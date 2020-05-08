The js and css files had been changed to the suit Bootstrap v4.

Since Bootstrap 4 removed the glyphicon, I replaced all icons with font-awesome v4, please includes the font-awesome css as well.

You can override font icon class like this -

$.extend( true , $.fn.datetimepicker.defaults, { icons : { time : 'far fa-clock' , date : 'far fa-calendar' , up : 'fas fa-arrow-up' , down : 'fas fa-arrow-down' , previous : 'fas fa-chevron-left' , next : 'fas fa-chevron-right' , today : 'fas fa-calendar-check' , clear : 'far fa-trash-alt' , close : 'far fa-times-circle' } });

Click here for the official usage documentation.

Install

npm install pc-bootstrap4-datetimepicker

Changes