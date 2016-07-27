Node.js sdk for Paypal Adaptive Payments and Paypal Adaptive Accounts APIs, without dependencies
Add dependency 'paypal-adaptive' in your package.json file.
Require 'paypal-adaptive' in your file.
var Paypal = require('paypal-adaptive');
var paypalSdk = new Paypal({
userId: 'userId',
password: 'password',
signature: 'signature',
sandbox: true //defaults to false
});
Call to sdk methods or to the generic method callApi. If you get an error, you can check the response too for better error handling.
var requestData = {
requestEnvelope: {
errorLanguage: 'en_US',
detailLevel: 'ReturnAll'
},
payKey: 'AP-1234567890'
};
paypalSdk.callApi('AdaptivePayments/PaymentDetails', requestData, function (err, response) {
if (err) {
// You can see the error
console.log(err);
//And the original Paypal API response too
console.log(response);
} else {
// Successful response
console.log(response);
}
});
var payKey = 'AP-1234567890';
paypalSdk.getPaymentOptions(payKey, function (err, response) {
if (err) {
console.log(err);
} else {
// payments options for this payKey
console.log(response);
}
});
// One of this params is required
// The payKey
var params = {
payKey: 'AP-1234567890'
};
// Or the transactionId
var params = {
transactionId: 'AP-1234567890'
};
// Or the trackingId
var params = {
trackingId: 'AP-1234567890'
};
paypalSdk.paymentDetails(params, function (err, response) {
if (err) {
console.log(err);
} else {
// payments details for this payKey, transactionId or trackingId
console.log(response);
}
});
var payload = {
requestEnvelope: {
errorLanguage: 'en_US'
},
actionType: 'PAY',
currencyCode: 'USD',
feesPayer: 'EACHRECEIVER',
memo: 'Chained payment example',
cancelUrl: 'http://test.com/cancel',
returnUrl: 'http://test.com/success',
receiverList: {
receiver: [
{
email: 'primary@test.com',
amount: '100.00',
primary:'true'
},
{
email: 'secondary@test.com',
amount: '10.00',
primary:'false'
}
]
}
};
paypalSdk.pay(payload, function (err, response) {
if (err) {
console.log(err);
} else {
// Response will have the original Paypal API response
console.log(response);
// But also a paymentApprovalUrl, so you can redirect the sender to checkout easily
console.log('Redirect to %s', response.paymentApprovalUrl);
}
});
var payload = {
currencyCode: 'USD',
startingDate: new Date().toISOString(),
endingDate: new Date('2020-01-01').toISOString(),
returnUrl: 'http://your-website.com',
cancelUrl: 'http://your-website.com',
ipnNotificationUrl: 'http://your-ipn-listener.com',
maxNumberOfPayments: 1,
displayMaxTotalAmount: true,
maxTotalAmountOfAllPayments: '100.00',
requestEnvelope: {
errorLanguage: 'en_US'
}
}
paypalSdk.preapproval(payload, function (err, response) {
if (err) {
console.log(err);
} else {
// Response will have the original Paypal API response
console.log(response);
// But also a preapprovalUrl, so you can redirect the sender to approve the payment easily
console.log('Redirect to %s', response.preapprovalUrl);
}
});
Note: The other API methods has default behavior by now: you send a payload and obtains the Paypal original response.
var payload = {
requestEnvelope: {
errorLanguage: 'en_US'
},
// another data required by API method
};
var callback = function (err, response) {
if (err) {
// Handle error
console.log(err);
} else {
// Paypal response
console.log(response)
}
};
// For Adaptive Payments
paypalSdk.cancelPreapproval(payload, callback);
paypalSdk.convertCurrency(payload, callback);
paypalSdk.executePayment(payload, callback);
paypalSdk.getFundingPlans(payload, callback);
paypalSdk.getShippingAddresses(payload, callback);
paypalSdk.preapprovalDetails(payload, callback);
paypalSdk.setPaymentOptions(payload, callback);
// For Adaptive Accounts
paypalSdk.addBankAccount(payload, callback);
paypalSdk.addPaymentCard(payload, callback);
paypalSdk.checkComplianceStatus(payload, callback);
paypalSdk.createAccount(payload, callback);
// To use this method you can set X-PAYPAL-SANDBOX-EMAIL-ADDRESS and X-PAYPAL-DEVICE-IPADDRESS headers passing 'sandboxEmailAddress' and 'deviceIpAddress' properties on config
paypalSdk.getUserAgreement(payload, callback);
paypalSdk.getVerifiedStatus(payload, callback);
paypalSdk.setFundingSourceConfirmed(payload, callback);
paypalSdk.updateComplianceStatus(payload, callback);
Tests can be ran with:
mocha
Paypal Adaptive Payments Paypal Adaptive Accounts
Copyright (c) 2014 Gonzalo Aguirre. See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).