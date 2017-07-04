Paystack

Nodejs API wrapper for Paystack.

Installation

npm install paystack

Usage

var paystack = require ( 'paystack' )( 'secret_key' );

Making calls to the resources

The resource methods accepts are promisified, but can receive optional callback as the last argument.

paystack.customer.list( function ( error, body ) { console .log(error); console .log(body); });

paystack.customer.list() .then( function ( body ) { console .log(body); }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .log(error); });

For resource methods that use POST or PUT, the JSON body can be passed as the first argument.

paystack.plan.create({ name : 'API demo' , amount : 10000 , interval : 'monthly' }) .then( function ( error, body ) { console .log(error); console .log(body); });

For GET, you can pass the required ID as string and optional parameters as an optional object argument.

paystack.plan.get( 90 ) .then( function ( error, body ) { console .log(error); console .log(body); });

paystack.transactions.list({ perPage : 20 }) .then( function ( error, body ) { console .log(error); console .log(body); });

Resources

customer create get list update

transaction initialize charge get list totals verify

plan create get list update

page create get list update

subscription create disable enable get list

subaccount create get list listBanks update

Miscellanous list_banks resolve_bin



Contributing

To ensure consistent code style, please follow the editorconfig rules in .editorconfig

Tests

To run tests, add your Paystack test secret key to package.json . (The test line should look something like this: env KEY=sk_test_1a68ac96a0171fb72111a24295d8d31d41c28eed ./node_modules/.bin/mocha... ). Now run:

npm test

If you are contributing to the repo, kindly update the necessary test file in /test or add a new one and ensure all tests are passed before sending a PR.

Todo