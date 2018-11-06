About Paymentwall

Paymentwall is the leading digital payments platform for globally monetizing digital goods and services. Paymentwall assists game publishers, dating sites, rewards sites, SaaS companies and many other verticals to monetize their digital content and services. Merchants can plugin Paymentwall's API to accept payments from over 100 different methods including credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, SMS/Mobile payments, prepaid cards, eWallets, landline payments and others.

Paymentwall Node.js Library

This library allows developers to use Paymentwall APIs (Virtual Currency, Digital Goods featuring recurring billing, and Virtual Cart).

Installation

To install the library in your environment, simply run the following command:

npm install paymentwall

Then use a code sample below.

Code Samples

Digital Goods API

Web API details

Initializing Paymentwall

var Paymentwall = require ( 'paymentwall' ); Paymentwall.Configure( Paymentwall.Base.API_GOODS, 'YOUR_APPLICATION_KEY' , 'YOUR_SECRET_KEY' );

Widget Call

The widget is a payment page hosted by Paymentwall that embeds the entire payment flow: selecting the payment method, completing the billing details, and providing customer support via the Help section. You can redirect the users to this page or embed it via iframe. The sample code below renders an iframe with Paymentwall Widget.

var widget = new Paymentwall.Widget( 'user40012' , 'pw' , [ new Paymentwall.Product( 'product301' , 9.99 , 'USD' , 'Gold Membership' , Paymentwall.Product.TYPE_SUBSCRIPTION, 1 , Paymentwall.Product.PERIOD_TYPE_MONTH, true ) ], { 'email' : 'user@hostname.com' } ); console .log(widget.getHtmlCode());

Pingback Processing

The Pingback is a webhook notifying about a payment being made. Pingbacks are sent via HTTP/HTTPS to your servers. To process pingbacks use the following code:

var pingback = new Paymentwall.Pingback( "query data in pingback request" , "ip address of pingback" ); if (pingback.validate()) { var productId = pingback.getProduct().getId(); if (pingback.isDeliverable()) { } else if (pingback.isCancelable()) { } console .log( 'OK' ); } else { console .log(pingback.getErrorSummary()); }

Virtual Currency API

Web API Details

Initializing Paymentwall

var Paymentwall = require ( 'paymentwall' ); Paymentwall.Configure( Paymentwall.Base.API_VC, 'YOUR_APPLICATION_KEY' , 'YOUR_SECRET_KEY' );

Widget Call

var widget = new Paymentwall.Widget( 'user40012' , 'p10' , [], { 'email' : 'user@hostname.com' } ); console .log(widget.getHtmlCode());

Pingback Processing

var pingback = new Paymentwall.Pingback( "query data in pingback request" , "ip address of pingback" ); if (pingback.validate()) { var virtualCurrency = pingback.getVirtualCurrencyAmount(); if (pingback.isDeliverable()) { } else if (pingback.isCancelable()) { } console .log( 'OK' ); } else { console .log(pingback.getErrorSummary()); }

Cart API

Web API Details

Initializing Paymentwall

var Paymentwall = require ( 'paymentwall' ); Paymentwall.Configure( Paymentwall.Base.API_CART, 'YOUR_APPLICATION_KEY' , 'YOUR_SECRET_KEY' );

Widget Call

var widget = new Paymentwall.Widget( 'user40012' , 'p10' , [ new Paymentwall.Product( 'product301' , 3.33 , 'EUR' ), new Paymentwall.Product( 'product607' , 7.77 , 'EUR' ) ], { 'email' : 'user@hostname.com' } ); console .log(widget.getHtmlCode());

Pingback Processing

var pingback = new Paymentwall.Pingback( "query data in pingback request" , "ip address of pingback" ); if (pingback.validate()) { var productId = pingback.getProduct().getId(); if (pingback.isDeliverable()) { } else if (pingback.isCancelable()) { } console .log( 'OK' ); } else { console .log(pingback.getErrorSummary()); }

Brick API

Web API details

Initializing Paymentwall

var Paymentwall = require ( 'paymentwall' ); Paymentwall.Configure( Paymentwall.Base.API_GOODS, 'YOUR_APPLICATION_KEY' , 'YOUR_SECRET_KEY' );

Create a one-time token

var onetimetoken = new Paymentwall.Onetimetoken( 4000000000000002 , 01 , 2017 , 222 ); onetimetoken.createOnetimetoken( function ( response ) { if (response.isSuccessful()){ if (response.isActivated()){ token = response.getOnetimeToken(); card = response.getCardInfo(); } } else { error_code = response.getErrorCode(); error_details = response.getErrorDetails(); }; console .log(response.getFullResponse()); });

Charge

var charge = new Paymentwall.Charge( 0.5 , 'USD' , 'description' , 'useremail@example.com' , 'fingerprint' , 'onetimetoken' , { 'custom[User_prfile_API]' : 'Value' } ); charge.createCharge( function ( brick_response ) { if (brick_response.isSuccessful()){ if (brick_response.isCaptured()){ charge_id = brick_response.getChargeId(); } else if (brick_response.isUnderReview()){ charge_id = brick_response.getChargeId(); } else if (brick_response.isUnder3DSecure()){ return_page = brick_response.get3DHtml(); }; } else { error_code = brick_response.getErrorCode(); error_details = brick_response.getErrorDetails(); }; brick_response.getFullResponse(); brick_response.getFullResponse( 'JSON' ); });

Charge Details

var charge = new Paymentwall.Charge(); charge.otherOperation(chargeid, 'detail' , function ( brick_response ) { brick_response.getFullResponse(); brick_response.getFullResponse( 'JSON' ); });

var charge = new Paymentwall.Charge(); charge.otherOperation(chargeid, 'capture' , function ( brick_response ) { brick_response.getFullResponse(); brick_response.getFullResponse( 'JSON' ); });

var charge = new Paymentwall.Charge(); charge.otherOperation(chargeid, 'void' , function ( brick_response ) { brick_response.getFullResponse(); brick_response.getFullResponse( 'JSON' ); });

var charge = new Paymentwall.Charge(); charge.otherOperation(chargeid, 'refund' , function ( brick_response ) { brick_response.getFullResponse(); brick_response.getFullResponse( 'JSON' ); });

Subscription

var subscription = new Paymentwall.Subscription( 0.5 , 'USD' , 'description' , 'useremail@example.com' , 'fingerprint' , 'onetimetoken' , 'day' , 3 , { 'trial[amount]' : 0.5 , 'trial[currency]' : 'USD' , 'trial[period]' : 'day' , 'trial[period_duration]' : 3 }, { 'custom[User_prfile_API]' : 'Value' } ); subscription.createSubscription( function ( brick_response ) { if (brick_response.isSuccessful()){ if (brick_response.isActivated()&&brick_response.isStarted()){ subscription_id = getSubscriptionId(); charge_id = brick_response.getChargeId(); } else if (brick_response.isUnderReview()){ subscription_id = getSubscriptionId(); charge_id = brick_response.getChargeId(); } else if (brick_response.isUnder3DSecure()){ return_page = brick_response.get3DHtml(); }; } else { error_code = brick_response.getErrorCode(); error_details = brick_response.getErrorDetails(); }; brick_response.getFullResponse(); brick_response.getFullResponse( 'JSON' ); });

var subscription = new Paymentwall.Subscription(); subscription.otherOperation(subscriptionid, 'detail' , function ( response ) { response.getFullResponse(); response.getFullResponse( 'JSON' ); });

var subscription = new Paymentwall.Subscription(); subscription.otherOperation(subscriptionid, 'cancel' , function ( response ) { response.getFullResponse(); response.getFullResponse( 'JSON' ); });

Pingback Processing

The Pingback is a webhook notifying about a payment being made. Pingbacks are sent via HTTP/HTTPS to your servers. To process pingbacks use the following code:

var pingback = new Paymentwall.Pingback( "query data in pingback request" , "ip address of pingback" ); if (pingback.validate()) { var productId = pingback.getProduct().getId(); if (pingback.isDeliverable()) { } else if (pingback.isCancelable()) { } console .log( 'OK' ); } else { console .log(pingback.getErrorSummary()); }

Signature API

Web API details

Widget Signature

var Paymentwall = require ( 'paymentwall' ); var widget_signature = Paymentwall.WidgetSignature.calculateSignature(parameters,secret_key, signature_version);

Pingback Signature