rewrite the history, but there really was no alternative.

It's important to note that pdf-lib's source code has not changed at all. It's exactly the same as it was before the git history rewrite. The repo still has the exact same number of commits (and even the same commit contents, except for the commit that added pdf_specification.pdf ). What has changed are the SHAs of those commits.

The simplest way to deal with this fact is to:

Reclone pdf-lib Manually copy any changes you've made from your old clone to the new one Use your new clone going forward Reopen your unmerged PRs using your new clone

See this StackOverflow answer for a great, in depth explanation of what a git history rewrite entails.

License

MIT