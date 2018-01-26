Convert data from one pcm-format to another.
const convert = require('pcm-convert')
//convert data from float32 to uint8 array
let uint8arr = convert([0, 0.1, 0.1, 0], 'float32', 'uint8')
//convert interleaved uint8 to planar float32 array
let float32arr = convert(new Uint8Array([127, 200, 127, 200]), 'uint8 stereo interleaved', 'float32 planar')
//deinterleave keeping the same data type
let int8arr = convert(new Int8Array([-100,100,-100,100]), 'interleaved', 'planar')
//change endianness keeping the same data type
let float32be = convert(new Float32Array([1,.5,-.5,-1]), 'le', 'be')
//use objects as formats
let float64 = convert(float32be, {
dtype: 'float32',
channels: 2,
interleaved: false,
endianness: 'be'
}, {
dtype: 'float64',
interleaved: true,
endianness: 'le'
})
//skip source format string, convert directly to data format
let uint16 = convert(new Uint8Array([0,255]), 'uint16')
//put data into target container skipping format strings
convert(new Uint8Array([0,255]), new Uint16Array(2))
//full arguments case
let uint16arr = convert([0, 0, 1, 1], 'float32 le stereo planar', 'uint16 interleaved be', new Uint16Array(4))
Takes data in
src container and converts from
srcFormat to
dstFormat. Format can be whether a string with tags or an object with properties, see audio-format module. If
srcFormat is skipped, it is detected from
src. Optionally a destination container can be provided as
dst, and in case if
dstFormat is skipped, it will be detected from
dst.
Source format is inferred from
src data type and extended with
srcFormat properties. By default source is considered
planar mono le. Source data types:
|Type
|Dtype
Array
float32
Float32Array
float32
Float64Array
float64
ArrayBuffer
uint8
Buffer
uint8
Uint8Array
uint8
Uint8ClampedArray
uint8
Uint16Array
uint16
Uint32Array
uint32
Int8Array
int8
Int16Array
int16
Int32Array
int32
Can be defined as
dtype string with tags, eg.
'uint8 interleaved mono le',
'float64 planar quad' (some tags can be skipped), or an object with the following properties:
|Property
|Meaning
dtype
|Data type string:
uint8,
uint16,
uint32,
int8,
int16,
int32,
float32,
float64,
array (only
dstFormat),
arraybuffer (only
dstFormat).
interleaved
|Boolean indicating if data has
interleaved or
planar layout.
channels
|Number of channels in source:
mono,
stereo,
quad,
5.1.
endianness
be or
le, defaults to OS endianness.
