Paymentwall is the leading digital payments platform for globally monetizing digital goods and services. Paymentwall assists game publishers, dating sites, rewards sites, SaaS companies and many other verticals to monetize their digital content and services. Merchants can plugin Paymentwall's API to accept payments from over 100 different methods including credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, SMS/Mobile payments, prepaid cards, eWallets, landline payments and others.
This library allows developers to use Paymentwall APIs (Virtual Currency, Digital Goods featuring recurring billing, and Virtual Cart).
To use Paymentwall, all you need to do is to sign up for a Paymentwall Merchant Account so you can setup an Application designed for your site.
To install the library in your environment, simply run the following command:
npm install paymentwall
Then use a code sample below.
var Paymentwall = require('paymentwall');
Paymentwall.Configure(
Paymentwall.Base.API_GOODS,
'YOUR_APPLICATION_KEY',
'YOUR_SECRET_KEY'
);
The widget is a payment page hosted by Paymentwall that embeds the entire payment flow: selecting the payment method, completing the billing details, and providing customer support via the Help section. You can redirect the users to this page or embed it via iframe. The sample code below renders an iframe with Paymentwall Widget.
var widget = new Paymentwall.Widget(
'user40012', // id of the end-user who's making the payment
'pw', // widget code, e.g. pw; can be picked in the Widgets section of your merchant account
[ // product details for Flexible Widget Call.
// Leave empty if product selection happens on Paymentwall's side
new Paymentwall.Product(
'product301', // id of the product in your system
9.99, // price
'USD', // currency code
'Gold Membership', // product name
// if it is a onetime charge product, you don't need to configure time-based part
Paymentwall.Product.TYPE_SUBSCRIPTION, // this is a time-based product
1, // length of product period
Paymentwall.Product.PERIOD_TYPE_MONTH, // type of product period
true // this is a recurring product
)
],
{'email': 'user@hostname.com'} // additional parameters. for full list check API docs
);
console.log(widget.getHtmlCode());
The Pingback is a webhook notifying about a payment being made. Pingbacks are sent via HTTP/HTTPS to your servers. To process pingbacks use the following code:
var pingback = new Paymentwall.Pingback("query data in pingback request", "ip address of pingback");
if (pingback.validate()) {
var productId = pingback.getProduct().getId();
if (pingback.isDeliverable()) {
// deliver the product
} else if (pingback.isCancelable()) {
// withdraw the product
}
console.log('OK'); // Paymentwall expects the string OK in response, otherwise the pingback will be resent
} else {
console.log(pingback.getErrorSummary());
}
var Paymentwall = require('paymentwall');
Paymentwall.Configure(
Paymentwall.Base.API_VC,
'YOUR_APPLICATION_KEY',
'YOUR_SECRET_KEY'
);
var widget = new Paymentwall.Widget(
'user40012',
'p10',
[],
{'email': 'user@hostname.com'}
);
console.log(widget.getHtmlCode());
var pingback = new Paymentwall.Pingback("query data in pingback request", "ip address of pingback");
if (pingback.validate()) {
var virtualCurrency = pingback.getVirtualCurrencyAmount();
if (pingback.isDeliverable()) {
// deliver the virtual currency
} else if (pingback.isCancelable()) {
// withdraw the virtual currency
}
console.log('OK'); // Paymentwall expects the string OK in response, otherwise the pingback will be resent
} else {
console.log(pingback.getErrorSummary());
}
var Paymentwall = require('paymentwall');
Paymentwall.Configure(
Paymentwall.Base.API_CART,
'YOUR_APPLICATION_KEY',
'YOUR_SECRET_KEY'
);
var widget = new Paymentwall.Widget(
'user40012',
'p10',
[
new Paymentwall.Product('product301', 3.33, 'EUR'), // first product in cart
new Paymentwall.Product('product607', 7.77, 'EUR') // second product in cart
],
{'email': 'user@hostname.com'}
);
console.log(widget.getHtmlCode());
var pingback = new Paymentwall.Pingback("query data in pingback request", "ip address of pingback");
if (pingback.validate()) {
var productId = pingback.getProduct().getId();
if (pingback.isDeliverable()) {
// deliver the product
} else if (pingback.isCancelable()) {
// withdraw the product
}
console.log('OK'); // Paymentwall expects the string OK in response, otherwise the pingback will be resent
} else {
console.log(pingback.getErrorSummary());
}
var Paymentwall = require('paymentwall');
Paymentwall.Configure(
Paymentwall.Base.API_GOODS,
'YOUR_APPLICATION_KEY',
'YOUR_SECRET_KEY'
);
var onetimetoken = new Paymentwall.Onetimetoken(
4000000000000002, // Card number, digits only
01, // Expiration month, 2 digits from 01 to 12
2017, // Expiration year, 4 digits
222 // CVC/CVV, 3-4 digits
);
onetimetoken.createOnetimetoken(function(response){
// response is a new Response Object Entity (defined in paymentwall/lib/Response/Abstract)
if(response.isSuccessful()){
if(response.isActivated()){
token = response.getOnetimeToken(); //get onetimetoken
card = response.getCardInfo(); //get card information
}
} else{
error_code = response.getErrorCode();
error_details = response.getErrorDetails();
};
console.log(response.getFullResponse());
});
var charge = new Paymentwall.Charge(
0.5, //price
'USD', //currency code
'description', //description of the product
'useremail@example.com', // user's email which can be gotten by req.body.email
'fingerprint', // fingerprint which can be gotten by req.body.brick_fingerprint
'onetimetoken', //one-time token
{'custom[User_prfile_API]':'Value'} //custom parameters
);
charge.createCharge(function(brick_response){
// brick_response is a new Response Object Entity (defined in paymentwall/lib/Response/Abstract)
if(brick_response.isSuccessful()){
if(brick_response.isCaptured()){
charge_id = brick_response.getChargeId(); //deliver goods to user
} else if(brick_response.isUnderReview()){
charge_id = brick_response.getChargeId(); //under risk review
} else if(brick_response.isUnder3DSecure()){
return_page = brick_response.get3DHtml(); //return 3D secure page
};
} else{
error_code = brick_response.getErrorCode(); //handle error
error_details = brick_response.getErrorDetails();
};
brick_response.getFullResponse(); // get full response content in String format
brick_response.getFullResponse('JSON'); // get full response content in JSON format
});
//get the charge details through chargeid
var charge = new Paymentwall.Charge();
charge.otherOperation(chargeid,'detail',function(brick_response){
// brick_response is a new Response Object Entity (defined in paymentwall/lib/Response/Abstract)
brick_response.getFullResponse(); // get full response content in String format
brick_response.getFullResponse('JSON'); // get full response content in JSON format
});
//capture a charge through chargeid
var charge = new Paymentwall.Charge();
charge.otherOperation(chargeid,'capture',function(brick_response){
// brick_response is a new Response Object Entity (defined in paymentwall/lib/Response/Abstract)
brick_response.getFullResponse(); // get full response content in String format
brick_response.getFullResponse('JSON'); // get full response content in JSON format
});
//void a charge through chargeid
var charge = new Paymentwall.Charge();
charge.otherOperation(chargeid,'void',function(brick_response){
// response is a new Response Object Entity (defined in paymentwall/lib/Response/Abstract)
brick_response.getFullResponse(); // get full response content in String format
brick_response.getFullResponse('JSON'); // get full response content in JSON format
});
//refund a charge through chargeid
var charge = new Paymentwall.Charge();
charge.otherOperation(chargeid,'refund',function(brick_response){
// response is a new Response Object Entity (defined in paymentwall/lib/Response/Abstract)
brick_response.getFullResponse(); // get full response content in String format
brick_response.getFullResponse('JSON'); // get full response content in JSON format
});
//create a subscription
var subscription = new Paymentwall.Subscription(
0.5, //price
'USD', //currency code
'description', //description of the product
'useremail@example.com', // user's email which can be gotten by req.body.email
'fingerprint', // fingerprint which can be gotten by req.body.brick_fingerprint
'onetimetoken', //one-time token
'day', // day/week/month/year
3, // duration
{
// parameters for trial period
'trial[amount]':0.5,
'trial[currency]':'USD',
'trial[period]':'day',
'trial[period_duration]':3
},
{'custom[User_prfile_API]':'Value'} //custom parameters, if there is a trail, plan is required
);
subscription.createSubscription(function(brick_response){
// brick_response is a new Response Object Entity (defined in paymentwall/lib/Response/Abstract)
if(brick_response.isSuccessful()){
if(brick_response.isActivated()&&brick_response.isStarted()){
subscription_id = getSubscriptionId();
charge_id = brick_response.getChargeId(); //deliver goods to user
} else if(brick_response.isUnderReview()){
subscription_id = getSubscriptionId();
charge_id = brick_response.getChargeId(); //under risk review
} else if(brick_response.isUnder3DSecure()){
return_page = brick_response.get3DHtml(); //return 3D secure page
};
} else{
error_code = brick_response.getErrorCode(); //handle error
error_details = brick_response.getErrorDetails();
};
brick_response.getFullResponse(); // get full response content in String format
brick_response.getFullResponse('JSON'); // get full response content in JSON format
});
//get the subscription details through subscriptionid
var subscription = new Paymentwall.Subscription();
subscription.otherOperation(subscriptionid,'detail',function(response){
// response is a new Response Object Entity (defined in paymentwall/lib/Response/Abstract)
response.getFullResponse(); // get full response content in String format
response.getFullResponse('JSON'); // get full response content in JSON format
});
//cancel a subscription through subscriptionid
var subscription = new Paymentwall.Subscription();
subscription.otherOperation(subscriptionid,'cancel',function(response){
// response is a new Response Object Entity (defined in paymentwall/lib/Response/Abstract)
response.getFullResponse(); // get full response content in String format
response.getFullResponse('JSON'); // get full response content in JSON format
});
var Paymentwall = require('paymentwall');
var widget_signature = Paymentwall.WidgetSignature.calculateSignature(parameters,secret_key, signature_version);
var Paymentwall = require('paymentwall');
var pingback_signature = Paymentwall.PingbackSignature.calculateSignature(parameters,secret_key, signature_version);