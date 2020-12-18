tracespace

PCB visualization tools for Node.js and the browser

tracespace is an open-source collection of tools to make looking at circuit boards on the internet easier.

examples

Renders of the Arduino Uno produced by pcb-stackup and gerber-to-svg:

Arduino Uno design files used under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike license.

Individual layers top copper drill hits outline top silkscreen bottom copper top soldermask bottom soldermask

tracespace in the wild

tracespace.io/view - A Gerber viewer powered by the tracespace libraries

kitspace.org - An electronics project sharing site with links to easily buy the required parts

OpenHardware.io - A social site around open source hardware. Enables authors to sell and manufacture their boards.

apps

This repository has one web-app that is published to https://tracespace.io

Probably the best printed circuit board viewer on the internet

A Gerber viewer powered by the tracespace libraries. Available at https://tracespace.io/view.

packages

This repository also contains several packages that are published to npm. See them all below!

Render PCBs as beautiful, precise SVGs from Gerber / NC drill files

Render PCBs as SVGs from the comfort of your own terminal

Layer stacking core logic for pcb-stackup

Render individual Gerber / NC drill files as SVGs

Streaming layer image plotter (consumer of gerber-parser )

Streaming Gerber/drill file parser

Identify Gerber and drill files by filename

XML ID generation and sanitation utilities for tracespace projects

Test fixtures for tracespace projects

contributing

We could use your help maintaining and growing the tracespace ecosystem! Issues and pull requests are greatly appreciated.

development setup

The tracespace tools live here in this monorepo. We use yarn and lerna to manage this setup.

Node v8 (lts/carbon) or later is recommended.

clone repository and install dependencies git clone git@github.com:tracespace/tracespace.git cd tracespace yarn install

This repository adheres to the Conventional Changelog commit specification for automatic changelog generation. We recommend installing commitizen to ensure your commit messages are properly formatted:

yarn global add commitizen later, when you 're ready to commit git add some/files/* git cz

All development scripts below should be run from the root of the repository. Lerna handles delegating scripts downwards to the individual projects as necessary.

tests

Automated tests consist of unit tests along with integration snapshot tests of SVG and data outputs.

run unit and integration tests tests with coverage yarn test set SNAPSHOT_UPDATE=1 to update integration test snapshots SNAPSHOT_UPDATE=1 yarn test run unit tests in watch mode (no coverage) yarn test:watch set INTEGRATION=1 to also include integration tests INTEGRATION=1 yarn test:watch

development servers

pcb-stackup , pcb-stackup-core , gerber-to-svg , and @tracespace/view have development servers. The first three serve a set of reference renders for manual visual inspection, and the @tracespace/view development server builds and serves the web-app locally.

run all dev servers yarn start run server for a specific project yarn start --scope @tracespace/view

production assets

There are two production asset types that you can build:

Full web-app bundles @tracespace/view

Standalone library bundles gerber-parser gerber-plotter gerber-to-svg pcb-stackup-core pcb-stackup whats-that-gerber



To build them:

build production bundles yarn build build:all builds all production bundles, example files, and documentation yarn build:all build all bundles and serve them for testing/validation yarn serve as with the dev server, these commands may be scoped by name yarn build --scope gerber-parser yarn serve --scope @tracespace/view

linting and formatting

format the code for styling yarn format lint the code for potential errors yarn lint typecheck any typescript code yarn types

publishing

Packages are published to npm by the CI server. To publish a release, you must have write access to the repository. There is a bump script in the package.json that will:

Run all tests

Write new version to package.json in updated packages

in updated packages Generate / update the changelogs

Commit, tag, and push to git

First, checkout and pull down the latest commits on main :

git checkout main get pull origin main

Then, bump the version:

by default, bump to the next version as determined by conventional commits yarn bump you may specify a bump level or exact version prerelease bumps will be prefixed with "next" , e.g. 4.0.0 -> 4.0.1-next.0 https://github.com/lerna/lerna/tree/master/commands/version yarn bump ${major|minor|patch|premajor|preminor|prepatch|prerelease} yarn bump v42.0.0 to do a "dry run" , you can stop before commit and tag yarn bump --no-git-tag-version

After you bump, push the commit and tag:

git push origin main --follow-tags