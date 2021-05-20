openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pa

paystack-api

by Blessing Pariola
2.0.6 (see all)

Paystack API wrapper

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

392

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Payment API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

paystack

Yet a new Paystack API wrapper 😉

Installation

For Yarn

yarn add paystack-api

For NPM

npm install paystack-api --save

Usage

// Require the library
var paystack = require("paystack-api")("secret_key");

Making calls

The resource methods promisified

Format → paystack.{resource}.{method}

// paystack.{resource}.{method}
paystack.customer
  .list()
  .then(function(body) {
    console.log(body);
  })
  .catch(function(error) {
    console.log(error);
  });

All Resource methods parameters are provided as the only argument

paystack.plan
  .create({
    name: "API demo",
    amount: 10000,
    interval: "monthly"
  })
  .then(function(error, body) {
    console.log(error);
    console.log(body);
  });

paystack.transactions.list({ perPage: 20 }).then(function(error, body) {
  console.log(error);
  console.log(body);
});

Extras

I

A function to add Paystack's fee to your charging fee

const helper = new paystack.FeeHelper();
console.log(helper.addFeesTo(5000));

Outputs → 5077 which includes Paystack's fee upfront

OR set your desired parameters

const helper = new paystack.FeeHelper({
percentage: ...,
  cap: ...,
  threshold: ...,
  additionalCharge: ....
});
console.log(helper.addFeesTo(5000));

II

A Paystack Events helper (Express Middleware)

const paystack = require("paystack-api")("secret_key");
const events = paystack.Events;

events.on("event_name", data => {
    // Act
  console.log("hola!");
});

// Hooks with Express
app.post("/my/webhook/url", events.middleware);

Extend resources/methods

const PaystackAPI = require("paystack-api")

class Paystack extends PaystackApi {
  constructor(key) {
    super(key);
    // Update BVN match method with the new route
    this.verification.matchBVN = this.extend({
      method: 'post',
      route: `/bvn/match`,
      args: ['account_number*', 'bank_code*', 'bvn*'],
    });
  }
}

const paystack = new Paystack("secret_key");

Resources

  • customer
    • create
    • get
    • list
    • update
    • validate
    • setRiskAction
    • deactivateAuth
  • transaction
    • initialize
    • verify
    • list
    • get
    • chargeAuth
    • viewTimeline
    • viewTimelineRef
    • totals
    • export
    • reAuthorize
    • checkAuth
  • plan
    • create
    • get
    • list
    • update
  • page
    • create
    • get
    • list
    • update
    • slugAvailable
  • charge
    • tokenize
    • charge
    • submitPIN
    • submitOTP
    • submitPhone
    • submitBirthday
    • checkCharge
  • bulk_charge
    • create
    • list
    • get
    • getCharges
    • pause
    • resume
  • invoice
    • create
    • list
    • get
    • verify
    • notify
    • invoiceMetrics
    • draftInvoice
    • updateInvoice
    • archiveInvoice
  • control_panel
    • getSessionTimeout
    • updateSessionTimeout
  • refund
    • create
    • list
    • get
  • settlement
    • list
  • subaccount
    • create
    • list
    • get
    • update
  • subscription
    • create
    • disable
    • enable
    • get
    • list
  • transfer_control
    • balance
    • resendOTP
    • enableOTP
    • disableOTP
    • finalizeDisableOTP
  • transfer_recipient
    • create
    • list
    • update
    • remove
  • transfer
    • create
    • list
    • get
    • finalize
    • bulkTransfer
    • verify
  • verification
    • resolveBVN
    • matchBVN
    • resolveAccount
    • resolveBIN
    • resolvePhone
  • nuban
    • create
    • list
    • get
    • deactivate
  • misc
    • list_banks
  • feeHelper

Contributing

  • Please do 🧡

TODO

  • Create a Paystack Events express middleware

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

gmopg :credit_card: Simple Nodejs wrapper for GMO Payment Gateway API.
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
774
@cybersource/flex-sdk-webSimple examples of how to use the Flex API and microform
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
3K
ebanxProvides access to EBANX API
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
409
mollie-es6Mollie API Client for Node.js in ES6
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
62
itsa-mollie-payment-promisePromise-wrapper arround mollie-api-node for internet payments
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial