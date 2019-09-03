Webpack loader for .proto files

to be used along with mapbox/pbf

uses protocol-buffers-schema as schema parser

returns a compiled module ready to be used when you require('./file.proto')

Installation

npm install pbf-loader

Usage

see example for sample implementation.

Given your webpack.config.js like this:

module .exports = { module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.proto$/ , loader : "pbf-loader" } ] } }

Instead of:

const Pbf = require ( 'pbf' ); const compile = require ( 'pbf/compile' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const schema = require ( 'protocol-buffers-schema' ); const data = 'somestring' ; const proto = schema.parse(fs.readFileSync( './test.proto' )); const test = compile(proto).test;

using this webpack loader, simply require your .proto file like this:

const proto = require ( './index.proto' ); const Pbf = require ( 'pbf' ); const data = "somestring" ; const schema = proto.test; const pbf = new Pbf(); pbf.writeString(data); const buffer = pbf.finish();

You can refer to index.proto for how the .proto file looks like.

Test

Assuming you already did npm install , you can:

npm test

License

This project is released under the terms of the Apache 2.0 license.