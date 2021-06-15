npm install --save payjp
In advance, you need to get a token by Checkout or payjp.js.
Javascript
const payjp = require('payjp')('sk_test_c62fade9d045b54cd76d7036');
payjp.charges.create({
amount: 1000,
currency: 'jpy',
card: 'token_id_by_Checkout_or_payjp.js'
}).then(console.log).catch(console.error);
Typescript
import * as Payjp from 'payjp';
const payjp = Payjp('sk_test_c62fade9d045b54cd76d7036');
payjp.charges.create({
amount: 1000,
currency: 'jpy',
card: 'token_id_by_Checkout_or_payjp.js'
}).then((charge: Payjp.Charge) => console.log(charge)
).catch((e: Payjp.ResponseError) => console.error(e.response.body as Payjp.PayjpError));
Options can be specified in the constructor.
Timeout is configurable for the entire request (including all uploads, redirects, server processing time) to complete. If the response isn't fully downloaded within that time, the request will be aborted.
const payjp = require('payjp')('sk_...', {timeout: 20 * 1000}); // in ms (this is 20 seconds)