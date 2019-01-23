Do you use webpack?

Wish your team made reducing the size of your webpack builds a priority? Want to know how the changes you're making impact your asset profile for every pull request?

Check it out at packtracker.io.

payform

A general purpose library for building credit card forms, validating inputs, and formatting numbers.

Supported card types:

Visa

MasterCard

American Express

Diners Club

Discover

UnionPay

JCB

Visa Electron

Maestro

Forbrugsforeningen

Dankort

(Custom card types are also supported)

Works in IE8+ and all other modern browsers.

Demo

Installation / Usage

npm (Node and Browserify)

npm install payform --save

var payform = require ( 'payform' ); var input = document .getElementById( 'ccnum' ); payform.cardNumberInput(input) payform.validateCardNumber( '4242 4242 4242 4242' ); payform.parseCardType( '4242 4242 4242 4242' );

AMD / Require.js

require .config({ paths : { "payform" : "path/to/payform" } }); require ([ "payform" ], function ( payform ) { var input = document .getElementById( 'ccnum' ); payform.cardNumberInput(input) payform.validateCardNumber( '4242 4242 4242 4242' ); payform.parseCardType( '4242 4242 4242 4242' ); });

Direct script include / Bower

Optionally via bower (or simply via download)

bower install payform --save

< script src = "path/to/payform/dist/payform.js" > </ script > < script > var input = document .getElementById( 'ccnum' ); payform.cardNumberInput(input) payform.validateCardNumber( '4242 4242 4242 4242' ); payform.parseCardType( '4242 4242 4242 4242' ); </ script >

jQuery Plugin (also supports Zepto)

This library also includes a jquery plugin. The primary payform object can be found at $.payform , and there are jquery centric ways to utilize the browser input formatters.

< script src = "path/to/payform/dist/jquery.payform.js" > </ script > < script > $( 'input.ccnum' ).payform( 'formatCardNumber' ); $.payform.validateCardNumber( '4242 4242 4242 4242' ); $.payform.parseCardType( '4242 4242 4242 4242' ); </ script >

API

General Formatting and Validation

Validates a card number:

Validates numbers

Validates Luhn algorithm

Validates length

Example:

payform.validateCardNumber( '4242 4242 4242 4242' );

Validates a card expiry:

Validates numbers

Validates in the future

Supports year shorthand

Example:

payform.validateCardExpiry( '05' , '20' ); payform.validateCardExpiry( '05' , '2015' ); payform.validateCardExpiry( '05' , '05' );

Validates a card CVC:

Validates number

Validates length to 4

Example:

payform.validateCardCVC( '123' ); payform.validateCardCVC( '123' , 'amex' ); payform.validateCardCVC( '1234' , 'amex' ); payform.validateCardCVC( '12344' );

Returns a card type. Either:

visa

mastercard

amex

dinersclub

discover

unionpay

jcb

visaelectron

maestro

forbrugsforeningen

dankort

The function will return null if the card type can't be determined.

Example:

payform.parseCardType( '4242 4242 4242 4242' ); payform.parseCardType( 'hello world?' );

Parses a credit card expiry in the form of MM/YYYY, returning an object containing the month and year . Shorthand years, such as 13 are also supported (and converted into the longhand, e.g. 2013 ).

payform.parseCardExpiry( '03 / 2025' ); payform.parseCardExpiry( '05 / 04' );

This function doesn't perform any validation of the month or year; use payform.validateCardExpiry(month, year) for that.

Browser <input> formatting helpers

These methods are specifically for use in the browser to attach <input> formatters.

(alternate jQuery Plugin syntax is also provided)

jQuery plugin: $(...).payform('formatCardNumber')

Formats card numbers:

Includes a space between every 4 digits

Restricts input to numbers

Limits to 16 numbers

Supports American Express formatting

Example:

var input = document .getElementById( 'ccnum' ); payform.cardNumberInput(input);

jQuery plugin: $(...).payform('formatCardExpiry')

Formats card expiry:

Includes a / between the month and year

between the month and year Restricts input to numbers

Restricts length

Example:

var input = document .getElementById( 'expiry' ); payform.expiryInput(input);

jQuery plugin: $(...).payform('formatCardCVC')

Formats card CVC:

Restricts length to 4 numbers

Restricts input to numbers

Example:

var input = document .getElementById( 'cvc' ); payform.cvcInput(input);

jQuery plugin: $(...).payform('formatNumeric')

General numeric input restriction.

Example:

var input = document .getElementById( 'numeric' ); payform.numericInput(input);

Detaching formatting helpers from <input>

Once you have used the formatting helpers available, you might also want to remove them from your input elements. Being able to remove them is especially useful in a Single Page Application (SPA) environment where you want to make sure you're properly unsubscribing events from elements before removing them from the DOM. Detaching events will assure you will not encounter any memory leaks while using this library.

These methods are specifically for use in the browser to detach <input> formatters.

jQuery plugin: $(...).payform('detachFormatCardNumber')

Example:

var input = document .getElementById( 'ccnum' ); payform.detachCardNumberInput(input);

jQuery plugin: $(...).payform('detachFormatCardExpiry')

Example:

var input = document .getElementById( 'expiry' ); payform.expiryInput(input); payform.detachExpiryInput(input);

jQuery plugin: $(...).payform('detachFormatCardCVC')

Example:

var input = document .getElementById( 'cvc' ); payform.cvcInput(input); payform.detachCvcInput(input);

jQuery plugin: $(...).payform('detachFormatNumeric')

Example:

var input = document .getElementById( 'numeric' ); payform.numericInput(input); payform.detachNumericInput(input);

Custom Cards

Array of objects that describe valid card types. Each object should contain the following fields:

{ type : 'mastercard' , pattern : /^5[0-5]/ , length : [ 16 ], cvcLength : [ 3 ], luhn : true , format : /(\d{1,4})/g }

When identifying a card type, the array is traversed in order until the card number matches a pattern . For this reason, patterns with higher specificity should appear towards the beginning of the array.

Development

Please see CONTRIBUTING.md.

Autocomplete recommendations

We recommend you turn autocomplete on for credit card forms, except for the CVC field (which should never be stored). You can do this by setting the autocomplete attribute:

< form autocomplete = "on" > < input class = "cc-number" > < input class = "cc-cvc" autocomplete = "off" > </ form >

You should also mark up your fields using the Autofill spec. These are respected by a number of browsers, including Chrome.

< input type = "tel" class = "cc-number" autocomplete = "cc-number" >

Set autocomplete to cc-number for credit card numbers and cc-exp for credit card expiry.

Mobile recommendations

We recommend you to use <input type="tel"> which will cause the numeric keyboard to be displayed on mobile devices:

< input type = "tel" class = "cc-number" >

A derived work