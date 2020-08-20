PB for Desktop is a lightweight open-source Desktop app for PushBullet.
Receive native push notifications on macOS, Windows and Linux.
Not affiliated with PushBullet, Inc.
macOS
Windows
Linux
Cross Platform
Tested on:
Unobtrusive
Runs as a Menubar (macOS) or a SysTray (Windows) app. Small resource footprint.
Native Notifications
Uses macOS' Notification Center, the Windows 10 Action Center and libnotify for Linux.
Notification Thumbnails
For text-based pushes, notification thumbnails are generated on-the-fly based on a the originating Websites' favicon. For pushes containing image content, a thumbnail-sized image is shown within the notification.
Custom Sound Effects
Use the default PushBullet sound or one of your choice.
Ships multiple sound effect sets: Android, iOS, Tesla Motors, Slack, Nintendo, Windows, macOS
Or use your own custom sound (supported formats:
.m4a,
.mp3,
.mp4,
.ogg and
.wav)
Notification Filter
A portable, file-based filter allows you to skip notifications you don't need. Supports regular expressions.
Simple Setup
No wrestling with API-Keys or other technical knowledge required. Login to Pushbullet using Google or Facebook.
Send & receive SMS to Android devices.
Reply to SMS messages directly within native Desktop notifications (macOS).
Channel Images for IFTTT and Zapier
Channel-specific (e.g. IFTTT, Zapier, Chat) icon images for most notifications.
Notification Mirroring
Mirror Android notifications (Android).
Direct Pushes to Desktop
Adds a
PB for Desktop PushBullet device for sending pushes to your desktop.
Developer Friendly
Ships multiple NodeJS-driven command scripts for Developers, as code contributions are welcome.
Grab the latest version here: Download Pushbullet for Desktop
npm install --global pb-for-desktop
To clone the Git repository and install the required dependencies, run these Shell commands:
git clone https://github.com/sidneys/pb-for-desktop.git
cd pb-for-desktop
npm install
The following
npm scripts are available for development purposes:
Runs the app in development mode.
npm run start
Parameters:
--debug Start with development tools
Installs the app in the System app folder and starts it.
npm run localsetup
Parameters:
--build Rebuilds app before installation
--preview Build "Preview" app
--debug Start with enabled development tools
Builds the application and creates platform-specific installation packages (see requirements). If no parameter is supplied, the current platform is built. Supports building a Beta application version, which is running side-by-side with the regular version.
npm run build
Parameters:
--macos Build & Package for macOS
--windows Build & Package for Windows
--linux Build & Package for Linux
--preview Build "Preview" app
See the
build Developer command.
wine,
mono
fakeroot,
dpkg
brew install wine mono
brew install fakeroot dpkg
apt-get install wine mono gcc-multilib g++-multilib
Read the contribution documentation first.
MIT
sidneys 2019