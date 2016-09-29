Easy salt/password creation for Node.js, extracted from Mosca.
var bkfd2Password = require("pbkdf2-password");
var hasher = bkfd2Password();
var assert = require("assert");
var opts = {
password: "helloworld"
};
hasher(opts, function(err, pass, salt, hash) {
opts.salt = salt;
hasher(opts, function(err, pass, salt, hash2) {
assert.deepEqual(hash2, hash);
// password mismatch
opts.password = "aaa";
hasher(opts, function(err, pass, salt, hash2) {
assert.notDeepEqual(hash2, hash);
console.log("OK");
});
});
});
Creates a new hasher functions, with the specified options.
Options:
saltLength, the length of the random salt
iterations, number of pbkdf2 iterations
keyLength, the length of the generated keys
digest, the digest algorithm, default
'sha1'
Hash a password, using a hash and the pbkd2 crypto module.
Options:
password, the password to hash.
salt, the salt to use, as a base64 string.
If the
password is left undefined, a new
10-bytes password will be generated, and converted
to base64.
If the
salt is left undefined, a new salt is generated.
The callback will be called with the following arguments:
MIT