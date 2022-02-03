openbase logo
pc-nrfconnect-ble

by NordicSemiconductor
2.2.0 (see all)

Bluetooth low energy app for nRF Connect for Desktop

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16

GitHub Stars

104

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

nRF Connect Bluetooth Low Energy

Build Status License

nRF Connect Bluetooth Low Energy is a cross-platform tool that enables testing and development with Bluetooth Low Energy (previously called Bluetooth Smart). It allows easy setup of connections with other devices and use these connections for reading and writing to the external nodes.

screenshot

Installation

See the InfoCenter pages for information on how to install the application.

Development

See the app development pages for details on how to develop apps for the nRF Connect for Desktop framework.

Feedback

Please report issues on the DevZone portal.

Contributing

See the infos on contributing for details.

License

See the LICENSE file for details.

