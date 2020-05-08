The js and css files had been changed to the suit Bootstrap v4.
Since Bootstrap 4 removed the glyphicon, I replaced all icons with font-awesome v4, please includes the font-awesome css as well.
You can override font icon class like this -
// Using font-awesome 5 icons
$.extend(true, $.fn.datetimepicker.defaults, {
icons: {
time: 'far fa-clock',
date: 'far fa-calendar',
up: 'fas fa-arrow-up',
down: 'fas fa-arrow-down',
previous: 'fas fa-chevron-left',
next: 'fas fa-chevron-right',
today: 'fas fa-calendar-check',
clear: 'far fa-trash-alt',
close: 'far fa-times-circle'
}
});
Click here for the official usage documentation.
npm install pc-bootstrap4-datetimepicker