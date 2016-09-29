Easy salt/password creation for Node.js, extracted from Mosca.

Creates a new hasher functions, with the specified options.

Options:

Hash a password, using a hash and the pbkd2 crypto module.

Options:

password , the password to hash.

, the password to hash. salt , the salt to use, as a base64 string.

If the password is left undefined, a new 10-bytes password will be generated, and converted to base64.

If the salt is left undefined, a new salt is generated.

The callback will be called with the following arguments:

the error, if something when wrong.

the password.

the salt, encoded in base64.

the hash, encoded in base64.

License

MIT