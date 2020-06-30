A low-level, fast, ultra-lightweight (3KB gzipped) JavaScript library for decoding and encoding protocol buffers, a compact binary format for structured data serialization. Works both in Node and the browser. Supports lazy decoding and detailed customization of the reading/writing code.
This library is extremely fast — much faster than native
JSON.parse/
JSON.stringify
and the protocol-buffers module.
Here's a result from running a real-world benchmark on Node v6.5
(decoding and encoding a sample of 439 vector tiles, 22.6 MB total):
Install
pbf and compile a JavaScript module from a
.proto file:
$ npm install -g pbf
$ pbf example.proto > example.js
Then read and write objects using the module like this:
var Pbf = require('pbf');
var Example = require('./example.js').Example;
// read
var pbf = new Pbf(buffer);
var obj = Example.read(pbf);
// write
var pbf = new Pbf();
Example.write(obj, pbf);
var buffer = pbf.finish();
Alternatively, you can compile a module directly in the code:
var compile = require('pbf/compile');
var schema = require('protocol-buffers-schema');
var proto = schema.parse(fs.readFileSync('example.proto'));
var Test = compile(proto).Test;
If you use
webpack as your module bundler, you can use pbf-loader
to load .proto files directly. It returns a compiled module ready to be used.
Given you already configured your
webpack.config.js, the code above would look like:
var Pbf = require('pbf');
var proto = require('./example.proto');
var Test = proto.Test;
var data = new Pbf(buffer).readFields(readData, {});
function readData(tag, data, pbf) {
if (tag === 1) data.name = pbf.readString();
else if (tag === 2) data.version = pbf.readVarint();
else if (tag === 3) data.layer = pbf.readMessage(readLayer, {});
}
function readLayer(tag, layer, pbf) {
if (tag === 1) layer.name = pbf.readString();
else if (tag === 3) layer.size = pbf.readVarint();
}
var pbf = new Pbf();
writeData(data, pbf);
var buffer = pbf.finish();
function writeData(data, pbf) {
pbf.writeStringField(1, data.name);
pbf.writeVarintField(2, data.version);
pbf.writeMessage(3, writeLayer, data.layer);
}
function writeLayer(layer, pbf) {
pbf.writeStringField(1, layer.name);
pbf.writeVarintField(2, layer.size);
}
Node and Browserify:
npm install pbf
Making a browser build:
npm install
npm run build-dev # dist/pbf-dev.js (development build)
npm run build-min # dist/pbf.js (minified production build)
CDN link: https://unpkg.com/pbf@3.0.5/dist/pbf.js
Create a
Pbf object, optionally given a
Buffer or
Uint8Array as input data:
// parse a pbf file from disk in Node
var pbf = new Pbf(fs.readFileSync('data.pbf'));
// parse a pbf file in a browser after an ajax request with responseType="arraybuffer"
var pbf = new Pbf(new Uint8Array(xhr.response));
Pbf object properties:
pbf.length; // length of the underlying buffer
pbf.pos; // current offset for reading or writing
Read a sequence of fields:
pbf.readFields(function (tag) {
if (tag === 1) pbf.readVarint();
else if (tag === 2) pbf.readString();
else ...
});
It optionally accepts an object that will be passed to the reading function for easier construction of decoded data,
and also passes the
Pbf object as a third argument:
var result = pbf.readFields(callback, {})
function callback(tag, result, pbf) {
if (tag === 1) result.id = pbf.readVarint();
}
To read an embedded message, use
pbf.readMessage(fn[, obj]) (in the same way as
read).
Read values:
var value = pbf.readVarint();
var str = pbf.readString();
var numbers = pbf.readPackedVarint();
For lazy or partial decoding, simply save the position instead of reading a value, then later set it back to the saved value and read:
var fooPos = -1;
pbf.readFields(function (tag) {
if (tag === 1) fooPos = pbf.pos;
});
...
pbf.pos = fooPos;
pbf.readMessage(readFoo);
Scalar reading methods:
readVarint(isSigned) (pass
true if you expect negative varints)
readSVarint()
readFixed32()
readFixed64()
readSFixed32()
readSFixed64()
readBoolean()
readFloat()
readDouble()
readString()
readBytes()
skip(value)
Packed reading methods:
readPackedVarint(arr, isSigned) (appends read items to
arr)
readPackedSVarint(arr)
readPackedFixed32(arr)
readPackedFixed64(arr)
readPackedSFixed32(arr)
readPackedSFixed64(arr)
readPackedBoolean(arr)
readPackedFloat(arr)
readPackedDouble(arr)
Write values:
pbf.writeVarint(123);
pbf.writeString("Hello world");
Write an embedded message:
pbf.writeMessage(1, writeObj, obj);
function writeObj(obj, pbf) {
pbf.writeStringField(obj.name);
pbf.writeVarintField(obj.version);
}
Field writing methods:
writeVarintField(tag, val)
writeSVarintField(tag, val)
writeFixed32Field(tag, val)
writeFixed64Field(tag, val)
writeSFixed32Field(tag, val)
writeSFixed64Field(tag, val)
writeBooleanField(tag, val)
writeFloatField(tag, val)
writeDoubleField(tag, val)
writeStringField(tag, val)
writeBytesField(tag, buffer)
Packed field writing methods:
writePackedVarint(tag, val)
writePackedSVarint(tag, val)
writePackedSFixed32(tag, val)
writePackedSFixed64(tag, val)
writePackedBoolean(tag, val)
writePackedFloat(tag, val)
writePackedDouble(tag, val)
Scalar writing methods:
writeVarint(val)
writeSVarint(val)
writeSFixed32(val)
writeSFixed64(val)
writeBoolean(val)
writeFloat(val)
writeDouble(val)
writeString(val)
writeBytes(buffer)
Message writing methods:
writeMessage(tag, fn[, obj])
writeRawMessage(fn[, obj])
Misc methods:
realloc(minBytes) - pad the underlying buffer size to accommodate the given number of bytes;
note that the size increases exponentially, so it won't necessarily equal the size of data written
finish() - make the current buffer ready for reading and return the data as a buffer slice
destroy() - dispose the buffer
For an example of a real-world usage of the library, see vector-tile-js.
If installed globally,
pbf provides a binary that compiles
proto files into JavaScript modules. Usage:
$ pbf <proto_path> [--no-write] [--no-read] [--browser]
The
--no-write and
--no-read switches remove corresponding code in the output.
The
--browser switch makes the module work in browsers instead of Node.
The resulting module exports each message by name with the following methods:
read(pbf) - decodes an object from the given
Pbf instance
write(obj, pbf) - encodes an object into the given
Pbf instance (usually empty)
The resulting code is clean and simple, so feel free to customize it.
This release include tons of compatibility/robustness fixes, and a more reliable Node implementation. Decoding performance is expected to get up to ~15% slower than v2.0 in Node (browsers are unaffected), but encoding got faster by ~15% in return.
Uint8Array instead of
Buffer internally (and produce corresponding result on
finish()), making it fully match the browser implementation for consistency and simplicity.
writeVarint to write
0 when given
NaN or other non-number to avoid producing a broken Protobuf message.
readPacked* methods signature to accept an optional
arr argument to append the results to (to support messages with repeated fields that mix packed/non-packed encoding).
isSigned argument to
readVarint that enables proper reading of negative varints.
readVarint64() (it still works, but it's recommended to be changed to
readVarint(true)).
[] if they're not present.
packed=false being interpreted as packed.
writeVarint that affected certain numbers.
writeVarint that affected certain numbers.
syntax keyword proto files (by updating
resolve-protobuf-schema dependency).
writeRawMessage method for writing a message without a tag, useful for creating pbfs with multiple top-level messages.
readVarint64 method for proper decoding of negative
int64-encoded values.
pbf binary that compiles
.proto files into
Pbf-based JavaScript modules.
writeMessage signature to
(tag, fn, obj) (see example in the docs)
for a huge encoding performance improvement.
readPacked and
writePacked methods that accept type as a string
with
readPackedVarint, etc. for each type (better performance and simpler API).
readPacked and
writePacked performance (the tile reading benchmark is now 70% faster).
Brings tons of improvements and fixes over the previous version (
0.0.2).
Basically makes the library complete.
readFields and
readMessage methods for a much easier reading API.
readFloat,
readBoolean,
readSFixed32,
readSFixed64.
writeUInt64,
writeSFixed32,
writeSFixed64.
readDouble and
readString to use native Buffer methods under Node.
readString and
writeString to use HTML5
TextEncoder and
TextDecoder where available.
Pbf
buffer argument optional.
readBuffer/
writeBuffer to
readBytes/
writeBytes.
readUInt32/
writeUInt32 to
readFixed32/
writeFixed32, etc.
writeTaggedVarint to
writeVarintField, etc.
writePacked signature from
(type, tag, items) to
(tag, type, items).
readVarint to handle varints bigger than 6 bytes.
readSVarint to handle number bigger than
2^30.
writeVarint failing on some integers.
writeVarint not throwing an error on numbers that are too big.
readUInt64 always failing.