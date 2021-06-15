PAY.JP for Node.js

Installation

npm install --save payjp

Dependencies

Documentation

Example

In advance, you need to get a token by Checkout or payjp.js.

Javascript

const payjp = require ( 'payjp' )( 'sk_test_c62fade9d045b54cd76d7036' ); payjp.charges.create({ amount : 1000 , currency : 'jpy' , card : 'token_id_by_Checkout_or_payjp.js' }).then( console .log).catch( console .error);

Typescript

import * as Payjp from 'payjp' ; const payjp = Payjp( 'sk_test_c62fade9d045b54cd76d7036' ); payjp.charges.create({ amount : 1000 , currency : 'jpy' , card : 'token_id_by_Checkout_or_payjp.js' }).then( ( charge: Payjp.Charge ) => console .log(charge) ).catch( ( e: Payjp.ResponseError ) => console .error(e.response.body as Payjp.PayjpError));

Options

Options can be specified in the constructor.

Timeout

Timeout is configurable for the entire request (including all uploads, redirects, server processing time) to complete. If the response isn't fully downloaded within that time, the request will be aborted.