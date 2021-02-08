openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pm

pcejs-macplus

by James Friend
0.2.2 (see all)

Emulates Mac Plus, PC, & Atari ST in the browser using WebAssembly

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37

GitHub Stars

725

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PCE - PC Emulator

PCE is a collection of microcomputer emulators.

For further information check out these files:

doc/pce-ibmpc.txt PCE/ibmpc, an IBM PC 5150 emulator

doc/pce-macplus.txt PCE/macplus, a Macintosh Plus emulator

doc/keys.txt Key combinations to control the emulator

doc/monitor.txt The monitor interface

doc/messages.txt Messages to control the emulator

Install

To install do:

./configure make make install

The most important options for configure are:

--prefix=path Set the installation prefix. The default is /usr/local.

--with-x11[=path] Build the X11 based terminal.

--with-sdl Build the SDL based terminal.

have fun Hampa Hug hampa@hampa.ch

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial