An implementation of multi-Paxos.
Paxos installs from NPM.
npm install paxos
This
README.md is also a unit test using the
Proof unit test framework. We'll use the
Proof
okay function to assert out statements in the readme. A Proof unit test
generally looks like this.
require('proof')(4, okay => {
okay('always okay')
okay(true, 'okay if true')
okay(1, 1, 'okay if equal')
okay({ value: 1 }, { value: 1 }, 'okay if deep strict equal')
})
You can run this unit test yourself to see the output from the various code sections of the readme.
git clone git@github.com:bigeasy/paxos.git
cd paxos
npm install --no-package-lock --no-save
node test/readme.t.js
