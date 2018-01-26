openbase logo
pcm-convert

by audiojs
1.6.5 (see all)

Convert pcm data from any to any format

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

pcm-convert unstable Build Status Greenkeeper badge

Convert data from one pcm-format to another.

Usage

npm install pcm-convert

const convert = require('pcm-convert')

//convert data from float32 to uint8 array
let uint8arr = convert([0, 0.1, 0.1, 0], 'float32', 'uint8')

//convert interleaved uint8 to planar float32 array
let float32arr = convert(new Uint8Array([127, 200, 127, 200]), 'uint8 stereo interleaved', 'float32 planar')

//deinterleave keeping the same data type
let int8arr = convert(new Int8Array([-100,100,-100,100]), 'interleaved', 'planar')

//change endianness keeping the same data type
let float32be = convert(new Float32Array([1,.5,-.5,-1]), 'le', 'be')

//use objects as formats
let float64 = convert(float32be, {
    dtype: 'float32',
    channels: 2,
    interleaved: false,
    endianness: 'be'
}, {
    dtype: 'float64',
    interleaved: true,
    endianness: 'le'
})

//skip source format string, convert directly to data format
let uint16 = convert(new Uint8Array([0,255]), 'uint16')

//put data into target container skipping format strings
convert(new Uint8Array([0,255]), new Uint16Array(2))

//full arguments case
let uint16arr = convert([0, 0, 1, 1], 'float32 le stereo planar', 'uint16 interleaved be', new Uint16Array(4))

API

convert(src, srcFormat?, dstFormat?, dst?)

Takes data in src container and converts from srcFormat to dstFormat. Format can be whether a string with tags or an object with properties, see audio-format module. If srcFormat is skipped, it is detected from src. Optionally a destination container can be provided as dst, and in case if dstFormat is skipped, it will be detected from dst.

Source

Source format is inferred from src data type and extended with srcFormat properties. By default source is considered planar mono le. Source data types:

TypeDtype
Arrayfloat32
Float32Arrayfloat32
Float64Arrayfloat64
ArrayBufferuint8
Bufferuint8
Uint8Arrayuint8
Uint8ClampedArrayuint8
Uint16Arrayuint16
Uint32Arrayuint32
Int8Arrayint8
Int16Arrayint16
Int32Arrayint32

Format

Can be defined as dtype string with tags, eg. 'uint8 interleaved mono le', 'float64 planar quad' (some tags can be skipped), or an object with the following properties:

PropertyMeaning
dtypeData type string: uint8, uint16, uint32, int8, int16, int32, float32, float64, array (only dstFormat), arraybuffer (only dstFormat).
interleavedBoolean indicating if data has interleaved or planar layout.
channelsNumber of channels in source: mono, stereo, quad, 5.1.
endiannessbe or le, defaults to OS endianness.

License

© 2017 Dima Yv. MIT License

