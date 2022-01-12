Utilities for working with common protobuf types.

Installing

$ npm i --save pb-util

API

Encodes a JSON value into a google.protobuf.Value .

val

Type: string number boolean null object array

const {value} = require ( 'pb-util' ); const stringValue = value.encode( 'hello!' );

Decodes a google.protobuf.Value into a JSON value.

protoValue

Type: google.protobuf.Value

const {value} = require ( 'pb-util' ); const str = value.decode({ kind : 'stringValue' , stringValue : 'beep boop' });

Encodes a JSON object into a google.protobuf.Struct .

json

Type: object

const {struct} = require ( 'pb-util' ); const structValue = struct.encode({ foo : 'bar' });

Decodes a google.protobuf.Struct into a JSON object.

structValue

Type: google.protobuf.ListValue

const {struct} = require ( 'pb-util' ); const obj = struct.decode({ fields : { foo : { kind : 'stringValue' , stringValue : 'bar' }, yes : { kind : 'boolValue' , boolValue : true } } });

Encodes an array of JSON values into a google.protobuf.ListValue .

array

Type: array

const {list} = require ( 'pb-util' ); const listValue = list.encode([ 'foo' , 'bar' ]);

Decodes a google.protobuf.ListValue into an array of JSON values.

listValue

Type: google.protobuf.ListValue

const {list} = require ( 'pb-util' ); const arr = list.decode({ values : [ { kind : 'stringValue' , stringValue : 'foo' }, { kind : 'numberValue' , numberValue : 10 } ] });

License

ISC