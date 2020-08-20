openbase logo
pfd

pb-for-desktop

by sidneys.github.io
11.0.2

The missing Desktop application for Pushbullet.

Readme

PB for Desktop travis appveyor npm

PB for Desktop is a lightweight open-source Desktop app for PushBullet.
Receive native push notifications on macOS, Windows and Linux.



Not affiliated with PushBullet, Inc.

Pushbullet for Desktop, macOS
macOS

Pushbullet for Desktop on Windows
Windows

Pushbullet for Desktop, Linux
Linux

Cross Platform

Tested on:

  • macOS Mojave 10.14.6 (18G1012)
  • Windows 10 1607, 1703, 1709, 1803
  • Linux Ubuntu 19, elementaryOS 0.4

Unobtrusive

Runs as a Menubar (macOS) or a SysTray (Windows) app. Small resource footprint.

Native Notifications

Uses macOS' Notification Center, the Windows 10 Action Center and libnotify for Linux.

Notification Thumbnails

For text-based pushes, notification thumbnails are generated on-the-fly based on a the originating Websites' favicon. For pushes containing image content, a thumbnail-sized image is shown within the notification.

Custom Sound Effects

Use the default PushBullet sound or one of your choice. Ships multiple sound effect sets: Android, iOS, Tesla Motors, Slack, Nintendo, Windows, macOS Or use your own custom sound (supported formats: .m4a, .mp3, .mp4, .ogg and .wav)

Notification Filter

A portable, file-based filter allows you to skip notifications you don't need. Supports regular expressions.

Simple Setup

No wrestling with API-Keys or other technical knowledge required. Login to Pushbullet using Google or Facebook.

SMS Feature Status: Alpha

Send & receive SMS to Android devices.

Inline SMS Message Reply Feature Status: Alpha

Reply to SMS messages directly within native Desktop notifications (macOS).

Channel Images for IFTTT and Zapier

Channel-specific (e.g. IFTTT, Zapier, Chat) icon images for most notifications.

Notification Mirroring

Mirror Android notifications (Android).

Direct Pushes to Desktop

Adds a PB for Desktop PushBullet device for sending pushes to your desktop.

Developer Friendly

Ships multiple NodeJS-driven command scripts for Developers, as code contributions are welcome.

Contents

  1. Installation
  2. Development
  3. Building
  4. Roadmap
  5. Contribute
  6. Author

Installation

Standard Installation

Grab the latest version here: Download Pushbullet for Desktop

Installation as global nodejs module

npm install --global pb-for-desktop

Development

Getting the Sourcecode

To clone the Git repository and install the required dependencies, run these Shell commands:

git clone https://github.com/sidneys/pb-for-desktop.git
cd pb-for-desktop
npm install

Developer Commands

The following npm scripts are available for development purposes:

start

Runs the app in development mode.

npm run start

Parameters:

  • --debug Start with development tools

localsetup

Installs the app in the System app folder and starts it.

npm run localsetup

Parameters:

  • --build Rebuilds app before installation
  • --preview Build "Preview" app
  • --debug Start with enabled development tools

build

Builds the application and creates platform-specific installation packages (see requirements). If no parameter is supplied, the current platform is built. Supports building a Beta application version, which is running side-by-side with the regular version.

npm run build

Parameters:

  • --macos Build & Package for macOS
  • --windows Build & Package for Windows
  • --linux Build & Package for Linux
  • --preview Build "Preview" app

Building

Build the App for the current Platform

See the build Developer command.

Multi-Platform Builds

  • Only macOS can build all other platforms and requires Homebrew to install the prerequisite software.
  • Building Windows (on macOS, Linux) requires wine, mono
  • Building Linux (on macOS, Windows) requires fakerootdpkg

Build-for-Windows Preparation on macOS

brew install wine mono

Build-for-Linux Preparation on macOS

brew install fakeroot dpkg

Build-for-Windows Preparation on Linux

apt-get install wine mono gcc-multilib g++-multilib

Roadmap

  • Binaries signed for Distribution (macOS, Windows)
  • End-To-End Tests (see Spectron)

Contribute Contributions Wanted

Read the contribution documentation first.

License

MIT

Author

sidneys 2019

