Streaming encoder/decoder for protocol buffers

npm install pbs

Usage

var pbs = require ( 'pbs' ) var messages = pbs( ` message Company { required string name = 1; repeated Employee employees = 2; optional string country = 3; message Employee { required string name = 1; required uint32 age = 2; } } ` ) var encoder = messages.Company.encode() var decoder = messages.Company.decode()

Encoding

Use pbs to encode a protocol buffers message (no matter how large!) to a stream.

The encoder stream will expose all properties of the protobuf message as methods on the stream that you can pass the value you want to write to.

encoder.someProperty(aValue, [callback])

The callback is called when the stream has been flushed.

Here is an example using the above protobuf schema:

var encoder = messages.Company.encode() encoder.pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'my-protobuf-message.pb' )) encoder.name( 'my-company' ) encoder.employees({ name : 'mathias' , age : 28 }) encoder.employees({ name : 'jane doe' , age : 32 }) encoder.finalize()

The encoder stream produces a valid protobuf message that can be decoded with any other parser that follows the protobuf spec.

Decoding

Similar to encoding you can use pbs to decode a protobuf message.

The decoder stream also exposes the properties as methods, but instead of passing a value you pass a function that is called then that property is found in the stream.

decoder.someProperty(fn)

Here is an example using the above schema:

var decoder = messages.Company.decode() decoder.name( function ( name, cb ) { console .log( 'message has name:' , name) cb() }) decoder.employees( function ( employee, cb ) { console .log( 'employee array member:' , employee) cb() }) decoder.country( function ( country, cb ) { console .log( 'message has country:' , country) cb() }) decoder.on( 'finish' , function ( ) { console .log( '(no more data)' ) }) fs.createReadStream( 'my-protobuf-message.pb' ).pipe(decoder)

Use cases

You can use this to parse large protobuf messages that might not fit in memory.

Another use case is to use this to implement a streaming binary protocol encoder/decoder. Let's say I wanted to implement a chat protocol. I could describe it using the following proto schema:

message ChatProtocol { repeated Message messages = 1; repeated string online = 2; message Message { required string from = 1; required string text = 2; } }

and then just use pbs to parse it:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ) var pbs = require ( 'pbs' ) var messages = pbs(fs.readFileSync( 'schema.proto' )) var decoder = messages.ChatProtocol.decode() decoder.online( function ( username, cb ) { console .log(username + ' is online!' ) cb() }) decoder.messages( function ( message, cb ) { console .log(message.from + ' says: ' + message.text) }) var encoder = messages.ChatProtocol.encode() encoder.online( 'mafintosh' ) encoder.messages({ from : 'mafintosh' , text : 'hello world!' }) encoder.pipe(someTransportStream).pipe(decoder)

Since the entire stream is valid protobuf, you could even save it to a file and parse it using another protobuf parser to debug an application.

License

MIT