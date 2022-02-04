This repo is for distribution of the Design System on
npm using Bootstrap 4.6.0 and Angular 12.2.1
Install this package with
npm:
npm install pb-design-system --save
Also you will need to install Boostrap 4.6.0 and Angular Material 11:
npm install bootstrap@4.6.0 @angular/material@12.2.1 --save
You will see warnings about peer dependencies (such as D3); those only need to be installed if you need them.
Add your app's
styles.scss after the Design System css file in the styles array, as follows:
"styles": [
"node_modules/@angular/material/prebuilt-themes/indigo-pink.css",
"node_modules/bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css",
"node_modules/pb-design-system/dist/css/designsystem.css",
"styles.scss"
],
To use Bootstrap 4's javascript components (header, dropdowns, tooltips, and/or popovers) you will also need to load its js files in the scripts array:
"scripts": [
"node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.slim.js",
"node_modules/popper.js/dist/umd/popper.min.js",
"node_modules/bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.js"
],