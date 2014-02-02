openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

paymill-node

by komola
0.1.2 (see all)

Node.JS wrapper for the Paymill v2 API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Payment API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Paymill-Node Build Status Dependencies Dev dependencies

NPM

This is a Node.JS wrapper for Paymills API/v2.

Installation

npm install paymill-node

Usage overview

var api_key = 'abc';  // secret paymill API key
var paymill = require('paymill-node')(api_key);

paymill.clients.create(
    {email: 'schaaf@komola.de'},
    function(err, client) {
        if (err) {
            console.log("Couldn't create the customer record");
            return;
        }
        console.log("client id " + client.data.id);
    }
);

API

All methods takes a callback as their last parameter. The callback is called with an error code (if any) and then the response.

Examples

I created an account paymill-node@mailinator.com for testing purposes. The password ist paymill-node. The API keys in this document are from it. I also created a postbin for testing purposes at: http://requestb.in/1dgn50m1?inspect

TODO

See the issue tracker.

Author

Authors, sorted by number of commits:

$ git shortlog -s | sort -rn
    18  Thomas Schaaf
    15  Nikolas Poniros
    11  Sebastian Hoitz
     2  Jörg Tillmann
     1  Quentin Adam
     1  Emilian Stoilkov

Sebastian Hoitz (hoitz@komola.de), Thomas Schaaf (schaaf@komola.de). Development was sponsored by komola.

Used by

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (C) 2011 Ask Bjørn Hansen Copyright (C) 2012 Sebastian Hoitz, Thomas Schaaf

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Thanks

Big thanks go to Ask Bjørn Hansens (ask@develooper.com) who created node-stripe and greatly inspired the structure. We also thank Paymill for making payment awesome for europeans.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

stripeNode.js library for the Stripe API.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
917K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
21
Top Feedback
15Great Documentation
15Easy to Use
8Performant
razorpayRazorpay node.js bindings
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
16K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
swi
swissqrbillSwiss QR Bill generation in Node.js and browsers
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
268
midtrans-clientOfficial Midtrans Payment API Client for Node JS | https://midtrans.com
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
3K
paypal-rest-sdknode.js SDK for PayPal RESTful APIs
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
41K
nb
node-barionManage e-payment transactions through the Barion Smart Gateway.
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
118
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial