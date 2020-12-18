openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

pcb-stackup

by tracespace
4.2.5 (see all)

⚡️generate beautiful and accurate SVG renders of printed circuit boards

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

325

GitHub Stars

628

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tracespace

ci coverage dev dependencies chat

PCB visualization tools for Node.js and the browser

tracespace is an open-source collection of tools to make looking at circuit boards on the internet easier.

examples

Renders of the Arduino Uno produced by pcb-stackup and gerber-to-svg:

arduino uno top arduino uno bottom

Arduino Uno design files used under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike license.

Individual layers

top copper

drill hits

outline

top silkscreen

bottom copper

top soldermask

bottom soldermask

tracespace in the wild

  • tracespace.io/view - A Gerber viewer powered by the tracespace libraries
  • kitspace.org - An electronics project sharing site with links to easily buy the required parts
  • OpenHardware.io - A social site around open source hardware. Enables authors to sell and manufacture their boards.

apps

This repository has one web-app that is published to https://tracespace.io

@tracespace/view

Probably the best printed circuit board viewer on the internet

A Gerber viewer powered by the tracespace libraries. Available at https://tracespace.io/view.

packages

This repository also contains several packages that are published to npm. See them all below!

pcb-stackup

latest next

Render PCBs as beautiful, precise SVGs from Gerber / NC drill files

@tracespace/cli

latest next

Render PCBs as SVGs from the comfort of your own terminal

pcb-stackup-core

latest next

Layer stacking core logic for pcb-stackup

gerber-to-svg

latest next

Render individual Gerber / NC drill files as SVGs

gerber-plotter

latest next

Streaming layer image plotter (consumer of gerber-parser)

gerber-parser

latest next

Streaming Gerber/drill file parser

whats-that-gerber

latest next

Identify Gerber and drill files by filename

@tracespace/xml-id

latest next

XML ID generation and sanitation utilities for tracespace projects

@tracespace/fixtures

latest next

Test fixtures for tracespace projects

contributing

We could use your help maintaining and growing the tracespace ecosystem! Issues and pull requests are greatly appreciated.

development setup

The tracespace tools live here in this monorepo. We use yarn and lerna to manage this setup.

Node v8 (lts/carbon) or later is recommended.

# clone repository and install dependencies
git clone git@github.com:tracespace/tracespace.git
cd tracespace
yarn install

This repository adheres to the Conventional Changelog commit specification for automatic changelog generation. We recommend installing commitizen to ensure your commit messages are properly formatted:

yarn global add commitizen

# later, when you're ready to commit
git add some/files/*
git cz

All development scripts below should be run from the root of the repository. Lerna handles delegating scripts downwards to the individual projects as necessary.

tests

Automated tests consist of unit tests along with integration snapshot tests of SVG and data outputs.

# run unit and integration tests tests with coverage
yarn test

# set SNAPSHOT_UPDATE=1 to update integration test snapshots
SNAPSHOT_UPDATE=1 yarn test

# run unit tests in watch mode (no coverage)
yarn test:watch

# set INTEGRATION=1 to also include integration tests
INTEGRATION=1 yarn test:watch

development servers

pcb-stackup, pcb-stackup-core, gerber-to-svg, and @tracespace/view have development servers. The first three serve a set of reference renders for manual visual inspection, and the @tracespace/view development server builds and serves the web-app locally.

# run all dev servers
yarn start

# run server for a specific project
yarn start --scope @tracespace/view

production assets

There are two production asset types that you can build:

  • Full web-app bundles
    • @tracespace/view
  • Standalone library bundles
    • gerber-parser
    • gerber-plotter
    • gerber-to-svg
    • pcb-stackup-core
    • pcb-stackup
    • whats-that-gerber

To build them:

# build production bundles
yarn build

# build:all
# builds all production bundles, example files, and documentation
yarn build:all

# build all bundles and serve them for testing/validation
yarn serve

# as with the dev server, these commands may be scoped by name
yarn build --scope gerber-parser
yarn serve --scope @tracespace/view

linting and formatting

# format the code for styling
yarn format

# lint the code for potential errors
yarn lint

# typecheck any typescript code
yarn types

publishing

Packages are published to npm by the CI server. To publish a release, you must have write access to the repository. There is a bump script in the package.json that will:

  • Run all tests
  • Write new version to package.json in updated packages
  • Generate / update the changelogs
  • Commit, tag, and push to git

First, checkout and pull down the latest commits on main:

git checkout main
get pull origin main

Then, bump the version:

# by default, bump to the next version as determined by conventional commits
yarn bump

# you may specify a bump level or exact version
# prerelease bumps will be prefixed with "next", e.g. 4.0.0 -> 4.0.1-next.0
# https://github.com/lerna/lerna/tree/master/commands/version#readme
yarn bump ${major|minor|patch|premajor|preminor|prepatch|prerelease}
yarn bump v42.0.0

# to do a "dry run", you can stop before commit and tag
yarn bump --no-git-tag-version

After you bump, push the commit and tag:

git push origin main --follow-tags

The release will be published to the latest npm tag for bare versions (e.g. 4.0.0) and to next for pre-release versions (e.g. 4.0.0-next.0).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial