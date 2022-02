pbkdf2-sha256 is a JavaScript implementation of PBKDF2 using the SHA256 HMAC. It's useful as the Scrypt algorithm uses this. It's fully compatible with Node.js and the browser (via Browserify).

Official documenation:

http://cryptocoinjs.com/modules/crypto/pbkdf2-sha256/

Status

Package is deprecated. Please use pbkdf2 (github).