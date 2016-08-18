A simple API wrapper for PayPal's Express Checkout.

Description

A simple API wrapper which assists you through all the payment processes to PayPal's Express Checkout.

Requires

Checkout package.json for dependencies.

Installation

Install paypal-ec through npm

npm install paypal-ec

Usage

Require the module before using

var PayPalEC = require ( 'paypal-ec' );

new PayPalEC( cred, opts );

Create a new PayPalEC object.

Arguments

cred

type : Object desc : the credential required to make an API call .

opts

type : Object desc : the options like sandbox and version .

ec.set( params, callback );

Make a SetExpressCheckout API call to PayPal.

Arguments

params

type : Object desc : Contains all the payment information.

callback

type : Function desc : Callback function to get called when done.

ec.get_details( params, callback );

Make a GetExpressCheckoutDetails API call to PayPal.

Arguments

params

type : Object desc : Contains the token for the payment.

callback

type : Function desc : Callback function to get called when done.

ec.do_payment( params, callback );

Make a DoExpressCheckoutPayment API call to PayPal.

Arguments

params

type : Object desc : Contains the token and all the payment information.

callback

type : Function desc : Callback function to get called when done.

ec.do_capture( params, callback )

Make a DoCapture API call to PayPal.

params

type : Object desc : Contains the token and all the payment information.

callback

type : Function desc : Callback function to get called when done.

ec.do_void( params, callback )

Make a DoVoid API call to PayPal.

params

type : Object desc : Contains the token and all the payment information.

callback

type : Function desc : Callback function to get called when done.

ec.do_reauthorization( params, callback )

Make a DoReauthorization API call to PayPal.

params

type : Object desc : Contains the token and all the payment information.

callback

type : Function desc : Callback function to get called when done.

Make a DoAuthorization API call to PayPal.

params

type : Object desc : Contains the token and all the payment information.

callback

type : Function desc : Callback function to get called when done.

Example code

var cred = { username : 'seller_1339472528_biz_api1.gmail.com' , password : '1339472553' , signature : 'AFcWxV21C7fd0v3bYYYRCpSSRl31Af-aECo8vsiP1HospgIyBCFncbx3' }; var opts = { sandbox : true , version : '78.0' }; var PayPalEC = require ( 'paypal-ec' ); var ec = new PayPalEC( cred, opts ); var params = { returnUrl : 'http://localhost:3000/confirm' , cancelUrl : 'http://localhost:3000/cancel' , SOLUTIONTYPE : 'sole' , PAYMENTREQUEST_0_AMT : '10.0' , PAYMENTREQUEST_0_DESC : 'Something' , PAYMENTREQUEST_0_CURRENCYCODE : 'USD' , PAYMENTREQUEST_0_PAYMENTACTION : 'Sale' , }; ec.set( params, function ( err, data ) { }); ec.get_details( params, function ( err, data ) { }); ec.do_payment( params, function ( err, data ) { });

Example

Checkout the example folder for the example app.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 dreamerslab <mason@dreamerslab.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.