Node.js wrapper for the Paypal Name-Value Pair — NVP

Usage

Import module and init an instance with given config:

const Paypal = require ( 'paypal-nvp-api' ); const config = { mode : 'sandbox' , username : 'someone.itravellocal.com' , password : 'DYKNJZZE42ASN699' , signature : 'A0aEilikhBmwfK.NlduDjCbsdgXdA8VDPMDksDhGsHmLQECu80Qtru09' } const paypal = Paypal(config);

Build query and send to Paypal server:

paypal.request( 'GetBalance' , {}).then( ( result ) => { console .log(result); }).catch( ( err ) => { console .trace(err); });

The 'result' looks like this:

{ L_AMT0 : '71084.27' , L_CURRENCYCODE0 : 'USD' , TIMESTAMP : '2016-03-18T09:48:16Z' , CORRELATIONID : 'e3de6137ce65c' , ACK : 'Success' , VERSION : '124' , BUILD : '18316154' }

Another example with "SetExpressCheckout" operation:

const query = { 'PAYMENTREQUEST_0_AMT' : '20.00' , 'PAYMENTREQUEST_0_CURRENCYCODE' : 'USD' , 'PAYMENTREQUEST_0_PAYMENTACTION' : 'Sale' , 'RETURNURL' : 'http://google.com/test/onreturn' , 'CANCELURL' : 'http://google.com/test/oncancel' }; paypal.request( 'SetExpressCheckout' , query).then( ( result ) => { console .log(result); }).catch( ( err ) => { console .trace(err); });

In this case, it returns something like this:

{ TOKEN : 'EC-5Y171147E8077933D' , TIMESTAMP : '2016-03-18T09:58:38Z' , CORRELATIONID : 'e8289e4235624' , ACK : 'Success' , VERSION : '124' , BUILD : '18316154' }

APIs

request(String method, Object query)

In which:

method: one of API operations Paypal NVP supports, such as SetExpressCheckout, DoCapture, SetCustomerBillingAgreement, etc.

query: a set of parameters you want to send to Paypal API endpoint, relying on which method is being used.

For more info:

You can use this util to quickly convert a number to standard currency format that fits Paypal convention.

Return: a string in the format of X,XXX,XX.XX (used in United States, Canada).

paypal.formatCurrency( 123456 ); paypal.formatCurrency( 12345 ); paypal.formatCurrency( 1234 ); paypal.formatCurrency( 12 ); paypal.formatCurrency( 12.5 ); paypal.formatCurrency( '12.00' );

Test

git clone https://github.com/ndaidong/paypal-nvp-api.git cd paypal-nvp-api npm install npm test

License

The MIT License (MIT)