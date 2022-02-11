npm install pcln-design-system
If you'd like to contribute to the design system, we'd love to have your help. If you work at Priceline.com, please join the #design-system Slack channel and let us know what you'd like to work on.
For all contributors, please be sure to read the Contributing doc.
In order to create a consistently great experience for our users, the design system is meant to be the single source of truth for user interface standards for both designers and developers.
Built off of the work of previous efforts, this project intends to consolidate those ideas into a living, well-documented, and growing system.
The core goals of this project are to:
We hope to accomplish these goals by:
