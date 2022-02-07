An implementation of multi-Paxos.

Paxos installs from NPM.

npm install paxos

Living README.md

This README.md is also a unit test using the Proof unit test framework. We'll use the Proof okay function to assert out statements in the readme. A Proof unit test generally looks like this.

require ( 'proof' )( 4 , okay => { okay( 'always okay' ) okay( true , 'okay if true' ) okay( 1 , 1 , 'okay if equal' ) okay({ value : 1 }, { value : 1 }, 'okay if deep strict equal' ) })

You can run this unit test yourself to see the output from the various code sections of the readme.

git clone git@github.com:bigeasy/paxos.git cd paxos npm install --no-package-lock --no-save node test/readme.t.js

Overview