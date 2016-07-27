Adaptive Payments and Adaptive Accounts SDK

Node.js sdk for Paypal Adaptive Payments and Paypal Adaptive Accounts APIs, without dependencies

Usage

Add dependency 'paypal-adaptive' in your package.json file.

Require 'paypal-adaptive' in your file. var Paypal = require ( 'paypal-adaptive' ); var paypalSdk = new Paypal({ userId : 'userId' , password : 'password' , signature : 'signature' , sandbox : true });

Call to sdk methods or to the generic method callApi. If you get an error, you can check the response too for better error handling. var requestData = { requestEnvelope : { errorLanguage : 'en_US' , detailLevel : 'ReturnAll' }, payKey : 'AP-1234567890' }; paypalSdk.callApi( 'AdaptivePayments/PaymentDetails' , requestData, function ( err, response ) { if (err) { console .log(err); console .log(response); } else { console .log(response); } });

API

GetPaymentOptions

var payKey = 'AP-1234567890' ; paypalSdk.getPaymentOptions(payKey, function ( err, response ) { if (err) { console .log(err); } else { console .log(response); } });

PaymentDetails

var params = { payKey : 'AP-1234567890' }; var params = { transactionId : 'AP-1234567890' }; var params = { trackingId : 'AP-1234567890' }; paypalSdk.paymentDetails(params, function ( err, response ) { if (err) { console .log(err); } else { console .log(response); } });

Pay

var payload = { requestEnvelope : { errorLanguage : 'en_US' }, actionType : 'PAY' , currencyCode : 'USD' , feesPayer : 'EACHRECEIVER' , memo : 'Chained payment example' , cancelUrl : 'http://test.com/cancel' , returnUrl : 'http://test.com/success' , receiverList : { receiver : [ { email : 'primary@test.com' , amount : '100.00' , primary : 'true' }, { email : 'secondary@test.com' , amount : '10.00' , primary : 'false' } ] } }; paypalSdk.pay(payload, function ( err, response ) { if (err) { console .log(err); } else { console .log(response); console .log( 'Redirect to %s' , response.paymentApprovalUrl); } });

Preapproval

var payload = { currencyCode : 'USD' , startingDate : new Date ().toISOString(), endingDate : new Date ( '2020-01-01' ).toISOString(), returnUrl : 'http://your-website.com' , cancelUrl : 'http://your-website.com' , ipnNotificationUrl : 'http://your-ipn-listener.com' , maxNumberOfPayments : 1 , displayMaxTotalAmount : true , maxTotalAmountOfAllPayments : '100.00' , requestEnvelope : { errorLanguage : 'en_US' } } paypalSdk.preapproval(payload, function ( err, response ) { if (err) { console .log(err); } else { console .log(response); console .log( 'Redirect to %s' , response.preapprovalUrl); } });

Note: The other API methods has default behavior by now: you send a payload and obtains the Paypal original response.

var payload = { requestEnvelope : { errorLanguage : 'en_US' }, }; var callback = function ( err, response ) { if (err) { console .log(err); } else { console .log(response) } }; paypalSdk.cancelPreapproval(payload, callback); paypalSdk.convertCurrency(payload, callback); paypalSdk.executePayment(payload, callback); paypalSdk.getFundingPlans(payload, callback); paypalSdk.getShippingAddresses(payload, callback); paypalSdk.preapprovalDetails(payload, callback); paypalSdk.setPaymentOptions(payload, callback); paypalSdk.addBankAccount(payload, callback); paypalSdk.addPaymentCard(payload, callback); paypalSdk.checkComplianceStatus(payload, callback); paypalSdk.createAccount(payload, callback); paypalSdk.getUserAgreement(payload, callback); paypalSdk.getVerifiedStatus(payload, callback); paypalSdk.setFundingSourceConfirmed(payload, callback); paypalSdk.updateComplianceStatus(payload, callback);

Tests

Tests can be ran with:

mocha

Reference

Paypal Adaptive Payments Paypal Adaptive Accounts

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Gonzalo Aguirre. See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).