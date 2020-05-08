openbase logo
pbd

pc-bootstrap4-datetimepicker

by Ping Cheng
4.17.51 (see all)

datetimepicker for bootstrap 4

Downloads/wk

16.4K

GitHub Stars

182

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

148

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Datetimepicker for Bootstrap 4

Build Status

The js and css files had been changed to the suit Bootstrap v4.

Since Bootstrap 4 removed the glyphicon, I replaced all icons with font-awesome v4, please includes the font-awesome css as well.

You can override font icon class like this -

// Using font-awesome 5 icons
  $.extend(true, $.fn.datetimepicker.defaults, {
    icons: {
      time: 'far fa-clock',
      date: 'far fa-calendar',
      up: 'fas fa-arrow-up',
      down: 'fas fa-arrow-down',
      previous: 'fas fa-chevron-left',
      next: 'fas fa-chevron-right',
      today: 'fas fa-calendar-check',
      clear: 'far fa-trash-alt',
      close: 'far fa-times-circle'
    }
  });

Click here for the official usage documentation.

Install

npm install pc-bootstrap4-datetimepicker

Changes

  • JS DOM class name control
  • CSS stylesheet
  • Replaced glyphicon with font-awesome icons

