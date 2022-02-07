openbase logo
pax

paxos

by Alan Gutierrez
17.0.0 (see all)

A Multi-Paxos implementation in pure JavaScript.

Overview

Readme

Actions Status codecov License: MIT

An implementation of multi-Paxos.

WhatWhere
Discussionhttps://github.com/bigeasy/paxos/issues/1
Documentationhttps://bigeasy.github.io/paxos
Sourcehttps://github.com/bigeasy/paxos
Issueshttps://github.com/bigeasy/paxos/issues
CIhttps://travis-ci.org/bigeasy/paxos
Coverage:https://codecov.io/gh/bigeasy/paxos
License:MIT

Paxos installs from NPM.

npm install paxos

Living README.md

This README.md is also a unit test using the Proof unit test framework. We'll use the Proof okay function to assert out statements in the readme. A Proof unit test generally looks like this.

require('proof')(4, okay => {
    okay('always okay')
    okay(true, 'okay if true')
    okay(1, 1, 'okay if equal')
    okay({ value: 1 }, { value: 1 }, 'okay if deep strict equal')
})

You can run this unit test yourself to see the output from the various code sections of the readme.

git clone git@github.com:bigeasy/paxos.git
cd paxos
npm install --no-package-lock --no-save
node test/readme.t.js

Overview

okay('TODO')

