openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pe

paypal-ec

by Isaac Hess
0.2.7 (see all)

An API wrapper for PayPal's Express Checkout.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript PayPal API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

paypal-ec 0.2.7

A simple API wrapper for PayPal's Express Checkout.

Description

A simple API wrapper which assists you through all the payment processes to PayPal's Express Checkout.

Requires

Checkout package.json for dependencies.

Installation

Install paypal-ec through npm

npm install paypal-ec

Usage

Require the module before using

var PayPalEC = require( 'paypal-ec' );

new PayPalEC( cred, opts );

Create a new PayPalEC object.

Arguments

cred

type: Object
desc: the credential required to make an API call.

opts

type: Object
desc: the options like sandbox and version.

ec.set( params, callback );

Make a SetExpressCheckout API call to PayPal.

Arguments

params

type: Object
desc: Contains all the payment information.

callback

type: Function
desc: Callback function to get called when done.

ec.get_details( params, callback );

Make a GetExpressCheckoutDetails API call to PayPal.

Arguments

params

type: Object
desc: Contains the token for the payment.

callback

type: Function
desc: Callback function to get called when done.

ec.do_payment( params, callback );

Make a DoExpressCheckoutPayment API call to PayPal.

Arguments

params

type: Object
desc: Contains the token and all the payment information.

callback

type: Function
desc: Callback function to get called when done.

ec.do_capture( params, callback )

Make a DoCapture API call to PayPal.

params

type: Object
desc: Contains the token and all the payment information.

callback

type: Function
desc: Callback function to get called when done.

ec.do_void( params, callback )

Make a DoVoid API call to PayPal.

params

type: Object
desc: Contains the token and all the payment information.

callback

type: Function
desc: Callback function to get called when done.

ec.do_reauthorization( params, callback )

Make a DoReauthorization API call to PayPal.

params

type: Object
desc: Contains the token and all the payment information.

callback

type: Function
desc: Callback function to get called when done.

ec.do_authorization( params, callback)

Make a DoAuthorization API call to PayPal.

params

type: Object
desc: Contains the token and all the payment information.

callback

type: Function
desc: Callback function to get called when done.

Example code

var cred = {
  username  : 'seller_1339472528_biz_api1.gmail.com',
  password  : '1339472553',
  signature : 'AFcWxV21C7fd0v3bYYYRCpSSRl31Af-aECo8vsiP1HospgIyBCFncbx3'
};

var opts = {
  sandbox : true,
  version : '78.0'
};

var PayPalEC = require( 'paypal-ec' );
var ec       = new PayPalEC( cred, opts );

var params = {
  returnUrl : 'http://localhost:3000/confirm',
  cancelUrl : 'http://localhost:3000/cancel',
  SOLUTIONTYPE                   : 'sole',
  PAYMENTREQUEST_0_AMT           : '10.0',
  PAYMENTREQUEST_0_DESC          : 'Something',
  PAYMENTREQUEST_0_CURRENCYCODE  : 'USD',
  PAYMENTREQUEST_0_PAYMENTACTION : 'Sale',
};

ec.set( params, function ( err, data ){
  // data[ 'PAYMENTURL' ] is the payment url which
  // you should redirect your user to
});

// NOTE: you must set another `params` with the token
// you just get from PayPal
ec.get_details( params, function ( err, data ){
  // data contains all the payment details, let your
  // user confirm this information
});

// NOTE: set the `params` to contain both the token
// and all the payment information
ec.do_payment( params, function ( err, data ){
  // really charge the user for the payment
});

ec.do_capture( params, calllback );

Make a DoCapture API call to PayPal.

Arguments

params

type: Object
desc: Contains the authorization id and capture information.

callback

type: Function
desc: Callback function to get called when done.

Example

Checkout the example folder for the example app.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 dreamerslab <mason@dreamerslab.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

mollie-es6Mollie API Client for Node.js in ES6
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
62
pra
paypal-rest-apiTypescript module for integrating with paypal rest API's
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
60
pay
@mojoio/paypalmojoio PayPal API abstraction
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
molliejsMollie API Client for Node.js with Async/Await support
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
pp
paypal-paypay-to-email node module using paypal api
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
2
See 7 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial