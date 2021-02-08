PCE - PC Emulator

PCE is a collection of microcomputer emulators.

For further information check out these files:

doc/pce-ibmpc.txt PCE/ibmpc, an IBM PC 5150 emulator

doc/pce-macplus.txt PCE/macplus, a Macintosh Plus emulator

doc/keys.txt Key combinations to control the emulator

doc/monitor.txt The monitor interface

doc/messages.txt Messages to control the emulator

Install

To install do:

./configure make make install

The most important options for configure are:

--prefix=path Set the installation prefix. The default is /usr/local.

--with-x11[=path] Build the X11 based terminal.

--with-sdl Build the SDL based terminal.

have fun Hampa Hug hampa@hampa.ch