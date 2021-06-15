openbase logo
Pay.jp server-side JavaScript & Typescirpt SDK 🎉 (Note. will remove npm beta tag) Tutorial:

Readme

PAY.JP for Node.js

Build Status npm

Installation

npm install --save payjp

Dependencies

Documentation

Example

In advance, you need to get a token by Checkout or payjp.js.

Javascript

const payjp = require('payjp')('sk_test_c62fade9d045b54cd76d7036');
payjp.charges.create({
  amount: 1000,
  currency: 'jpy',
  card: 'token_id_by_Checkout_or_payjp.js'
}).then(console.log).catch(console.error);

Typescript

import * as Payjp from 'payjp';
const payjp = Payjp('sk_test_c62fade9d045b54cd76d7036');
payjp.charges.create({
  amount: 1000,
  currency: 'jpy',
  card: 'token_id_by_Checkout_or_payjp.js'
}).then((charge: Payjp.Charge) => console.log(charge)
).catch((e: Payjp.ResponseError) => console.error(e.response.body as Payjp.PayjpError));

Options

Options can be specified in the constructor.

Timeout

Timeout is configurable for the entire request (including all uploads, redirects, server processing time) to complete. If the response isn't fully downloaded within that time, the request will be aborted.

const payjp = require('payjp')('sk_...', {timeout: 20 * 1000}); // in ms (this is 20 seconds)

