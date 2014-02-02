This is a Node.JS wrapper for Paymills API/v2.

Installation

npm install paymill-node

Usage overview

var api_key = 'abc' ; var paymill = require ( 'paymill-node' )(api_key); paymill.clients.create( { email : 'schaaf@komola.de' }, function ( err, client ) { if (err) { console .log( "Couldn't create the customer record" ); return ; } console .log( "client id " + client.data.id); } );

API

All methods takes a callback as their last parameter. The callback is called with an error code (if any) and then the response.

Examples

I created an account paymill-node@mailinator.com for testing purposes. The password ist paymill-node. The API keys in this document are from it. I also created a postbin for testing purposes at: http://requestb.in/1dgn50m1?inspect

TODO

See the issue tracker.

Author

Authors, sorted by number of commits:

$ git shortlog -s | sort -rn 18 Thomas Schaaf 15 Nikolas Poniros 11 Sebastian Hoitz 2 Jörg Tillmann 1 Quentin Adam 1 Emilian Stoilkov

Sebastian Hoitz (hoitz@komola.de), Thomas Schaaf (schaaf@komola.de). Development was sponsored by komola.

Used by

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (C) 2011 Ask Bjørn Hansen Copyright (C) 2012 Sebastian Hoitz, Thomas Schaaf

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Thanks

Big thanks go to Ask Bjørn Hansens (ask@develooper.com) who created node-stripe and greatly inspired the structure. We also thank Paymill for making payment awesome for europeans.