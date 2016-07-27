openbase logo
paypal-adaptive

by Ideame
0.4.2 (see all)

Node.js sdk for Paypal Adaptive Payments API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Adaptive Payments and Adaptive Accounts SDK

Node.js sdk for Paypal Adaptive Payments and Paypal Adaptive Accounts APIs, without dependencies

Usage

  • Add dependency 'paypal-adaptive' in your package.json file.

  • Require 'paypal-adaptive' in your file.

    var Paypal = require('paypal-adaptive');

var paypalSdk = new Paypal({
    userId:    'userId',
    password:  'password',
    signature: 'signature',
    sandbox:   true //defaults to false
});

  • Call to sdk methods or to the generic method callApi. If you get an error, you can check the response too for better error handling.

    var requestData = {
    requestEnvelope: {
        errorLanguage:  'en_US',
        detailLevel:    'ReturnAll'
    },
    payKey: 'AP-1234567890'
};

paypalSdk.callApi('AdaptivePayments/PaymentDetails', requestData, function (err, response) {
    if (err) {
        // You can see the error
        console.log(err);
        //And the original Paypal API response too
        console.log(response);
    } else {
        // Successful response
        console.log(response);
    }
});

API

GetPaymentOptions

var payKey = 'AP-1234567890';

paypalSdk.getPaymentOptions(payKey, function (err, response) {
    if (err) {
        console.log(err);
    } else {
        // payments options for this payKey
        console.log(response);
    }
});

PaymentDetails

// One of this params is required
// The payKey
var params = {
    payKey: 'AP-1234567890'
};
// Or the transactionId
var params = {
    transactionId: 'AP-1234567890'
};
// Or the trackingId
var params = {
    trackingId: 'AP-1234567890'
};

paypalSdk.paymentDetails(params, function (err, response) {
    if (err) {
        console.log(err);
    } else {
        // payments details for this payKey, transactionId or trackingId
        console.log(response);
    }
});

Pay

var payload = {
    requestEnvelope: {
        errorLanguage:  'en_US'
    },
    actionType:     'PAY',
    currencyCode:   'USD',
    feesPayer:      'EACHRECEIVER',
    memo:           'Chained payment example',
    cancelUrl:      'http://test.com/cancel',
    returnUrl:      'http://test.com/success',
    receiverList: {
        receiver: [
            {
                email:  'primary@test.com',
                amount: '100.00',
                primary:'true'
            },
            {
                email:  'secondary@test.com',
                amount: '10.00',
                primary:'false'
            }
        ]
    }
};

paypalSdk.pay(payload, function (err, response) {
    if (err) {
        console.log(err);
    } else {
        // Response will have the original Paypal API response
        console.log(response);
        // But also a paymentApprovalUrl, so you can redirect the sender to checkout easily
        console.log('Redirect to %s', response.paymentApprovalUrl);
    }
});

Preapproval

var payload = {
    currencyCode:                   'USD',
    startingDate:                   new Date().toISOString(),
    endingDate:                     new Date('2020-01-01').toISOString(),
    returnUrl:                      'http://your-website.com',
    cancelUrl:                      'http://your-website.com',
    ipnNotificationUrl:             'http://your-ipn-listener.com',
    maxNumberOfPayments:            1,
    displayMaxTotalAmount:          true,
    maxTotalAmountOfAllPayments:    '100.00',
    requestEnvelope: {
        errorLanguage:  'en_US'
    }
}

paypalSdk.preapproval(payload, function (err, response) {
    if (err) {
        console.log(err);
    } else {
        // Response will have the original Paypal API response
        console.log(response);
        // But also a preapprovalUrl, so you can redirect the sender to approve the payment easily
        console.log('Redirect to %s', response.preapprovalUrl);
    }
});

Note: The other API methods has default behavior by now: you send a payload and obtains the Paypal original response.

var payload = {
    requestEnvelope: {
        errorLanguage:  'en_US'
    },
    // another data required by API method
};

var callback = function (err, response) {
    if (err) {
        // Handle error
        console.log(err);
    } else {
        // Paypal response
        console.log(response)
    }
};

// For Adaptive Payments
paypalSdk.cancelPreapproval(payload, callback);

paypalSdk.convertCurrency(payload, callback);

paypalSdk.executePayment(payload, callback);

paypalSdk.getFundingPlans(payload, callback);

paypalSdk.getShippingAddresses(payload, callback);

paypalSdk.preapprovalDetails(payload, callback);

paypalSdk.setPaymentOptions(payload, callback);

// For Adaptive Accounts
paypalSdk.addBankAccount(payload, callback);

paypalSdk.addPaymentCard(payload, callback);

paypalSdk.checkComplianceStatus(payload, callback);

paypalSdk.createAccount(payload, callback);
// To use this method you can set X-PAYPAL-SANDBOX-EMAIL-ADDRESS and X-PAYPAL-DEVICE-IPADDRESS headers passing 'sandboxEmailAddress' and 'deviceIpAddress' properties on config

paypalSdk.getUserAgreement(payload, callback);

paypalSdk.getVerifiedStatus(payload, callback);

paypalSdk.setFundingSourceConfirmed(payload, callback);

paypalSdk.updateComplianceStatus(payload, callback);

Tests

Tests can be ran with:

mocha

Reference

Paypal Adaptive Payments Paypal Adaptive Accounts

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Gonzalo Aguirre. See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).

