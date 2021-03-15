PDF Fill Form (pdf-fill-form) is Node.js native C++ library for filling PDF forms. Created PDF file is returned back as Node.js Buffer object for further processing or saving - whole process is done in memory. Library offers methods to return filled PDF also as PDF file where pages are converted to images.
Libary uses internally Poppler QT5 for PDF form reading and filling. Cairo is used for PDF creation from page images (when parameter { "save": "imgpdf" } is used).
Supports reading and writing the following PDF form field types: TextField, Checkbox, Radio button
You can write following files:
All the work is done in memory - no temporary files created
Results are returned in Node.js Buffer -object
Not using the PDFtk -executable - instead we use the Poppler library
Read from file
var pdfFillForm = require('pdf-fill-form');
pdfFillForm.read('test.pdf')
.then(function(result) {
console.log(result);
}, function(err) {
console.log(err);
});
Read from file buffer
var pdfFillForm = require('pdf-fill-form');
pdfFillForm.readBuffer(fs.readFileSync('test.pdf'))
.then(function(result) {
console.log(result);
}, function(err) {
console.log(err);
});
Write from file
var pdfFillForm = require('pdf-fill-form');
var fs = require('fs');
pdfFillForm.write('test.pdf', { "myField": "myField fill value" }, { "save": "pdf", 'cores': 4, 'scale': 0.2, 'antialias': true } )
.then(function(result) {
fs.writeFile("test123.pdf", result, function(err) {
if(err) {
return console.log(err);
}
console.log("The file was saved!");
});
}, function(err) {
console.log(err);
});
Write from file buffer
var pdfFillForm = require('pdf-fill-form');
var fs = require('fs');
pdfFillForm.writeBuffer(fs.readFileSync('test.pdf'), { "myField": "myField fill value" }, { "save": "pdf", 'cores': 4, 'scale': 0.2, 'antialias': true } )
.then(function(result) {
fs.writeFile("test123.pdf", result, function(err) {
if(err) {
return console.log(err);
}
console.log("The file was saved!");
});
}, function(err) {
console.log(err);
});
To read all form fields:
var pdfFillForm = require('pdf-fill-form');
var pdfFields = pdfFillForm.readSync('test.pdf');
console.log(pdfFields);
To write form fields (synchronous) to PDF:
var pdfFillForm = require('pdf-fill-form');
var fs = require('fs');
// Use here the field names you got from read
var pdf = pdfFillForm.writeSync('test.pdf',
{ "myField": "myField fill value" }, { "save": "pdf" } );
fs.writeFileSync('filled_test.pdf', pdf);
To write form fields (aynchronous) to PDF:
var pdfFillForm = require('pdf-fill-form');
var fs = require('fs');
// Use here the field names you got from read
pdfFillForm.writeAsync('test.pdf',
{ "myField": "myField fill value" }, { "save": "pdf" },
function(err, pdf) {
fs.writeFile("filled_test.pdf", pdf, function(err){});
}
);
To write form fields to PDF where pages are converted to images:
Use parameter { "save": "imgpdf" }
Just set the radio button field Value to the caption of the item you want to select.
For example if you have a radio button for gender called "Gender1" with options captioned as "Male" or "Female" then passing in the field {"Gender1": "Male"} will select the male radio button, as expected.
Preferable method to install library dependencies is via Homebrew
First, make sure the XCode Command Line Tools are installed correctly
xcode-select --install
Also make sure pkg-config is installed correctly
brew install pkg-config
Then install the Poppler and Cairo formulae using
brew
NB: Poppler contains all the necessary
qt version 5 depencencies.
brew install poppler cairo
Also export environment variables used by the compiler during the
pdf-fill-form installation
export LDFLAGS=-L/usr/local/opt/qt/lib
export CPPFLAGS=-I/usr/local/opt/qt/include
export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=/usr/local/opt/qt/lib/pkgconfig
NB: You may also append the above
export commands to your
~/.bash_profile or
~/.zshrc file for persistency.
Finally, install the package using npm or yarn
$ npm install pdf-fill-form
$ yarn add pdf-fill-form
Homebrew users who get error regarding xcb-shm
The fix is to add this to your bash profile / environment: export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=/opt/X11/lib/pkgconfig
$ sudo apt-get install libpoppler-qt5-dev libcairo2-dev
$ npm install pdf-fill-form
To be sure to have the required packages, re-synchronize the package index files from their sources :
$ sudo apt-get update
Then install packages :
$ sudo apt-get install libcairo2-dev libpoppler-qt5-dev
$ npm install pdf-fill-form
I mostly recommand to install this package to have better support with fonts :
$ sudo apt-get install poppler-data
First, enable the PowerTools repository:
$ yum config-manager --set-enabled PowerTools
Install the dependencies :
$ dnf install poppler-qt5-devel cairo cairo-devel
Then install the package using npm or yarn :
$ npm install pdf-fill-form
$ yarn add pdf-fill-form
Not currently supported
v5.1.0 (15.3.2021)
v5.0.0 (6.11.2019)
v4.1.0 (10.9.2018)
v4.0.0 (14.12.2017)
v3.3.0 (14.12.2017)
v3.2.0 (24.5.2017)
MIT
NOTE ABOUT LIBRARY DEPENDENCIES! Poppler has GPL license. Cairo has LGPL.