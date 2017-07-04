Nodejs API wrapper for Paystack.
npm install paystack
// Require the library
var paystack = require('paystack')('secret_key');
The resource methods accepts are promisified, but can receive optional callback as the last argument.
// First Option
// paystack.{resource}.{method}
paystack.customer.list(function(error, body) {
console.log(error);
console.log(body);
});
// Second Option
// paystack.{resource}
paystack.customer.list()
.then(function(body) {
console.log(body);
})
.catch(function(error) {
console.log(error);
});
For resource methods that use POST or PUT, the JSON body can be passed as the first argument.
paystack.plan.create({
name: 'API demo',
amount: 10000,
interval: 'monthly'
})
.then(function(error, body) {
console.log(error);
console.log(body);
});
For GET, you can pass the required ID as string and optional parameters as an optional object argument.
paystack.plan.get(90)
.then(function(error, body) {
console.log(error);
console.log(body);
});
paystack.transactions.list({perPage: 20})
.then(function(error, body) {
console.log(error);
console.log(body);
});
To run tests, add your Paystack test secret key to
package.json. (The test line should look something like this:
env KEY=sk_test_1a68ac96a0171fb72111a24295d8d31d41c28eed ./node_modules/.bin/mocha...). Now run:
npm test
If you are contributing to the repo, kindly update the necessary test file in
/test or add a new one and ensure all tests are passed before sending a PR.