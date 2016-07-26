pdc

a pandoc wrapper for node.js

Installation

npm install pdc

This package requires pandoc to be installed. By default, the wrapper assumes pandoc to be in PATH . You can set your own, customized path to the executable by assigning an absolute path to pdc.path .

Usage

var pdc = require ( 'pdc' ); var path = require ( 'path' ); pdc.path = path.resolve(process.env.HOME, '.cabal/bin/pandoc' ); pdc( '# Heading' , 'markdown' , 'html' , function ( err, result ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(result); });

This will print:

< h1 id = "heading" > Heading </ h1 >

API

pdc(src, from , to, [args,] [opts,] callback);

src is a string containing the entire source text, that shall be converted.

is a string containing the entire source text, that shall be converted. from is a string containing the type of the source text (e.g. 'markdown' ).

is a string containing the type of the source text (e.g. ). to is a string containing the type of the destination text (e.g. 'html' ).

is a string containing the type of the destination text (e.g. ). args [optional] is an array with additional command line flags (e.g. [ '-v' ] for pandoc's version).

[optional] is an array with additional command line flags (e.g. for pandoc's version). opts [optional] is an object with additional options for the process. See the Node.js docs.

[optional] is an object with additional options for the process. See the Node.js docs. callback is a function that is called after parsing. It takes two arguments (err, result) , where err is an error or null and result is a string containing the converted text.

pdc.path = 'pandoc' ;

pdc.path is a string containing the name or absolute path to the executable. Defaults to 'pandoc' .

pdc.stream( from , to, [args,] [opts])

This is an alternative way to run pandoc. If you need a way to manipulate the streams, that's the way to go.

from is a string containing the type of the source text (e.g. 'markdown' ).

is a string containing the type of the source text (e.g. ). to is a string containing the type of the destination text (e.g. 'html' ).

is a string containing the type of the destination text (e.g. ). args [optional] is an array with additional command line flags (e.g. [ '-v' ] for pandoc's version).

[optional] is an array with additional command line flags (e.g. for pandoc's version). opts [optional] is an object with additional options for the process. See the Node.js docs.

[optional] is an object with additional options for the process. See the Node.js docs. Returns a ChildProcess, which allows you to use pandoc's stdin , stdout and stderr .

Bugs and Issues

If you encounter any bugs or issues, feel free to open an issue at github.

Credits

I’d like to thank John MacFarlane for creating such a great tool -- It adds so many possibilities to Markdown -- and of course John Gruber for creating Markdown itself.

License

Copyright © 2012-2014 Paul Vorbach

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the “Software”), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED “AS IS”, WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.