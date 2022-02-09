openbase logo
paypal-checkout

by paypal
4.0.331 (see all)

Javascript Integration for PayPal Button and PayPal Checkout

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.9K

GitHub Stars

1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

67

Package

Dependencies

11

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

PayPal Checkout

build status code coverage npm version apache license

A set of components allowing easy integration of PayPal Buttons and PayPal Checkout into your site, powered by zoid.

Dev Docs

See developer.paypal.com/docs/checkout

Development

Please feel free to follow the Contribution Guidelines to contribute to this repository. PRs are welcome, but for major changes please raise an issue first.

Quick Setup

Set up your env:

npm install

Run tests:

npm test

Run in dev mode:

npm run dev

Testing Tasks

npm test

Runs all testing tasks lint, flow, karma, jest-ssr, jest-screenshot, & check-size.

FlagsDescription
--clear-cacheClear Babel Loader and PhantomJS cache
--debugDebug mode. PhantomJS, Karma, and CheckoutJS
--quickFastest testing. Minimal output, no coverage
--browserChoose Browser

 

lint

npm run lint

npm run lint -- --fix
# attempt to automatically fix any problems

Runs eslint using definitions extended from Grumbler-Scripts.

flow

npm run flow

Checks for typing issues using Flow. Prior to running this task, flow-typed should be run to generate type interfaces for the various 3rd-party libraries we use.

karma

npm run karma

npm run karma -- --keep-open
# keeps the test browser window open to allow debugging
npm run karma -- --capture-console
# dumps the browser's console output into the terminal

Runs Karma tests using the Mocha framework. Responsible for running the test/e2e & test/integration directories.

jest-ssr

npm run jest-ssr

Checks for the correct rendering of components on the server-side using Jest.

jest-screenshot

npm run jest-screenshot

Uses Puppeteer & Jest to take screenshots and checks against existing views to look for discrepancies. Tests are defined in test/screenshot/config.js.

check-size

npm run check-size

Checks to make sure that the compiled & gzipped bundle doesn't exceed the recommended size limit.

Releasing

This package is published weekly, Every Wednesday. Please view our Changelog to stay updated with bug fixes and new features.

