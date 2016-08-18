A simple API wrapper for PayPal's Express Checkout.
Checkout
package.json for dependencies.
Install paypal-ec through npm
npm install paypal-ec
Require the module before using
var PayPalEC = require( 'paypal-ec' );
Create a new PayPalEC object.
cred
type: Object
desc: the credential required to make an API call.
opts
type: Object
desc: the options like sandbox and version.
Make a
SetExpressCheckout API call to PayPal.
params
type: Object
desc: Contains all the payment information.
callback
type: Function
desc: Callback function to get called when done.
Make a
GetExpressCheckoutDetails API call to PayPal.
params
type: Object
desc: Contains the token for the payment.
callback
type: Function
desc: Callback function to get called when done.
Make a
DoExpressCheckoutPayment API call to PayPal.
params
type: Object
desc: Contains the token and all the payment information.
callback
type: Function
desc: Callback function to get called when done.
Make a
DoCapture API call to PayPal.
params
type: Object
desc: Contains the token and all the payment information.
callback
type: Function
desc: Callback function to get called when done.
Make a
DoVoid API call to PayPal.
params
type: Object
desc: Contains the token and all the payment information.
callback
type: Function
desc: Callback function to get called when done.
Make a
DoReauthorization API call to PayPal.
params
type: Object
desc: Contains the token and all the payment information.
callback
type: Function
desc: Callback function to get called when done.
Make a
DoAuthorization API call to PayPal.
params
type: Object
desc: Contains the token and all the payment information.
callback
type: Function
desc: Callback function to get called when done.
var cred = {
username : 'seller_1339472528_biz_api1.gmail.com',
password : '1339472553',
signature : 'AFcWxV21C7fd0v3bYYYRCpSSRl31Af-aECo8vsiP1HospgIyBCFncbx3'
};
var opts = {
sandbox : true,
version : '78.0'
};
var PayPalEC = require( 'paypal-ec' );
var ec = new PayPalEC( cred, opts );
var params = {
returnUrl : 'http://localhost:3000/confirm',
cancelUrl : 'http://localhost:3000/cancel',
SOLUTIONTYPE : 'sole',
PAYMENTREQUEST_0_AMT : '10.0',
PAYMENTREQUEST_0_DESC : 'Something',
PAYMENTREQUEST_0_CURRENCYCODE : 'USD',
PAYMENTREQUEST_0_PAYMENTACTION : 'Sale',
};
ec.set( params, function ( err, data ){
// data[ 'PAYMENTURL' ] is the payment url which
// you should redirect your user to
});
// NOTE: you must set another `params` with the token
// you just get from PayPal
ec.get_details( params, function ( err, data ){
// data contains all the payment details, let your
// user confirm this information
});
// NOTE: set the `params` to contain both the token
// and all the payment information
ec.do_payment( params, function ( err, data ){
// really charge the user for the payment
});
Checkout the
examplefolder for the example app.
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2012 dreamerslab <mason@dreamerslab.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.