pp

pbkdf2-password

by Matteo Collina
1.2.1 (see all)

Easy salt/password creation for Node.js, extracted from Mosca

Readme

pbkdf2-password

Easy salt/password creation for Node.js, extracted from Mosca.

Usage

var bkfd2Password = require("pbkdf2-password");
var hasher = bkfd2Password();
var assert = require("assert");
var opts = {
  password: "helloworld"
};

hasher(opts, function(err, pass, salt, hash) {
  opts.salt = salt;
  hasher(opts, function(err, pass, salt, hash2) {
    assert.deepEqual(hash2, hash);

    // password mismatch
    opts.password = "aaa";
    hasher(opts, function(err, pass, salt, hash2) {
      assert.notDeepEqual(hash2, hash);
      console.log("OK");
    });
  });
});

API

### bkfd2Password(options)

Creates a new hasher functions, with the specified options.

Options:

  • saltLength, the length of the random salt
  • iterations, number of pbkdf2 iterations
  • keyLength, the length of the generated keys
  • digest, the digest algorithm, default 'sha1'
### hasher(opts, function(err, pass, salt, hash))

Hash a password, using a hash and the pbkd2 crypto module.

Options:

  • password, the password to hash.
  • salt, the salt to use, as a base64 string.

If the password is left undefined, a new 10-bytes password will be generated, and converted to base64.

If the salt is left undefined, a new salt is generated.

The callback will be called with the following arguments:

  • the error, if something when wrong.
  • the password.
  • the salt, encoded in base64.
  • the hash, encoded in base64.

License

MIT

