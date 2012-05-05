Helping you do prototypical OO

Status: production ready

var extend = require ( "pd" ).extend var Animal = { legs : 4 , walk : function ( ) { ... } } var Cat = extend({}, Animal, { nyan : function ( ) { ... }, initialize : function ( ) { this .lives = 9 return this ; } }); var cat = extend({}, Cat).initialize()

ES5 OO is verbose

pd solves this with utilities and sugar.

pd.extend extends an object with other objects. key clashes are given right preference

pd.extend( { "one" : "faz" , "three" : "bar" }, { "two" : "ni" , "three" : "baz" }, { "three" : "bas" , "four" : "four" } );

is the same as

{ "one" : "faz" , "two" : "ni" , "three" : "bas" , "four" : "four" }

pd.extend returns the first object you pass in.

pd.bindAll is similar to underscore's bindAll method. It takes an object and binds all it's methods to the object. It takes an optional list of objects to mix in

var o = { constructor : function ( ) { pd.bindAll( this , { draw : function ( ) { } }); }, start : function ( eventEmitter ) { eventEmitter.on( "draw" , this .draw); } };

pd.Name constructs a Name function. This name function when passed your object will return a privates object. This privates object cannot be accessed in any other way then calling Name.

var Klass = ( function ( ) { var privates = pd.Name(); return { constructor : function ( secret ) { privates( this ).secret = secret; }, getSecret : function ( ) { return privates( this ).secret; } }; }());

pd.memoize caches the results of an asynchronous function. Pass in an optional context so the fn is called with the context and pass in an optional hasher so you can choose how your the arguments of the returned memoized function should map to results

var f = pd.memoize(asyncFunction), start = Date .now() f( 10 ) f( 10 ) f( 10 ) var time_taken = Date .now() - start function asyncFunction ( key, callback ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { callback(key * 2 ) }, 500 ) }

Installation

npm install pd

Test

make test

Contributors

Raynos

Gozala

MIT Licenced