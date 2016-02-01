paynode

Paynode is the new superset payment gateway module that will provide nodejs adapters for various payment gateways.

This is all a rapid rework of my exisiting paypal-payflowpro module so expect some API changes to happen quite rapidly.

Supported Gateways

Paypal Payflow Pro

Authorize.net (AIM only)

Braintree

Chargify

more to come!

Installation

This has been published as an npm package, meaning there are two ways of installing. One is by cloning the git repo and installing it, the other is by installing it via npm

npm install paynode

Documentation

Take a look in the docs directory for example usage for specific submodules.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2010 James Carr james.r.carr@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.