Convert data from one pcm-format to another.

Usage

const convert = require ( 'pcm-convert' ) let uint8arr = convert([ 0 , 0.1 , 0.1 , 0 ], 'float32' , 'uint8' ) let float32arr = convert( new Uint8Array ([ 127 , 200 , 127 , 200 ]), 'uint8 stereo interleaved' , 'float32 planar' ) let int8arr = convert( new Int8Array ([ -100 , 100 , -100 , 100 ]), 'interleaved' , 'planar' ) let float32be = convert( new Float32Array ([ 1 , .5 , -.5 , -1 ]), 'le' , 'be' ) let float64 = convert(float32be, { dtype : 'float32' , channels : 2 , interleaved : false , endianness : 'be' }, { dtype : 'float64' , interleaved : true , endianness : 'le' }) let uint16 = convert( new Uint8Array ([ 0 , 255 ]), 'uint16' ) convert( new Uint8Array ([ 0 , 255 ]), new Uint16Array ( 2 )) let uint16arr = convert([ 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 ], 'float32 le stereo planar' , 'uint16 interleaved be' , new Uint16Array ( 4 ))

API

Takes data in src container and converts from srcFormat to dstFormat . Format can be whether a string with tags or an object with properties, see audio-format module. If srcFormat is skipped, it is detected from src . Optionally a destination container can be provided as dst , and in case if dstFormat is skipped, it will be detected from dst .

Source

Source format is inferred from src data type and extended with srcFormat properties. By default source is considered planar mono le . Source data types:

Type Dtype Array float32 Float32Array float32 Float64Array float64 ArrayBuffer uint8 Buffer uint8 Uint8Array uint8 Uint8ClampedArray uint8 Uint16Array uint16 Uint32Array uint32 Int8Array int8 Int16Array int16 Int32Array int32

Format

Can be defined as dtype string with tags, eg. 'uint8 interleaved mono le' , 'float64 planar quad' (some tags can be skipped), or an object with the following properties:

Property Meaning dtype Data type string: uint8 , uint16 , uint32 , int8 , int16 , int32 , float32 , float64 , array (only dstFormat ), arraybuffer (only dstFormat ). interleaved Boolean indicating if data has interleaved or planar layout. channels Number of channels in source: mono , stereo , quad , 5.1 . endianness be or le , defaults to OS endianness.

License

© 2017 Dima Yv. MIT License