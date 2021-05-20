paystack

Yet a new Paystack API wrapper 😉

Installation

For Yarn

yarn add paystack-api

For NPM

npm install paystack-api --save

Usage

var paystack = require ( "paystack-api" )( "secret_key" );

Making calls

The resource methods promisified

Format → paystack.{resource}.{method}

paystack.customer .list() .then( function ( body ) { console .log(body); }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .log(error); });

All Resource methods parameters are provided as the only argument

paystack.plan .create({ name : "API demo" , amount : 10000 , interval : "monthly" }) .then( function ( error, body ) { console .log(error); console .log(body); });

paystack.transactions.list({ perPage : 20 }).then( function ( error, body ) { console .log(error); console .log(body); });

Extras

I

A function to add Paystack's fee to your charging fee

const helper = new paystack.FeeHelper(); console .log(helper.addFeesTo( 5000 ));

Outputs → 5077 which includes Paystack's fee upfront

OR set your desired parameters

const helper = new paystack.FeeHelper({ percentage : ..., cap : ..., threshold : ..., additionalCharge : .... }); console .log(helper.addFeesTo( 5000 ));

II

A Paystack Events helper (Express Middleware)

const paystack = require ( "paystack-api" )( "secret_key" ); const events = paystack.Events; events.on( "event_name" , data => { console .log( "hola!" ); }); app.post( "/my/webhook/url" , events.middleware);

Extend resources/methods

const PaystackAPI = require ( "paystack-api" ) class Paystack extends PaystackApi { constructor (key) { super (key); this .verification.matchBVN = this .extend({ method : 'post' , route : `/bvn/match` , args : [ 'account_number*' , 'bank_code*' , 'bvn*' ], }); } } const paystack = new Paystack( "secret_key" );

Resources

customer create get list update validate setRiskAction deactivateAuth

transaction initialize verify list get chargeAuth viewTimeline viewTimelineRef totals export reAuthorize checkAuth

plan create get list update

page create get list update slugAvailable

charge tokenize charge submitPIN submitOTP submitPhone submitBirthday checkCharge

bulk_charge create list get getCharges pause resume

invoice create list get verify notify invoiceMetrics draftInvoice updateInvoice archiveInvoice

control_panel getSessionTimeout updateSessionTimeout

refund create list get

settlement list

subaccount create list get update

subscription create disable enable get list

transfer_control balance resendOTP enableOTP disableOTP finalizeDisableOTP

transfer_recipient create list update remove

transfer create list get finalize bulkTransfer verify

verification resolveBVN matchBVN resolveAccount resolveBIN resolvePhone

nuban create list get deactivate

misc list_banks

feeHelper

Contributing

Please do 🧡

TODO