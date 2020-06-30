pbf

A low-level, fast, ultra-lightweight (3KB gzipped) JavaScript library for decoding and encoding protocol buffers, a compact binary format for structured data serialization. Works both in Node and the browser. Supports lazy decoding and detailed customization of the reading/writing code.

Performance

This library is extremely fast — much faster than native JSON.parse / JSON.stringify and the protocol-buffers module. Here's a result from running a real-world benchmark on Node v6.5 (decoding and encoding a sample of 439 vector tiles, 22.6 MB total):

pbf decode: 387ms, or 57 MB/s

decode: 387ms, or 57 MB/s pbf encode: 396ms, or 56 MB/s

encode: 396ms, or 56 MB/s protocol-buffers decode: 837ms, or 26 MB/s

decode: 837ms, or 26 MB/s protocol-buffers encode: 4197ms, or 5 MB/s

encode: 4197ms, or 5 MB/s JSON.parse : 1540ms, or 125 MB/s (parsing an equivalent 77.5 MB JSON file)

: 1540ms, or 125 MB/s (parsing an equivalent 77.5 MB JSON file) JSON.stringify: 607ms, or 49 MB/s

Examples

Using Compiled Code

Install pbf and compile a JavaScript module from a .proto file:

$ npm install -g pbf $ pbf example.proto > example.js

Then read and write objects using the module like this:

var Pbf = require ( 'pbf' ); var Example = require ( './example.js' ).Example; var pbf = new Pbf(buffer); var obj = Example.read(pbf); var pbf = new Pbf(); Example.write(obj, pbf); var buffer = pbf.finish();

Alternatively, you can compile a module directly in the code:

var compile = require ( 'pbf/compile' ); var schema = require ( 'protocol-buffers-schema' ); var proto = schema.parse(fs.readFileSync( 'example.proto' )); var Test = compile(proto).Test;

If you use webpack as your module bundler, you can use pbf-loader to load .proto files directly. It returns a compiled module ready to be used.

Given you already configured your webpack.config.js , the code above would look like:

var Pbf = require ( 'pbf' ); var proto = require ( './example.proto' ); var Test = proto.Test;

Custom Reading

var data = new Pbf(buffer).readFields(readData, {}); function readData ( tag, data, pbf ) { if (tag === 1 ) data.name = pbf.readString(); else if (tag === 2 ) data.version = pbf.readVarint(); else if (tag === 3 ) data.layer = pbf.readMessage(readLayer, {}); } function readLayer ( tag, layer, pbf ) { if (tag === 1 ) layer.name = pbf.readString(); else if (tag === 3 ) layer.size = pbf.readVarint(); }

Custom Writing

var pbf = new Pbf(); writeData(data, pbf); var buffer = pbf.finish(); function writeData ( data, pbf ) { pbf.writeStringField( 1 , data.name); pbf.writeVarintField( 2 , data.version); pbf.writeMessage( 3 , writeLayer, data.layer); } function writeLayer ( layer, pbf ) { pbf.writeStringField( 1 , layer.name); pbf.writeVarintField( 2 , layer.size); }

Install

Node and Browserify:

npm install pbf

Making a browser build:

npm install npm run build-dev npm run build-min

CDN link: https://unpkg.com/pbf@3.0.5/dist/pbf.js

API

Create a Pbf object, optionally given a Buffer or Uint8Array as input data:

var pbf = new Pbf(fs.readFileSync( 'data.pbf' )); var pbf = new Pbf( new Uint8Array (xhr.response));

Pbf object properties:

pbf.length; pbf.pos;

Reading

Read a sequence of fields:

pbf.readFields( function ( tag ) { if (tag === 1 ) pbf.readVarint(); else if (tag === 2 ) pbf.readString(); else ... });

It optionally accepts an object that will be passed to the reading function for easier construction of decoded data, and also passes the Pbf object as a third argument:

var result = pbf.readFields(callback, {}) function callback ( tag, result, pbf ) { if (tag === 1 ) result.id = pbf.readVarint(); }

To read an embedded message, use pbf.readMessage(fn[, obj]) (in the same way as read ).

Read values:

var value = pbf.readVarint(); var str = pbf.readString(); var numbers = pbf.readPackedVarint();

For lazy or partial decoding, simply save the position instead of reading a value, then later set it back to the saved value and read:

var fooPos = -1 ; pbf.readFields( function ( tag ) { if (tag === 1 ) fooPos = pbf.pos; }); ... pbf.pos = fooPos; pbf.readMessage(readFoo);

Scalar reading methods:

readVarint(isSigned) (pass true if you expect negative varints)

(pass if you expect negative varints) readSVarint()

readFixed32()

readFixed64()

readSFixed32()

readSFixed64()

readBoolean()

readFloat()

readDouble()

readString()

readBytes()

skip(value)

Packed reading methods:

readPackedVarint(arr, isSigned) (appends read items to arr )

(appends read items to ) readPackedSVarint(arr)

readPackedFixed32(arr)

readPackedFixed64(arr)

readPackedSFixed32(arr)

readPackedSFixed64(arr)

readPackedBoolean(arr)

readPackedFloat(arr)

readPackedDouble(arr)

Writing

Write values:

pbf.writeVarint( 123 ); pbf.writeString( "Hello world" );

Write an embedded message:

pbf.writeMessage( 1 , writeObj, obj); function writeObj ( obj, pbf ) { pbf.writeStringField(obj.name); pbf.writeVarintField(obj.version); }

Field writing methods:

writeVarintField(tag, val)

writeSVarintField(tag, val)

writeFixed32Field(tag, val)

writeFixed64Field(tag, val)

writeSFixed32Field(tag, val)

writeSFixed64Field(tag, val)

writeBooleanField(tag, val)

writeFloatField(tag, val)

writeDoubleField(tag, val)

writeStringField(tag, val)

writeBytesField(tag, buffer)

Packed field writing methods:

writePackedVarint(tag, val)

writePackedSVarint(tag, val)

writePackedSFixed32(tag, val)

writePackedSFixed64(tag, val)

writePackedBoolean(tag, val)

writePackedFloat(tag, val)

writePackedDouble(tag, val)

Scalar writing methods:

writeVarint(val)

writeSVarint(val)

writeSFixed32(val)

writeSFixed64(val)

writeBoolean(val)

writeFloat(val)

writeDouble(val)

writeString(val)

writeBytes(buffer)

Message writing methods:

writeMessage(tag, fn[, obj])

writeRawMessage(fn[, obj])

Misc methods:

realloc(minBytes) - pad the underlying buffer size to accommodate the given number of bytes; note that the size increases exponentially, so it won't necessarily equal the size of data written

- pad the underlying buffer size to accommodate the given number of bytes; note that the size increases exponentially, so it won't necessarily equal the size of data written finish() - make the current buffer ready for reading and return the data as a buffer slice

- make the current buffer ready for reading and return the data as a buffer slice destroy() - dispose the buffer

For an example of a real-world usage of the library, see vector-tile-js.

Proto Schema to JavaScript

If installed globally, pbf provides a binary that compiles proto files into JavaScript modules. Usage:

$ pbf <proto_path> [--no-write] [--no-read] [--browser]

The --no-write and --no-read switches remove corresponding code in the output. The --browser switch makes the module work in browsers instead of Node.

The resulting module exports each message by name with the following methods:

read(pbf) - decodes an object from the given Pbf instance

- decodes an object from the given instance write(obj, pbf) - encodes an object into the given Pbf instance (usually empty)

The resulting code is clean and simple, so feel free to customize it.

Changelog

Significantly improved performance when decoding large strings in the browser.

Improved decoding to be able to parse repeated fields even if they were specified as packed, and vise versa.

Improved packed encoding to skip empty arrays (previously, it would write a tag).

Fixed an off-by-one data corruption bug when writing a message larger than 0x10000000 bytes.

Added support for Protocol Buffer 3 maps to proto compiler.

Fixed an error appearing in some versions of IE11 and old Android browsers.

Fixed compiling repeated packed enum fields.

Fixed a regression that broke compiling repeated enum fields with defaults.

Fixed a regression that broke decoding of packed fields with a tag that didn't fit into one byte.

Fixed a regression that broke encoding of long strings.

This release include tons of compatibility/robustness fixes, and a more reliable Node implementation. Decoding performance is expected to get up to ~15% slower than v2.0 in Node (browsers are unaffected), but encoding got faster by ~15% in return.

Breaking : changed Node implementation to use Uint8Array instead of Buffer internally (and produce corresponding result on finish() ), making it fully match the browser implementation for consistency and simplicity.

: changed Node implementation to use instead of internally (and produce corresponding result on ), making it fully match the browser implementation for consistency and simplicity. Fixed writeVarint to write 0 when given NaN or other non-number to avoid producing a broken Protobuf message.

to write when given or other non-number to avoid producing a broken Protobuf message. Changed readPacked* methods signature to accept an optional arr argument to append the results to (to support messages with repeated fields that mix packed/non-packed encoding).

methods signature to accept an optional argument to append the results to (to support messages with repeated fields that mix packed/non-packed encoding). Added an optional isSigned argument to readVarint that enables proper reading of negative varints.

argument to that enables proper reading of negative varints. Deprecated readVarint64() (it still works, but it's recommended to be changed to readVarint(true) ).

(it still works, but it's recommended to be changed to ). Faster string encoding.

Proto compiler

Breaking: Full support for defaults field values (both implicit and explicit); they're now included in the decoded JSON objects.

Full support for defaults field values (both implicit and explicit); they're now included in the decoded JSON objects. Fixed reading of repeated fields with mixed packed/non-packed encoding for compatibility.

Fixed proto3 compiler to use packed by default for repeated scalar fields.

Fixed reading of negative varint types.

Fixed packed fields to decode into [] if they're not present.

if they're not present. Fixed nested message references handling.

Fixed packed=false being interpreted as packed.

being interpreted as packed. Added a comment to generated code with pbf version number.

Fixed a regression with writeVarint that affected certain numbers.

Significantly improved the proto compiler, which now produces a much safer reading/writing code.

Added the ability to compile a read/write module from a protobuf schema directly in the code.

Proto compiler: fixed name resolutions and collisions in schemas with nested messages.

Proto compiler: fixed broken top-level enums.

Fixed a regression with writeVarint that affected certain numbers.

Improved read and write performance (both ~15% faster).

Improved generated code for default values.

Added support for syntax keyword proto files (by updating resolve-protobuf-schema dependency).

Added writeRawMessage method for writing a message without a tag, useful for creating pbfs with multiple top-level messages.

Added readVarint64 method for proper decoding of negative int64 -encoded values.

Fixed pbf proto compile tool generating broken writing code.

Added pbf binary that compiles .proto files into Pbf -based JavaScript modules.

Breaking API changes

Changed writeMessage signature to (tag, fn, obj) (see example in the docs) for a huge encoding performance improvement.

signature to (see example in the docs) for a huge encoding performance improvement. Replaced readPacked and writePacked methods that accept type as a string with readPackedVarint , etc. for each type (better performance and simpler API).

Improvements

5x faster encoding in Node (vector tile benchmark).

40x faster encoding and 3x faster decoding in the browser (vector tile benchmark).

Significantly improved readPacked and writePacked performance (the tile reading benchmark is now 70% faster).

Brings tons of improvements and fixes over the previous version ( 0.0.2 ). Basically makes the library complete.

Improvements

Improved performance of both reading and writing.

Made the browser build 3 times smaller.

Added convenience readFields and readMessage methods for a much easier reading API.

and methods for a much easier reading API. Added reading methods: readFloat , readBoolean , readSFixed32 , readSFixed64 .

, , , . Added writing methods: writeUInt64 , writeSFixed32 , writeSFixed64 .

, , . Improved readDouble and readString to use native Buffer methods under Node.

and to use native Buffer methods under Node. Improved readString and writeString to use HTML5 TextEncoder and TextDecoder where available.

and to use HTML5 and where available. Made Pbf buffer argument optional.

argument optional. Added extensive docs and examples in the readme.

Added an extensive test suite that brings test coverage up to 100%.

Breaking API changes

Renamed readBuffer / writeBuffer to readBytes / writeBytes .

/ to / . Renamed readUInt32 / writeUInt32 to readFixed32 / writeFixed32 , etc.

/ to / , etc. Renamed writeTaggedVarint to writeVarintField , etc.

to , etc. Changed writePacked signature from (type, tag, items) to (tag, type, items) .

Bugfixes