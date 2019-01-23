openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pay

payform

by Jonathan D. Johnson
1.4.0 (see all)

💳 A library for building credit card forms, validating inputs, and formatting numbers.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.5K

GitHub Stars

410

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

43

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Do you use webpack?

Wish your team made reducing the size of your webpack builds a priority? Want to know how the changes you're making impact your asset profile for every pull request?

Check it out at packtracker.io.

payform

Build Status Dependencies

A general purpose library for building credit card forms, validating inputs, and formatting numbers.

Supported card types:

  • Visa
  • MasterCard
  • American Express
  • Diners Club
  • Discover
  • UnionPay
  • JCB
  • Visa Electron
  • Maestro
  • Forbrugsforeningen
  • Dankort

(Custom card types are also supported)

Works in IE8+ and all other modern browsers.

Demo

Installation / Usage

npm (Node and Browserify)

npm install payform --save

var payform = require('payform');

// Format input for card number entry
var input = document.getElementById('ccnum');
payform.cardNumberInput(input)

// Validate a credit card number
payform.validateCardNumber('4242 4242 4242 4242'); //=> true

// Get card type from number
payform.parseCardType('4242 4242 4242 4242'); //=> 'visa'

AMD / Require.js

require.config({
    paths: { "payform": "path/to/payform" }
});

require(["payform"], function (payform) {
  // Format input for card number entry
  var input = document.getElementById('ccnum');
  payform.cardNumberInput(input)

  // Validate a credit card number
  payform.validateCardNumber('4242 4242 4242 4242'); //=> true

  // Get card type from number
  payform.parseCardType('4242 4242 4242 4242'); //=> 'visa'
});

Direct script include / Bower

Optionally via bower (or simply via download)

bower install payform --save

<script src="path/to/payform/dist/payform.js"></script>
<script>
  // Format input for card number entry
  var input = document.getElementById('ccnum');
  payform.cardNumberInput(input)

  // Validate a credit card number
  payform.validateCardNumber('4242 4242 4242 4242'); //=> true

  // Get card type from number
  payform.parseCardType('4242 4242 4242 4242'); //=> 'visa'
</script>

jQuery Plugin (also supports Zepto)

This library also includes a jquery plugin. The primary payform object can be found at $.payform, and there are jquery centric ways to utilize the browser input formatters.

<script src="path/to/payform/dist/jquery.payform.js"></script>
<script>
  // Format input for card number entry
  $('input.ccnum').payform('formatCardNumber');

  // Validate a credit card number
  $.payform.validateCardNumber('4242 4242 4242 4242'); //=> true

  // Get card type from number
  $.payform.parseCardType('4242 4242 4242 4242'); //=> 'visa'
</script>

API

General Formatting and Validation

payform.validateCardNumber(number)

Validates a card number:

  • Validates numbers
  • Validates Luhn algorithm
  • Validates length

Example:

payform.validateCardNumber('4242 4242 4242 4242'); //=> true

payform.validateCardExpiry(month, year)

Validates a card expiry:

  • Validates numbers
  • Validates in the future
  • Supports year shorthand

Example:

payform.validateCardExpiry('05', '20'); //=> true
payform.validateCardExpiry('05', '2015'); //=> true
payform.validateCardExpiry('05', '05'); //=> false

payform.validateCardCVC(cvc, type)

Validates a card CVC:

  • Validates number
  • Validates length to 4

Example:

payform.validateCardCVC('123'); //=> true
payform.validateCardCVC('123', 'amex'); //=> true
payform.validateCardCVC('1234', 'amex'); //=> true
payform.validateCardCVC('12344'); //=> false

payform.parseCardType(number)

Returns a card type. Either:

  • visa
  • mastercard
  • amex
  • dinersclub
  • discover
  • unionpay
  • jcb
  • visaelectron
  • maestro
  • forbrugsforeningen
  • dankort

The function will return null if the card type can't be determined.

Example:

payform.parseCardType('4242 4242 4242 4242'); //=> 'visa'
payform.parseCardType('hello world?'); //=> null

payform.parseCardExpiry(string)

Parses a credit card expiry in the form of MM/YYYY, returning an object containing the month and year. Shorthand years, such as 13 are also supported (and converted into the longhand, e.g. 2013).

payform.parseCardExpiry('03 / 2025'); //=> {month: 3: year: 2025}
payform.parseCardExpiry('05 / 04'); //=> {month: 5, year: 2004}

This function doesn't perform any validation of the month or year; use payform.validateCardExpiry(month, year) for that.

Browser <input> formatting helpers

These methods are specifically for use in the browser to attach <input> formatters.

(alternate jQuery Plugin syntax is also provided)

payform.cardNumberInput(input)

jQuery plugin: $(...).payform('formatCardNumber')

Formats card numbers:

  • Includes a space between every 4 digits
  • Restricts input to numbers
  • Limits to 16 numbers
  • Supports American Express formatting

Example:

var input = document.getElementById('ccnum');
payform.cardNumberInput(input);

payform.expiryInput(input)

jQuery plugin: $(...).payform('formatCardExpiry')

Formats card expiry:

  • Includes a / between the month and year
  • Restricts input to numbers
  • Restricts length

Example:

var input = document.getElementById('expiry');
payform.expiryInput(input);

payform.cvcInput(input)

jQuery plugin: $(...).payform('formatCardCVC')

Formats card CVC:

  • Restricts length to 4 numbers
  • Restricts input to numbers

Example:

var input = document.getElementById('cvc');
payform.cvcInput(input);

payform.numericInput(input)

jQuery plugin: $(...).payform('formatNumeric')

General numeric input restriction.

Example:

var input = document.getElementById('numeric');
payform.numericInput(input);

Detaching formatting helpers from <input>

Once you have used the formatting helpers available, you might also want to remove them from your input elements. Being able to remove them is especially useful in a Single Page Application (SPA) environment where you want to make sure you're properly unsubscribing events from elements before removing them from the DOM. Detaching events will assure you will not encounter any memory leaks while using this library.

These methods are specifically for use in the browser to detach <input> formatters.

payform.detachCardNumberInput(input)

jQuery plugin: $(...).payform('detachFormatCardNumber')

Example:

var input = document.getElementById('ccnum');
// now you're able to detach:
payform.detachCardNumberInput(input);

payform.detachExpiryInput(input)

jQuery plugin: $(...).payform('detachFormatCardExpiry')

Example:

var input = document.getElementById('expiry');
payform.expiryInput(input);
// now you're able to detach:
payform.detachExpiryInput(input);

payform.detachCvcInput(input)

jQuery plugin: $(...).payform('detachFormatCardCVC')

Example:

var input = document.getElementById('cvc');
payform.cvcInput(input);
// now you're able to detach:
payform.detachCvcInput(input);

payform.detachNumericInput(input)

jQuery plugin: $(...).payform('detachFormatNumeric')

Example:

var input = document.getElementById('numeric');
payform.numericInput(input);
// now you're able to detach:
payform.detachNumericInput(input);

Custom Cards

payform.cards

Array of objects that describe valid card types. Each object should contain the following fields:

{
  // Card type, as returned by payform.parseCardType.
  type: 'mastercard',
  // Regex used to identify the card type. For the best experience, this should be
  // the shortest pattern that can guarantee the card is of a particular type.
  pattern: /^5[0-5]/,
  // Array of valid card number lengths.
  length: [16],
  // Array of valid card CVC lengths.
  cvcLength: [3],
  // Boolean indicating whether a valid card number should satisfy the Luhn check.
  luhn: true,
  // Regex used to format the card number. Each match is joined with a space.
  format: /(\d{1,4})/g
}

When identifying a card type, the array is traversed in order until the card number matches a pattern. For this reason, patterns with higher specificity should appear towards the beginning of the array.

Development

Please see CONTRIBUTING.md.

Autocomplete recommendations

We recommend you turn autocomplete on for credit card forms, except for the CVC field (which should never be stored). You can do this by setting the autocomplete attribute:

<form autocomplete="on">
  <input class="cc-number">
  <input class="cc-cvc" autocomplete="off">
</form>

You should also mark up your fields using the Autofill spec. These are respected by a number of browsers, including Chrome.

<input type="tel" class="cc-number" autocomplete="cc-number">

Set autocomplete to cc-number for credit card numbers and cc-exp for credit card expiry.

Mobile recommendations

We recommend you to use <input type="tel"> which will cause the numeric keyboard to be displayed on mobile devices:

<input type="tel" class="cc-number">

A derived work

This library is derived from a lot of great work done on jquery.payment by the folks at Stripe. This aims to build upon that work, in a module that can be consumed in more diverse situations.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Alexander RomanovSaint-Petersburg5 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial