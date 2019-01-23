Wish your team made reducing the size of your webpack builds a priority? Want to know how the changes you're making impact your asset profile for every pull request?
A general purpose library for building credit card forms, validating inputs, and formatting numbers.
Supported card types:
(Custom card types are also supported)
Works in IE8+ and all other modern browsers.
npm install payform --save
var payform = require('payform');
// Format input for card number entry
var input = document.getElementById('ccnum');
payform.cardNumberInput(input)
// Validate a credit card number
payform.validateCardNumber('4242 4242 4242 4242'); //=> true
// Get card type from number
payform.parseCardType('4242 4242 4242 4242'); //=> 'visa'
require.config({
paths: { "payform": "path/to/payform" }
});
require(["payform"], function (payform) {
// Format input for card number entry
var input = document.getElementById('ccnum');
payform.cardNumberInput(input)
// Validate a credit card number
payform.validateCardNumber('4242 4242 4242 4242'); //=> true
// Get card type from number
payform.parseCardType('4242 4242 4242 4242'); //=> 'visa'
});
Optionally via bower (or simply via download)
bower install payform --save
<script src="path/to/payform/dist/payform.js"></script>
<script>
// Format input for card number entry
var input = document.getElementById('ccnum');
payform.cardNumberInput(input)
// Validate a credit card number
payform.validateCardNumber('4242 4242 4242 4242'); //=> true
// Get card type from number
payform.parseCardType('4242 4242 4242 4242'); //=> 'visa'
</script>
This library also includes a jquery plugin. The primary
payform object
can be found at
$.payform, and there are jquery centric ways to utilize the browser
input formatters.
<script src="path/to/payform/dist/jquery.payform.js"></script>
<script>
// Format input for card number entry
$('input.ccnum').payform('formatCardNumber');
// Validate a credit card number
$.payform.validateCardNumber('4242 4242 4242 4242'); //=> true
// Get card type from number
$.payform.parseCardType('4242 4242 4242 4242'); //=> 'visa'
</script>
Validates a card number:
Example:
payform.validateCardNumber('4242 4242 4242 4242'); //=> true
Validates a card expiry:
Example:
payform.validateCardExpiry('05', '20'); //=> true
payform.validateCardExpiry('05', '2015'); //=> true
payform.validateCardExpiry('05', '05'); //=> false
Validates a card CVC:
Example:
payform.validateCardCVC('123'); //=> true
payform.validateCardCVC('123', 'amex'); //=> true
payform.validateCardCVC('1234', 'amex'); //=> true
payform.validateCardCVC('12344'); //=> false
Returns a card type. Either:
visa
mastercard
amex
dinersclub
discover
unionpay
jcb
visaelectron
maestro
forbrugsforeningen
dankort
The function will return
null if the card type can't be determined.
Example:
payform.parseCardType('4242 4242 4242 4242'); //=> 'visa'
payform.parseCardType('hello world?'); //=> null
Parses a credit card expiry in the form of MM/YYYY, returning an object containing the
month and
year. Shorthand years, such as
13 are also supported (and converted into the longhand, e.g.
2013).
payform.parseCardExpiry('03 / 2025'); //=> {month: 3: year: 2025}
payform.parseCardExpiry('05 / 04'); //=> {month: 5, year: 2004}
This function doesn't perform any validation of the month or year; use
payform.validateCardExpiry(month, year) for that.
<input> formatting helpers
These methods are specifically for use in the browser to attach
<input> formatters.
(alternate jQuery Plugin syntax is also provided)
jQuery plugin:
$(...).payform('formatCardNumber')
Formats card numbers:
Example:
var input = document.getElementById('ccnum');
payform.cardNumberInput(input);
jQuery plugin:
$(...).payform('formatCardExpiry')
Formats card expiry:
/ between the month and year
Example:
var input = document.getElementById('expiry');
payform.expiryInput(input);
jQuery plugin:
$(...).payform('formatCardCVC')
Formats card CVC:
Example:
var input = document.getElementById('cvc');
payform.cvcInput(input);
jQuery plugin:
$(...).payform('formatNumeric')
General numeric input restriction.
Example:
var input = document.getElementById('numeric');
payform.numericInput(input);
<input>
Once you have used the formatting helpers available, you might also want to remove them from your input elements. Being able to remove them is especially useful in a Single Page Application (SPA) environment where you want to make sure you're properly unsubscribing events from elements before removing them from the DOM. Detaching events will assure you will not encounter any memory leaks while using this library.
These methods are specifically for use in the browser to detach
<input> formatters.
jQuery plugin:
$(...).payform('detachFormatCardNumber')
Example:
var input = document.getElementById('ccnum');
// now you're able to detach:
payform.detachCardNumberInput(input);
jQuery plugin:
$(...).payform('detachFormatCardExpiry')
Example:
var input = document.getElementById('expiry');
payform.expiryInput(input);
// now you're able to detach:
payform.detachExpiryInput(input);
jQuery plugin:
$(...).payform('detachFormatCardCVC')
Example:
var input = document.getElementById('cvc');
payform.cvcInput(input);
// now you're able to detach:
payform.detachCvcInput(input);
jQuery plugin:
$(...).payform('detachFormatNumeric')
Example:
var input = document.getElementById('numeric');
payform.numericInput(input);
// now you're able to detach:
payform.detachNumericInput(input);
Array of objects that describe valid card types. Each object should contain the following fields:
{
// Card type, as returned by payform.parseCardType.
type: 'mastercard',
// Regex used to identify the card type. For the best experience, this should be
// the shortest pattern that can guarantee the card is of a particular type.
pattern: /^5[0-5]/,
// Array of valid card number lengths.
length: [16],
// Array of valid card CVC lengths.
cvcLength: [3],
// Boolean indicating whether a valid card number should satisfy the Luhn check.
luhn: true,
// Regex used to format the card number. Each match is joined with a space.
format: /(\d{1,4})/g
}
When identifying a card type, the array is traversed in order until the card number matches a
pattern. For this reason, patterns with higher specificity should appear towards the beginning of the array.
Please see CONTRIBUTING.md.
We recommend you turn autocomplete on for credit card forms, except for the CVC field (which should never be stored). You can do this by setting the
autocomplete attribute:
<form autocomplete="on">
<input class="cc-number">
<input class="cc-cvc" autocomplete="off">
</form>
You should also mark up your fields using the Autofill spec. These are respected by a number of browsers, including Chrome.
<input type="tel" class="cc-number" autocomplete="cc-number">
Set
autocomplete to
cc-number for credit card numbers and
cc-exp for credit card expiry.
We recommend you to use
<input type="tel"> which will cause the numeric keyboard to be displayed on mobile devices:
<input type="tel" class="cc-number">
This library is derived from a lot of great work done on
jquery.payment by the folks at Stripe. This aims to
build upon that work, in a module that can be consumed in more diverse situations.