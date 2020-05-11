Deprecation Notice:

This SDK is deprecated. You can continue to use it, but no new features or support requests will be accepted. For alternatives, please visit the current SDK homepage on the PayPal Developer Portal

PayPal REST SDK

Continuous integration status:

NPM status:

Repository for PayPal's Node SDK (node.js version >=0.6.x) and Node samples for REST API. For a full working app and documentation, have a look at the PayPal Node SDK Page.

2.0 Beta: We now have a 2.0 beta available, featuring promise support, and a revamped integration. Check out the 2.0-beta branch for details, or run npm install paypal-rest-sdk@beta .

v1.0.0 notice: If upgrading from paypal rest sdk 0.*, Please view Breaking Changes in release_notes.md

The Payment Card Industry (PCI) Council has mandated that early versions of TLS be retired from service. All organizations that handle credit card information are required to comply with this standard. As part of this obligation, PayPal is updating its services to require TLS 1.2 for all HTTPS connections. At this time, PayPal will also require HTTP/1.1 for all connections. See the PayPal TLS Update repository for more information.

**TLSv1_2 warning: Due to PCI compliance, merchant servers using a version of TLS that does not support TLSv1_2 will receive a warning.

**To verify that your server supports PCI compliant version of TLS, test against the PayPal sandbox environment which uses TLS 1.2.

Direct Credit Card Support

Important: The PayPal REST API no longer supports new direct credit card integrations. Please instead consider Braintree Direct; which is, PayPal's preferred integration solution for accepting direct credit card payments in your mobile app or website. Braintree, a PayPal service, is the easiest way to accept credit cards, PayPal, and many other payment methods.

PayPal Checkout v2

Please note that if you are integrating with PayPal Checkout, this SDK and corresponding API v1/payments are in the process of being deprecated.

We recommend that you integrate with API v2/checkout/orders and v2/payments. Please refer to the Checkout Node.js SDK to continue with the integration.

We're releasing a brand new version of our SDK! 2.0 is currently at release candidate status, and represents a full refactor, with the goal of making all of our APIs extremely easy to use. 2.0 includes all of the existing APIs (except payouts), and includes the new Orders API (disputes and Marketplace coming soon). Check out the FAQ and migration guide, and let us know if you have any suggestions or issues!

Installation

npm install paypal-rest-sdk

Usage

To write an app using the SDK

Running Samples

Instructions for running samples are located in the sample directory.

Running Tests

To run the test suite first invoke the following command within the repo

If Grunt is not installed:

npm install -g grunt-cli

If Mocha is not installed:

npm install -g mocha

To install the development dependencies (run where the package.json is):

npm install

Run the tests:

grunt test (timeout is specified in milliseconds eg: 15000ms)

To run the tests without the mocks:

NOCK_OFF = true mocha -t 60000

Debugging

As of version 1.6.2, full request/response are logged for non production environments with PAYPAL_DEBUG set You can set the environment variable on the command line by running PAYPAL_DEBUG=1 node <path of script> or by executing export PAYPAL_DEBUG=1 and then running your Node.js script. Please see your command terminal/shell's manual pages for specific information.

It is recommended to provide Paypal-Debug-Id if requesting PayPal Merchant Technical Services for support. You can get access to the debug id by setting environment variable PAYPAL_DEBUG=1.

The error object returned for any bad request has error.response populated with details. PAYPAL_DEBUG=1 setting also gives you access to stringfied response in error messages.

Reference

[REST API Reference] (https://developer.paypal.com/webapps/developer/docs/api/)

Contribution

If you would like to contribute, please fork the repo and send in a pull request.

Please ensure you run grunt before sending in the pull request.

License

Code released under SDK LICENSE

Contributions

Pull requests and new issues are welcome. See CONTRIBUTING.md for details.