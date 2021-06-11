Payment

A jQuery-free general purpose library for building credit card forms, validating inputs and formatting numbers. Heavily, heavily based on @stripe's jquery.payment library, but without the jQuery.

For example, you can make a input act like a credit card field (with number formatting and length restriction):

Payment.formatCardNumber( document .querySelector( 'input.cc-num' ));

Then, when the payment form is submitted, you can validate the card number on the client-side:

var valid = Payment.fns.validateCardNumber( document .querySelector( 'input.cc-num' ).value); if (!valid) { alert( 'Your card is not valid!' ); return false ; }

You can find a full demo here.

Supported card types are:

Visa

MasterCard

American Express

Discover

JCB

Diners Club

Maestro

Laser

UnionPay

Elo

Hipercard

Troy

API

Formats card numbers:

Includes a space between every 4 digits

Restricts input to numbers

Limits to 16 numbers

Supports American Express formatting

Adds a class of the card type (e.g. 'visa') to the input

If second parameter is specified then card length will be limited to its value (19 digits cards are not in use despite being included in specifications)

Example:

Payment.formatCardNumber( document .querySelector( 'input.cc-num' ));

Formats card expiry:

Includes a / between the month and year

between the month and year Restricts input to numbers

Restricts length

Example:

Payment.formatCardExpiry( document .querySelector( 'input.cc-exp' ));

Formats card CVC:

Restricts length to 4 numbers

Restricts input to numbers

Example:

Payment.formatCardCVC( document .querySelector( 'input.cc-cvc' ));

General numeric input restriction.

Example:

Payment.restrictNumeric( document .querySelector( '[data-numeric]' ));

Validates a card number:

Validates numbers

Validates Luhn algorithm

Validates length

Example:

Payment.fns.validateCardNumber( '4242 4242 4242 4242' );

Validates a card expiry:

Validates numbers

Validates in the future

Supports year shorthand

Supports formatted as formatCardExpiry input value

Example:

Payment.fns.validateCardExpiry( '05' , '20' ); Payment.fns.validateCardExpiry( '05' , '2015' ); Payment.fns.validateCardExpiry( '05' , '05' ); Payment.fns.validateCardExpiry( '05 / 25' ); Payment.fns.validateCardExpiry( '05 / 2015' );

Validates a card CVC:

Validates number

Validates length to 4

Example:

Payment.fns.validateCardCVC( '123' ); Payment.fns.validateCardCVC( '123' , 'amex' ); Payment.fns.validateCardCVC( '1234' , 'amex' ); Payment.fns.validateCardCVC( '12344' );

Returns a card type. Either:

visa

mastercard

discover

amex

jcb

dinersclub

maestro

laser

unionpay

elo

hipercard

The function will return null if the card type can't be determined.

Example:

Payment.fns.cardType( '4242 4242 4242 4242' );

Payment.fns.cardExpiryVal(string) and Payment.cardExpiryVal(el)

Parses a credit card expiry in the form of MM/YYYY, returning an object containing the month and year . Shorthand years, such as 13 are also supported (and converted into the longhand, e.g. 2013 ).

Payment.fns.cardExpiryVal( '03 / 2025' ); Payment.fns.cardExpiryVal( '05 / 04' ); Payment.fns.cardExpiryVal( document .querySelector( 'input.cc-exp' ))

This function doesn't perform any validation of the month or year; use Payment.fns.validateCardExpiry(month, year) for that.

Card Type functions

We've provided utility functions to change which card types can be identified by Payment.

Returns the array of card types.

Overrides the array of card types with a new array.

Add a new card type to the card array.

Remove a card type from the card array.

Example

Look in ./example/index.html

Building

Run npm run build

Running tests

Run npm run test

Autocomplete recommendations

We recommend you turn autocomplete on for credit card forms, except for the CVC field. You can do this by setting the autocomplete attribute:

< form autocomplete = "on" > < input class = "cc-number" > < input class = "cc-cvc" autocomplete = "off" > </ form >

You should also mark up your fields using the Autofill spec. These are respected by a number of browsers, including Chrome.

< input type = "text" class = "cc-number" pattern = "\d*" autocompletetype = "cc-number" placeholder = "Card number" required >

Set autocompletetype to cc-number for credit card numbers, cc-exp for credit card expiry and cc-csc for the CVC (security code).

Mobile recommendations

We recommend you set the pattern attribute which will cause the numeric keyboard to be displayed on mobiles:

< input class = "cc-number" pattern = "\d*" >