This SDK is deprecated. You can continue to use it, but no new features or support requests will be accepted. For alternatives, please visit the current SDK homepage on the PayPal Developer Portal
Repository for PayPal's Node SDK (node.js version >=0.6.x) and Node samples for REST API. For a full working app and documentation, have a look at the PayPal Node SDK Page.
2.0 Beta: We now have a 2.0 beta available, featuring promise support, and a revamped integration. Check out the
2.0-betabranch for details, or run
npm install paypal-rest-sdk@beta.
v1.0.0 notice: If upgrading from paypal rest sdk 0.*, Please view Breaking Changes in release_notes.md
The Payment Card Industry (PCI) Council has mandated that early versions of TLS be retired from service. All organizations that handle credit card information are required to comply with this standard. As part of this obligation, PayPal is updating its services to require TLS 1.2 for all HTTPS connections. At this time, PayPal will also require HTTP/1.1 for all connections. See the PayPal TLS Update repository for more information.
**TLSv1_2 warning: Due to PCI compliance, merchant servers using a version of TLS that does not support TLSv1_2 will receive a warning.
**To verify that your server supports PCI compliant version of TLS, test against the PayPal sandbox environment which uses TLS 1.2.
Important: The PayPal REST API no longer supports new direct credit card integrations. Please instead consider Braintree Direct; which is, PayPal's preferred integration solution for accepting direct credit card payments in your mobile app or website. Braintree, a PayPal service, is the easiest way to accept credit cards, PayPal, and many other payment methods.
Please note that if you are integrating with PayPal Checkout, this SDK and corresponding API v1/payments are in the process of being deprecated.
We recommend that you integrate with API v2/checkout/orders and v2/payments. Please refer to the Checkout Node.js SDK to continue with the integration.
We're releasing a brand new version of our SDK! 2.0 is currently at release candidate status, and represents a full refactor, with the goal of making all of our APIs extremely easy to use. 2.0 includes all of the existing APIs (except payouts), and includes the new Orders API (disputes and Marketplace coming soon). Check out the FAQ and migration guide, and let us know if you have any suggestions or issues!
npm install paypal-rest-sdk
To write an app using the SDK
Register for a developer account and get your client_id and secret at PayPal Developer Portal.
Add dependency 'paypal-rest-sdk' in your package.json file.
Require 'paypal-rest-sdk' in your file
var paypal = require('paypal-rest-sdk');
Create config options, with parameters (mode, client_id, secret).
paypal.configure({
'mode': 'sandbox', //sandbox or live
'client_id': 'EBWKjlELKMYqRNQ6sYvFo64FtaRLRR5BdHEESmha49TM',
'client_secret': 'EO422dn3gQLgDbuwqTjzrFgFtaRLRR5BdHEESmha49TM'
});
For multiple configuration support, have a look at the sample
Invoke the rest api (eg: create a PayPal payment) with required parameters (eg: data, config_options, callback).
var create_payment_json = {
"intent": "sale",
"payer": {
"payment_method": "paypal"
},
"redirect_urls": {
"return_url": "http://return.url",
"cancel_url": "http://cancel.url"
},
"transactions": [{
"item_list": {
"items": [{
"name": "item",
"sku": "item",
"price": "1.00",
"currency": "USD",
"quantity": 1
}]
},
"amount": {
"currency": "USD",
"total": "1.00"
},
"description": "This is the payment description."
}]
};
paypal.payment.create(create_payment_json, function (error, payment) {
if (error) {
throw error;
} else {
console.log("Create Payment Response");
console.log(payment);
}
});
For creating Subscription Payments, check out the samples for creating planned sets of future recurring payments at periodic intervals.
To create Future Payments, check out this sample for executing future payments for a customer who has granted consent on a mobile device.
For exploring additional payment capabilites, such as handling discounts, insurance, soft_descriptor and invoice_number, have a look at this example. These bring REST payment functionality closer to parity with older Merchant APIs.
Customizing a PayPal payment experience is available as of version 1.1.0 enabling merchants to provide a customized experience to consumers from the merchant’s website to the PayPal payment. Get started with the supported rest methods and samples.
For creating and managing Orders, i.e. getting consent from buyer for a purchase but only placing the funds on hold when the merchant is ready to fulfill the order, have a look at samples.
For creating batch and single payouts, check out the samples for payouts and payout items. The Payouts feature enables you to make PayPal payments to multiple PayPal accounts in a single API call.
For Invoicing, check out the samples to see how you can use the node sdk to create, send and manage invoices.
To receive notifications from PayPal about Payment events on your server, webhook support is now available as of version 1.2.0. For creating and managing Webhook and Webhook Events, check out the samples to see how you can use the node sdk to manage webhooks, webhook events and verify that the response unaltered and is really from PayPal. Please follow the Webhook Validation sample to understand how to verify the authenticity of webhook messages. It is also important to note that simulated messages generated using the Webhook simulator would not be compatible with the verification process since they are only mock data.
To use OpenID Connect
// OpenID configuration
paypal.configure({
'openid_client_id': 'CLIENT_ID',
'openid_client_secret': 'CLIENT_SECRET',
'openid_redirect_uri': 'http://example.com' });
// Authorize url
paypal.openIdConnect.authorizeUrl({'scope': 'openid profile'});
// Get tokeninfo with Authorize code
paypal.openIdConnect.tokeninfo.create("Replace with authorize code", function(error, tokeninfo){
console.log(tokeninfo);
});
// Get tokeninfo with Refresh code
paypal.openIdConnect.tokeninfo.refresh("Replace with refresh_token", function(error, tokeninfo){
console.log(tokeninfo);
});
// Get userinfo with Access code
paypal.openIdConnect.userinfo.get("Replace with access_code", function(error, userinfo){
console.log(userinfo);
});
// Logout url
paypal.openIdConnect.logoutUrl("Replace with tokeninfo.id_token");
Instructions for running samples are located in the sample directory.
To run the test suite first invoke the following command within the repo
If Grunt is not installed:
npm install -g grunt-cli
If Mocha is not installed:
npm install -g mocha
To install the development dependencies (run where the
package.json is):
npm install
Run the tests:
grunt test (timeout is specified in milliseconds eg: 15000ms)
To run the tests without the mocks:
NOCK_OFF=true mocha -t 60000
As of version 1.6.2, full request/response are logged for non production environments with PAYPAL_DEBUG set
You can set the environment variable on the command line by running
PAYPAL_DEBUG=1 node <path of script> or by executing
export PAYPAL_DEBUG=1 and then running your Node.js script. Please see your command terminal/shell's manual pages for specific information.
It is recommended to provide Paypal-Debug-Id if requesting PayPal Merchant Technical Services for support. You can get access to the debug id by setting environment variable PAYPAL_DEBUG=1.
The error object returned for any bad request has error.response populated with details. PAYPAL_DEBUG=1 setting also gives you access to stringfied response in error messages.
