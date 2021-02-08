PCE is a collection of microcomputer emulators.
For further information check out these files:
doc/pce-ibmpc.txt PCE/ibmpc, an IBM PC 5150 emulator
doc/pce-macplus.txt PCE/macplus, a Macintosh Plus emulator
doc/keys.txt Key combinations to control the emulator
doc/monitor.txt The monitor interface
doc/messages.txt Messages to control the emulator
To install do:
./configure make make install
The most important options for configure are:
--prefix=path Set the installation prefix. The default is /usr/local.
--with-x11[=path] Build the X11 based terminal.
--with-sdl Build the SDL based terminal.
have fun Hampa Hug hampa@hampa.ch