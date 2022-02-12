openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pp

pavelkeyzik-plyr

by Sam Potts
3.6.7 (see all)

A simple HTML5, YouTube and Vimeo player

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

180

GitHub Stars

21.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

183

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

🎉Plyr is merging into Vidstack🎉

Plyr is a simple, lightweight, accessible and customizable HTML5, YouTube and Vimeo media player that supports modern browsers.

Checkout the demo - Donate - Slack

npm version Gitpod Ready-to-Code Financial Contributors on Open Collective

Image of Plyr

Features

  • 📼 HTML Video & Audio, YouTube & Vimeo - support for the major formats
  • 💪 Accessible - full support for VTT captions and screen readers
  • 🔧 Customizable - make the player look how you want with the markup you want
  • 😎 Clean HTML - uses the right elements. <input type="range"> for volume and <progress> for progress and well, <button>s for buttons. There's no <span> or <a href="#"> button hacks
  • 📱 Responsive - works with any screen size
  • 💵 Monetization - make money from your videos
  • 📹 Streaming - support for hls.js, Shaka and dash.js streaming playback
  • 🎛 API - toggle playback, volume, seeking, and more through a standardized API
  • 🎤 Events - no messing around with Vimeo and YouTube APIs, all events are standardized across formats
  • 🔎 Fullscreen - supports native fullscreen with fallback to "full window" modes
  • ⌨️ Shortcuts - supports keyboard shortcuts
  • 🖥 Picture-in-Picture - supports picture-in-picture mode
  • 📱 Playsinline - supports the playsinline attribute
  • 🏎 Speed controls - adjust speed on the fly
  • 📖 Multiple captions - support for multiple caption tracks
  • 🌎 i18n support - support for internationalization of controls
  • 👌 Preview thumbnails - support for displaying preview thumbnails
  • 🤟 No frameworks - written in "vanilla" ES6 JavaScript, no jQuery required
  • 💁‍♀️ SASS - to include in your build processes

Demos

You can try Plyr in Codepen using our minimal templates: HTML5 video, HTML5 audio, YouTube, Vimeo. For Streaming we also have example integrations with: Dash.js, Hls.js and Shaka Player

Quick setup

HTML

Plyr extends upon the standard HTML5 media element markup so that's all you need for those types.

HTML5 Video

<video id="player" playsinline controls data-poster="/path/to/poster.jpg">
  <source src="/path/to/video.mp4" type="video/mp4" />
  <source src="/path/to/video.webm" type="video/webm" />

  <!-- Captions are optional -->
  <track kind="captions" label="English captions" src="/path/to/captions.vtt" srclang="en" default />
</video>

Note: The poster image should be specified using data-poster. This is to prevent it being downloaded twice. If you're sure the image will be cached, you can still use the poster attribute for true progressive enhancement.

HTML5 Audio

<audio id="player" controls>
  <source src="/path/to/audio.mp3" type="audio/mp3" />
  <source src="/path/to/audio.ogg" type="audio/ogg" />
</audio>

For YouTube and Vimeo players, Plyr uses progressive enhancement to enhance the default <iframe> embeds. Below are some examples. The plyr__video-embed classname will make the embed responsive. You can add the autoplay, loop, hl (YouTube only) and playsinline (YouTube only) query parameters to the URL and they will be set as config options automatically. For YouTube, the origin should be updated to reflect the domain you're hosting the embed on, or you can opt to omit it.

YouTube

We recommend progressive enhancement with the embedded players. You can elect to use an <iframe> as the source element (which Plyr will progressively enhance) or a bog standard <div> with two essential data attributes - data-plyr-provider and data-plyr-embed-id.

<div class="plyr__video-embed" id="player">
  <iframe
    src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bTqVqk7FSmY?origin=https://plyr.io&amp;iv_load_policy=3&amp;modestbranding=1&amp;playsinline=1&amp;showinfo=0&amp;rel=0&amp;enablejsapi=1"
    allowfullscreen
    allowtransparency
    allow="autoplay"
  ></iframe>
</div>

Note: The plyr__video-embed classname will make the player a responsive 16:9 (most common) iframe embed. When plyr itself kicks in, your custom ratio config option will be used.

Or the <div> non progressively enhanced method:

<div id="player" data-plyr-provider="youtube" data-plyr-embed-id="bTqVqk7FSmY"></div>

Note: The data-plyr-embed-id can either be the video ID or URL for the media.

Vimeo

Much the same as YouTube above.

<div class="plyr__video-embed" id="player">
  <iframe
    src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/76979871?loop=false&amp;byline=false&amp;portrait=false&amp;title=false&amp;speed=true&amp;transparent=0&amp;gesture=media"
    allowfullscreen
    allowtransparency
    allow="autoplay"
  ></iframe>
</div>

Or the <div> non progressively enhanced method:

<div id="player" data-plyr-provider="vimeo" data-plyr-embed-id="76979871"></div>

JavaScript

You can use Plyr as an ES6 module as follows:

import Plyr from 'plyr';

const player = new Plyr('#player');

Alternatively you can include the plyr.js script before the closing </body> tag and then in your JS create a new instance of Plyr as below.

<script src="path/to/plyr.js"></script>
<script>
  const player = new Plyr('#player');
</script>

See initialising for more information on advanced setups.

You can use our CDN (provided by Fastly) for the JavaScript. There's 2 versions; one with and one without polyfills. My recommendation would be to manage polyfills separately as part of your application but to make life easier you can use the polyfilled build.

<script src="https://cdn.plyr.io/3.6.12/plyr.js"></script>

...or...

<script src="https://cdn.plyr.io/3.6.12/plyr.polyfilled.js"></script>

CSS

Include the plyr.css stylesheet into your <head>.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/plyr.css" />

If you want to use our CDN (provided by Fastly) for the default CSS, you can use the following:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.plyr.io/3.6.12/plyr.css" />

SVG Sprite

The SVG sprite is loaded automatically from our CDN (provided by Fastly). To change this, see the options below. For reference, the CDN hosted SVG sprite can be found at https://cdn.plyr.io/3.6.12/plyr.svg.

Ads

Plyr has partnered up with vi.ai to offer monetization options for your videos. Getting setup is easy:

Any questions regarding the ads can be sent straight to vi.ai and any issues with rendering raised through GitHub issues.

If you do not wish to use Vi, you can set your own ads.tagUrl option.

Advanced

Customizing the CSS

If you want to change any design tokens used for the rendering of the player, you can do so using CSS Custom Properties.

Here's a list of the properties and what they are used for:

NameDescriptionDefault / Fallback
--plyr-color-mainThe primary UI color.#f03c15 #00b3ff
--plyr-video-backgroundThe background color of video and poster wrappers for using alpha channel videos and poster images.rgba(0, 0, 0, 1)
--plyr-tab-focus-colorThe color used for the dotted outline when an element is :focus-visible (equivalent) keyboard focus.--plyr-color-main
--plyr-badge-backgroundThe background color for badges in the menu.#4a5464 #4a5464
--plyr-badge-text-colorThe text color for badges.#ffffff #ffffff
--plyr-badge-border-radiusThe border radius used for badges.2px
--plyr-tab-focus-colorThe color used to highlight tab (keyboard) focus.--plyr-color-main
--plyr-captions-backgroundThe color for the background of captions.rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.8)
--plyr-captions-text-colorThe color used for the captions text.#ffffff #ffffff
--plyr-control-icon-sizeThe size of the icons used in the controls.18px
--plyr-control-spacingThe space between controls (sometimes used in a multiple - e.g. 10px / 2 = 5px).10px
--plyr-control-paddingThe padding inside controls.--plyr-control-spacing * 0.7 (7px)
--plyr-control-radiusThe border radius used on controls.3px
--plyr-control-toggle-checked-backgroundThe background color used for checked menu items.--plyr-color-main
--plyr-video-controls-backgroundThe background for the video controls.linear-gradient(rgba(0, 0, 0, 0), rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.75))
--plyr-video-control-colorThe text/icon color for video controls.#ffffff #ffffff
--plyr-video-control-color-hoverThe text/icon color used when video controls are :hover, :focus and :focus-visible (equivalent).#ffffff #ffffff
--plyr-video-control-background-hoverThe background color used when video controls are :hover, :focus and :focus-visible (equivalent).--plyr-color-main
--plyr-audio-controls-backgroundThe background for the audio controls.#ffffff #ffffff
--plyr-audio-control-colorThe text/icon color for audio controls.#4a5464 #4a5464
--plyr-audio-control-color-hoverThe text/icon color used when audio controls are :hover, :focus and :focus-visible (equivalent).#ffffff #ffffff
--plyr-audio-control-background-hoverThe background color used when video controls are :hover, :focus and :focus-visible (equivalent).--plyr-color-main
--plyr-menu-backgroundThe background color for menus.rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.9)
--plyr-menu-colorThe text/icon color for menu items.#4a5464 #4a5464
--plyr-menu-shadowThe shadow used on menus.0 1px 2px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.15)
--plyr-menu-radiusThe border radius on the menu.4px
--plyr-menu-arrow-sizeThe size of the arrow on the bottom of the menu.6px
--plyr-menu-item-arrow-colorThe color of the arrows in the menu.#728197 #728197
--plyr-menu-item-arrow-sizeThe size of the arrows in the menu.4px
--plyr-menu-border-colorThe border color for the bottom of the back button in the top of the sub menu pages.#dcdfe5 #dcdfe5
--plyr-menu-border-shadow-colorThe shadow below the border of the back button in the top of the sub menu pages.#ffffff #ffffff
--plyr-progress-loading-sizeThe size of the stripes in the loading state in the scrubber.25px
--plyr-progress-loading-backgroundThe background color on the loading state in the scrubber.rgba(35, 40, 47, 0.6)
--plyr-video-progress-buffered-backgroundThe fill color for the buffer indication in the scrubber for video.rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.25)
--plyr-audio-progress-buffered-backgroundThe fill color for the buffer indication in the scrubber for audio.rgba(193, 200, 209, 0.6)
--plyr-range-thumb-heightThe height of the scrubber handle/thumb.13px
--plyr-range-thumb-backgroundThe background of the scrubber handle/thumb.#ffffff #ffffff
--plyr-range-thumb-shadowThe shadow of the scrubber handle/thumb.0 1px 1px rgba(215, 26, 18, 0.15), 0 0 0 1px rgba(215, 26, 18, 0.2)
--plyr-range-thumb-active-shadow-widthThe width of the shadow when the scrubber handle/thumb is :active (pressed).3px
--plyr-range-track-heightThe height of the scrubber/progress track.5px
--plyr-range-fill-backgroundThe fill color of the scrubber/progress.--plyr-color-main
--plyr-video-range-track-backgroundThe background of the scrubber/progress.--plyr-video-progress-buffered-background
--plyr-video-range-thumb-active-shadow-colorThe color of the shadow when the video scrubber handle/thumb is :active (pressed).rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5)
--plyr-audio-range-track-backgroundThe background of the scrubber/progress.--plyr-video-progress-buffered-background
--plyr-audio-range-thumb-active-shadow-colorThe color of the shadow when the audio scrubber handle/thumb is :active (pressed).rgba(215, 26, 18, 0.1)
--plyr-tooltip-backgroundThe background color for tooltips.rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.9)
--plyr-tooltip-colorThe text color for tooltips.#4a5464 #4a5464
--plyr-tooltip-paddingThe padding for tooltips.calc(var(--plyr-control-spacing) / 2))
--plyr-tooltip-arrow-sizeThe size of the arrow under tooltips.4px
--plyr-tooltip-radiusThe border radius on tooltips.3px
--plyr-tooltip-shadowThe shadow on tooltips.0 1px 2px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.15)
--plyr-font-familyThe font family used in the player.
--plyr-font-size-baseThe base font size. Mainly used for captions.15px
--plyr-font-size-smallThe smaller font size. Mainly used for captions.13px
--plyr-font-size-largeThe larger font size. Mainly used for captions.18px
--plyr-font-size-xlargeThe even larger font size. Mainly used for captions.21px
--plyr-font-size-timeThe font size for the time.--plyr-font-size-small
--plyr-font-size-menuThe font size used in the menu.--plyr-font-size-small
--plyr-font-size-badgeThe font size used for badges.9px
--plyr-font-weight-regularThe regular font weight.400
--plyr-font-weight-boldThe bold font weight.600
--plyr-line-heightThe line height used within the player.1.7
--plyr-font-smoothingWhether to enable font antialiasing within the player.false

You can set them in your CSS for all players:

:root {
  --plyr-color-main: #1ac266;
}

...or for a specific class name:

.player {
  --plyr-color-main: #1ac266;
}

...or in your HTML:

<video class="player" style="--plyr-color-main: #1ac266;">...</video>

SASS

You can use plyr.scss file included in /src/sass as part of your build and change variables to suit your design. The SASS requires you to use autoprefixer (you should be already!) as all declarations use the W3C definitions.

The HTML markup uses the BEM methodology with plyr as the block, e.g. .plyr__controls. You can change the class hooks in the options to match any custom CSS you write. Check out the JavaScript source for more on this.

SVG

The icons used in the Plyr controls are loaded in an SVG sprite. The sprite is automatically loaded from our CDN by default. If you already have an icon build system in place, you can include the source plyr icons (see /src/sprite for source icons).

Using the iconUrl option

You can however specify your own iconUrl option and Plyr will determine if the url is absolute and requires loading by AJAX/CORS due to current browser limitations or if it's a relative path, just use the path directly.

If you're using the <base> tag on your site, you may need to use something like this: svgfixer.js

More info on SVG sprites here: http://css-tricks.com/svg-sprites-use-better-icon-fonts/ and the AJAX technique here: http://css-tricks.com/ajaxing-svg-sprite/

Cross Origin (CORS)

You'll notice the crossorigin attribute on the example <video> elements. This is because the TextTrack captions are loaded from another domain. If your TextTrack captions are also hosted on another domain, you will need to add this attribute and make sure your host has the correct headers setup. For more info on CORS checkout the MDN docs: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Access_control_CORS

Captions

WebVTT captions are supported. To add a caption track, check the HTML example above and look for the <track> element. Be sure to validate your caption files.

JavaScript

Initialising

You can specify a range of arguments for the constructor to use:

Note: If a NodeList, Array, or jQuery object are passed, the first element will be used for setup. To setup multiple players, see multiple players below.

Single player

Passing a CSS string selector that's compatible with querySelector:

const player = new Plyr('#player');

Passing a HTMLElement:

const player = new Plyr(document.getElementById('player'));

const player = new Plyr(document.querySelector('.js-player'));

The HTMLElement or string selector can be the target <video>, <audio>, or <div> wrapper for embeds.

Multiple players

You have two choices here. You can either use a simple array loop to map the constructor:

const players = Array.from(document.querySelectorAll('.js-player')).map((p) => new Plyr(p));

...or use a static method where you can pass a CSS string selector, a NodeList, an Array of HTMLElement, or a JQuery object:

const players = Plyr.setup('.js-player');

Both options will also return an array of instances in the order of they were in the DOM for the string selector or the source NodeList or Array.

Options

The second argument for the constructor is the options object:

const player = new Plyr('#player', {
  title: 'Example Title',
});

Options can be passed as an object to the constructor as above or as JSON in data-plyr-config attribute on each of your target elements:

<video src="/path/to/video.mp4" id="player" controls data-plyr-config='{ "title": "Example Title" }'></video>

Note the single quotes encapsulating the JSON and double quotes on the object keys. Only string values need double quotes.

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
enabledBooleantrueCompletely disable Plyr. This would allow you to do a User Agent check or similar to programmatically enable or disable Plyr for a certain UA. Example below.
debugBooleanfalseDisplay debugging information in the console
controlsArray, Function or Element['play-large', 'play', 'progress', 'current-time', 'mute', 'volume', 'captions', 'settings', 'pip', 'airplay', 'fullscreen']If a function is passed, it is assumed your method will return either an element or HTML string for the controls. Three arguments will be passed to your function; id (the unique id for the player), seektime (the seektime step in seconds), and title (the media title). See CONTROLS.md for more info on how the html needs to be structured.
settingsArray['captions', 'quality', 'speed', 'loop']If the default controls are used, you can specify which settings to show in the menu
i18nObjectSee defaults.jsUsed for internationalization (i18n) of the text within the UI.
loadSpriteBooleantrueLoad the SVG sprite specified as the iconUrl option (if a URL). If false, it is assumed you are handling sprite loading yourself.
iconUrlStringnullSpecify a URL or path to the SVG sprite. See the SVG section for more info.
iconPrefixStringplyrSpecify the id prefix for the icons used in the default controls (e.g. "plyr-play" would be "plyr"). This is to prevent clashes if you're using your own SVG sprite but with the default controls. Most people can ignore this option.
blankVideoStringhttps://cdn.plyr.io/static/blank.mp4Specify a URL or path to a blank video file used to properly cancel network requests.
autoplay²BooleanfalseAutoplay the media on load. If the autoplay attribute is present on a <video> or <audio> element, this will be automatically set to true.
autopause¹BooleantrueOnly allow one player playing at once.
seekTimeNumber10The time, in seconds, to seek when a user hits fast forward or rewind.
volumeNumber1A number, between 0 and 1, representing the initial volume of the player.
mutedBooleanfalseWhether to start playback muted. If the muted attribute is present on a <video> or <audio> element, this will be automatically set to true.
clickToPlayBooleantrueClick (or tap) of the video container will toggle play/pause.
disableContextMenuBooleantrueDisable right click menu on video to help as very primitive obfuscation to prevent downloads of content.
hideControlsBooleantrueHide video controls automatically after 2s of no mouse or focus movement, on control element blur (tab out), on playback start or entering fullscreen. As soon as the mouse is moved, a control element is focused or playback is paused, the controls reappear instantly.
resetOnEndBooleanfalseReset the playback to the start once playback is complete.
keyboardObject{ focused: true, global: false }Enable keyboard shortcuts for focused players only or globally
tooltipsObject{ controls: false, seek: true }controls: Display control labels as tooltips on :hover & :focus (by default, the labels are screen reader only). seek: Display a seek tooltip to indicate on click where the media would seek to.
durationNumbernullSpecify a custom duration for media.
displayDurationBooleantrueDisplays the duration of the media on the "metadataloaded" event (on startup) in the current time display. This will only work if the preload attribute is not set to none (or is not set at all) and you choose not to display the duration (see controls option).
invertTimeBooleantrueDisplay the current time as a countdown rather than an incremental counter.
toggleInvertBooleantrueAllow users to click to toggle the above.
listenersObjectnullAllows binding of event listeners to the controls before the default handlers. See the defaults.js for available listeners. If your handler prevents default on the event (event.preventDefault()), the default handler will not fire.
captionsObject{ active: false, language: 'auto', update: false }active: Toggles if captions should be active by default. language: Sets the default language to load (if available). 'auto' uses the browser language. update: Listen to changes to tracks and update menu. This is needed for some streaming libraries, but can result in non-selectable language options).
fullscreenObject{ enabled: true, fallback: true, iosNative: false, container: null }enabled: Toggles whether fullscreen should be enabled. fallback: Allow fallback to a full-window solution (true/false/'force'). iosNative: whether to use native iOS fullscreen when entering fullscreen (no custom controls). container: A selector for an ancestor of the player element, allows contextual content to remain visual in fullscreen mode. Non-ancestors are ignored.
ratioStringnullForce an aspect ratio for all videos. The format is 'w:h' - e.g. '16:9' or '4:3'. If this is not specified then the default for HTML5 and Vimeo is to use the native resolution of the video. As dimensions are not available from YouTube via SDK, 16:9 is forced as a sensible default.
storageObject{ enabled: true, key: 'plyr' }enabled: Allow use of local storage to store user settings. key: The key name to use.
speedObject{ selected: 1, options: [0.5, 0.75, 1, 1.25, 1.5, 1.75, 2] }selected: The default speed for playback. options: The speed options to display in the UI. YouTube and Vimeo will ignore any options outside of the 0.5-2 range, so options outside of this range will be hidden automatically.
qualityObject{ default: 576, options: [4320, 2880, 2160, 1440, 1080, 720, 576, 480, 360, 240] }default is the default quality level (if it exists in your sources). options are the options to display. This is used to filter the available sources.
loopObject{ active: false }active: Whether to loop the current video. If the loop attribute is present on a <video> or <audio> element, this will be automatically set to true This is an object to support future functionality.
adsObject{ enabled: false, publisherId: '', tagUrl: '' }enabled: Whether to enable advertisements. publisherId: Your unique vi.ai publisher ID. tagUrl is a URL for a custom VAST tag if you're not using Vi.
urlsObjectSee source.If you wish to override any API URLs then you can do so here. You can also set a custom download URL for the download button.
vimeoObject{ byline: false, portrait: false, title: false, speed: true, transparent: false }See Vimeo embed options. Some are set automatically based on other config options, namely: loop, autoplay, muted, gesture, playsinline
youtubeObject{ noCookie: false, rel: 0, showinfo: 0, iv_load_policy: 3, modestbranding: 1 }See YouTube embed options. The only custom option is noCookie to use an alternative to YouTube that doesn't use cookies (useful for GDPR, etc). Some are set automatically based on other config options, namely: autoplay, hl, controls, disablekb, playsinline, cc_load_policy, cc_lang_pref, widget_referrer
previewThumbnailsObject{ enabled: false, src: '' }enabled: Whether to enable the preview thumbnails (they must be generated by you). src must be either a string or an array of strings representing URLs for the VTT files containing the image URL(s). Learn more about preview thumbnails below.
  1. Vimeo only
  2. Autoplay is generally not recommended as it is seen as a negative user experience. It is also disabled in many browsers. Before raising issues, do your homework. More info can be found here:

API

There are methods, setters and getters on a Plyr object.

Object

The easiest way to access the Plyr object is to set the return value from your call to the constructor to a variable. For example:

const player = new Plyr('#player', {
  /* options */
});

You can also access the object through any events:

element.addEventListener('ready', (event) => {
  const player = event.detail.plyr;
});

Methods

Example method use:

player.play(); // Start playback
player.fullscreen.enter(); // Enter fullscreen
MethodParametersDescription
play()¹-Start playback.
pause()-Pause playback.
togglePlay(toggle)¹BooleanToggle playback, if no parameters are passed, it will toggle based on current status.
stop()-Stop playback and reset to start.
restart()-Restart playback.
rewind(seekTime)NumberRewind playback by the specified seek time. If no parameter is passed, the default seek time will be used.
forward(seekTime)NumberFast forward by the specified seek time. If no parameter is passed, the default seek time will be used.
increaseVolume(step)NumberIncrease volume by the specified step. If no parameter is passed, the default step will be used.
decreaseVolume(step)NumberIncrease volume by the specified step. If no parameter is passed, the default step will be used.
toggleCaptions(toggle)BooleanToggle captions display. If no parameter is passed, it will toggle based on current status.
fullscreen.enter()-Enter fullscreen. If fullscreen is not supported, a fallback "full window/viewport" is used instead.
fullscreen.exit()-Exit fullscreen.
fullscreen.toggle()-Toggle fullscreen.
airplay()-Trigger the airplay dialog on supported devices.
setPreviewThumbnails(source: PreviewThumbnailsOptions)-Sets the preview thumbnails for the current source.
toggleControls(toggle)BooleanToggle the controls (video only). Takes optional truthy value to force it on/off.
on(event, function)String, FunctionAdd an event listener for the specified event.
once(event, function)String, FunctionAdd an event listener for the specified event once.
off(event, function)String, FunctionRemove an event listener for the specified event.
supports(type)StringCheck support for a mime type.
destroy()-Destroy the instance and garbage collect any elements.
  1. For HTML5 players, play() will return a Promise for most browsers - e.g. Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari and Edge according to MDN at time of writing.

Getters and Setters

Example setters:

player.volume = 0.5; // Sets volume at 50%
player.currentTime = 10; // Seeks to 10 seconds

Example getters:

player.volume; // 0.5;
player.currentTime; // 10
player.fullscreen.active; // false;
PropertyGetterSetterDescription
isHTML5-Returns a boolean indicating if the current player is HTML5.
isEmbed-Returns a boolean indicating if the current player is an embedded player.
playing-Returns a boolean indicating if the current player is playing.
paused-Returns a boolean indicating if the current player is paused.
stopped-Returns a boolean indicating if the current player is stopped.
ended-Returns a boolean indicating if the current player has finished playback.
buffered-Returns a float between 0 and 1 indicating how much of the media is buffered
currentTimeGets or sets the currentTime for the player. The setter accepts a float in seconds.
seeking-Returns a boolean indicating if the current player is seeking.
duration-Returns the duration for the current media.
volumeGets or sets the volume for the player. The setter accepts a float between 0 and 1.
mutedGets or sets the muted state of the player. The setter accepts a boolean.
hasAudio-Returns a boolean indicating if the current media has an audio track.
speedGets or sets the speed for the player. The setter accepts a value in the options specified in your config. Generally the minimum should be 0.5.
quality¹Gets or sets the quality for the player. The setter accepts a value from the options specified in your config.
loopGets or sets the current loop state of the player. The setter accepts a boolean.
sourceGets or sets the current source for the player. The setter accepts an object. See source setter below for examples.
posterGets or sets the current poster image for the player. The setter accepts a string; the URL for the updated poster image.
previewThumbnailsGets or sets the current preview thumbnail source for the player. The setter accepts a string
autoplayGets or sets the autoplay state of the player. The setter accepts a boolean.
currentTrackGets or sets the caption track by index. -1 means the track is missing or captions is not active
languageGets or sets the preferred captions language for the player. The setter accepts an ISO two-letter language code. Support for the languages is dependent on the captions you include. If your captions don't have any language data, or if you have multiple tracks with the same language, you may want to use currentTrack instead.
fullscreen.active-Returns a boolean indicating if the current player is in fullscreen mode.
fullscreen.enabled-Returns a boolean indicating if the current player has fullscreen enabled.
pip¹Gets or sets the picture-in-picture state of the player. The setter accepts a boolean. This currently only supported on Safari 10+ (on MacOS Sierra+ and iOS 10+) and Chrome 70+.
ratioGets or sets the video aspect ratio. The setter accepts a string in the same format as the ratio option.
downloadGets or sets the URL for the download button. The setter accepts a string containing a valid absolute URL.
  1. HTML5 only

The .source setter

This allows changing the player source and type on the fly.

Video example:

player.source = {
  type: 'video',
  title: 'Example title',
  sources: [
    {
      src: '/path/to/movie.mp4',
      type: 'video/mp4',
      size: 720,
    },
    {
      src: '/path/to/movie.webm',
      type: 'video/webm',
      size: 1080,
    },
  ],
  poster: '/path/to/poster.jpg',
  previewThumbnails: {
    src: '/path/to/thumbnails.vtt',
  },
  tracks: [
    {
      kind: 'captions',
      label: 'English',
      srclang: 'en',
      src: '/path/to/captions.en.vtt',
      default: true,
    },
    {
      kind: 'captions',
      label: 'French',
      srclang: 'fr',
      src: '/path/to/captions.fr.vtt',
    },
  ],
};

Audio example:

player.source = {
  type: 'audio',
  title: 'Example title',
  sources: [
    {
      src: '/path/to/audio.mp3',
      type: 'audio/mp3',
    },
    {
      src: '/path/to/audio.ogg',
      type: 'audio/ogg',
    },
  ],
};

YouTube example:

player.source = {
  type: 'video',
  sources: [
    {
      src: 'bTqVqk7FSmY',
      provider: 'youtube',
    },
  ],
};

Vimeo example

player.source = {
  type: 'video',
  sources: [
    {
      src: '143418951',
      provider: 'vimeo',
    },
  ],
};

Note: src property for YouTube and Vimeo can either be the video ID or the whole URL.

PropertyTypeDescription
typeStringEither video or audio. Note: YouTube and Vimeo are currently not supported as audio sources.
titleStringOptional. Title of the new media. Used for the aria-label attribute on the play button, and outer container. YouTube and Vimeo are populated automatically.
sourcesArrayThis is an array of sources. For HTML5 media, the properties of this object are mapped directly to HTML attributes so more can be added to the object if required.
poster¹StringThe URL for the poster image (HTML5 video only).
tracks¹StringAn array of track objects. Each element in the array is mapped directly to a track element and any keys mapped directly to HTML attributes so as in the example above, it will render as <track kind="captions" label="English" srclang="en" src="https://cdn.selz.com/plyr/1.0/example_captions_en.vtt" default> and similar for the French version. Booleans are converted to HTML5 value-less attributes.
previewThumbnails¹ObjectThe same object like in the previewThumbnails constructor option. This means you can either change the thumbnails vtt via the src key or disable the thumbnails plugin for the next video by passing { enabled: false }.
  1. HTML5 only

Events

You can listen for events on the target element you setup Plyr on (see example under the table). Some events only apply to HTML5 audio and video. Using your reference to the instance, you can use the on() API method or addEventListener(). Access to the API can be obtained this way through the event.detail.plyr property. Here's an example:

player.on('ready', (event) => {
  const instance = event.detail.plyr;
});

Standard Media Events

Event TypeDescription
progressSent periodically to inform interested parties of progress downloading the media. Information about the current amount of the media that has been downloaded is available in the media element's buffered attribute.
playingSent when the media begins to play (either for the first time, after having been paused, or after ending and then restarting).
playSent when playback of the media starts after having been paused; that is, when playback is resumed after a prior pause event.
pauseSent when playback is paused.
timeupdateThe time indicated by the element's currentTime attribute has changed.
volumechangeSent when the audio volume changes (both when the volume is set and when the muted state is changed).
seekingSent when a seek operation begins.
seekedSent when a seek operation completes.
ratechangeSent when the playback speed changes.
endedSent when playback completes. Note: This does not fire if autoplay is true.
enterfullscreenSent when the player enters fullscreen mode (either the proper fullscreen or full-window fallback for older browsers).
exitfullscreenSent when the player exits fullscreen mode.
captionsenabledSent when captions are enabled.
captionsdisabledSent when captions are disabled.
languagechangeSent when the caption language is changed.
controlshiddenSent when the controls are hidden.
controlsshownSent when the controls are shown.
readyTriggered when the instance is ready for API calls.

HTML5 only

Event TypeDescription
loadstartSent when loading of the media begins.
loadeddataThe first frame of the media has finished loading.
loadedmetadataThe media's metadata has finished loading; all attributes now contain as much useful information as they're going to.
qualitychangeThe quality of playback has changed.
canplaySent when enough data is available that the media can be played, at least for a couple of frames. This corresponds to the HAVE_ENOUGH_DATA readyState.
canplaythroughSent when the ready state changes to CAN_PLAY_THROUGH, indicating that the entire media can be played without interruption, assuming the download rate remains at least at the current level. Note: Manually setting the currentTime will eventually fire a canplaythrough event in firefox. Other browsers might not fire this event.
stalledSent when the user agent is trying to fetch media data, but data is unexpectedly not forthcoming.
waitingSent when the requested operation (such as playback) is delayed pending the completion of another operation (such as a seek).
emptiedhe media has become empty; for example, this event is sent if the media has already been loaded (or partially loaded), and the load() method is called to reload it.
cuechangeSent when a TextTrack has changed the currently displaying cues.
errorSent when an error occurs. The element's error attribute contains more information.

YouTube only

Event TypeDescription
statechangeThe state of the player has changed. The code can be accessed via event.detail.code. Possible values are -1: Unstarted, 0: Ended, 1: Playing, 2: Paused, 3: Buffering, 5: Video cued. See the YouTube Docs for more information.

Note: These events also bubble up the DOM. The event target will be the container element.

Some event details borrowed from MDN.

Embeds

YouTube and Vimeo are currently supported and function much like a HTML5 video. Similar events and API methods are available for all types. However if you wish to access the API's directly. You can do so via the embed property of your player object - e.g. player.embed. You can then use the relevant methods from the third party APIs. More info on the respective API's here:

Note: Not all API methods may work 100%. Your mileage may vary. It's better to use the Plyr API where possible.

Shortcuts

By default, a player will bind the following keyboard shortcuts when it has focus. If you have the global option to true and there's only one player in the document then the shortcuts will work when any element has focus, apart from an element that requires input.

KeyAction
0 to 9Seek from 0 to 90% respectively
spaceToggle playback
KToggle playback
Seek backward by the seekTime option
Seek forward by the seekTime option
Increase volume
Decrease volume
MToggle mute
FToggle fullscreen
CToggle captions
LToggle loop

Preview thumbnails

It's possible to display preview thumbnails as per the demo when you hover over the scrubber or while you are scrubbing in the main video area. This can be used for all video types but is easiest with HTML5 of course. You will need to generate the sprite or images yourself. This is possible using something like AWS transcoder to generate the frames and then combine them into a sprite image. Sprites are recommended for performance reasons - they will be much faster to download and easier to compress into a small file size making them load faster.

You can see the example VTT files here and here for how the sprites are done. The coordinates are set as the xywh hash on the URL in the order X Offset, Y Offset, Width, Height (e.g. 240p-00001.jpg#xywh=1708,480,427,240 is offset 1708px from the left, 480px from the top and is 427x240px. If you want to include images per frame, this is also possible but will be slower, resulting in a degraded experience.

Fullscreen

Fullscreen in Plyr is supported by all browsers that currently support it.

Browser support

Plyr supports the last 2 versions of most modern browsers.

BrowserSupported
Safari
Mobile Safari✓¹
Firefox
Chrome
Opera
Edge
IE11✓³
IE102,3
  1. Mobile Safari on the iPhone forces the native player for <video> unless the playsinline attribute is present. Volume controls are also disabled as they are handled device wide.
  2. Native player used (no support for <progress> or <input type="range">) but the API is supported. No native fullscreen support, fallback can be used (see options).
  3. Polyfills required. See below.

Polyfills

Plyr uses ES6 which isn't supported in all browsers quite yet. This means some features will need to be polyfilled to be available otherwise you'll run into issues. We've elected to not burden the ~90% of users that do support these features with extra JS and instead leave polyfilling to you to work out based on your needs. The easiest method I've found is to use polyfill.io which provides polyfills based on user agent. This is the method the demo uses.

Checking for support

You can use the static method to check for support. For example

const supported = Plyr.supported('video', 'html5', true);

The arguments are:

  • Media type (audio or video)
  • Provider (html5, youtube or vimeo)
  • Whether the player has the playsinline attribute (only applicable to iOS 10+)

Disable support programmatically

The enabled option can be used to disable certain User Agents. For example, if you don't want to use Plyr for smartphones, you could use:

{
  enabled: !/Android|webOS|iPhone|iPad|iPod|BlackBerry/i.test(navigator.userAgent);
}

If a User Agent is disabled but supports <video> and <audio> natively, it will use the native player.

Plugins & Components

Some awesome folks have made plugins for CMSs and Components for JavaScript frameworks:

TypeMaintainerLink
WordPressBrandon Lavigne (@drrobotnik)https://wordpress.org/plugins/plyr/
AngularSimon Bobrov (@smnbbrv)https://github.com/smnbbrv/ngx-plyr
ReactChintan Prajapati (@chintan9)https://github.com/chintan9/plyr-react
VueGabe Dunn (@redxtech)https://github.com/redxtech/vue-plyr
NeosJon Uhlmann (@jonnitto)https://packagist.org/packages/jonnitto/plyr
KirbyDominik Pschenitschni (@dpschen)https://github.com/dpschen/kirby-plyrtag
REDAXOFriendsOfRedaxo / skerbis (@skerbis)https://github.com/FriendsOfREDAXO/plyr
svelte-plyrBen Woodward / benwoodward (@benwoodward)https://github.com/benwoodward/svelte-plyr

Issues

If you find anything weird with Plyr, please let us know using the GitHub issues tracker.

Author

Plyr is developed by @sam_potts / sampotts.me with help from the awesome contributors

Donate

Plyr costs money to run, not only my time. I donate my time for free as I enjoy building Plyr but unfortunately have to pay for domains, hosting, and more. Any help with costs is appreciated...

Mentions

Used by

If you want to be added to the list, open a pull request. It'd be awesome to see how you're using Plyr 😎

Useful links and credits

Thanks

Fastly

Massive thanks to Fastly for providing the CDN services.

Sentry

Massive thanks to Sentry for providing the logging services for the demo site.

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

Copyright and License

The MIT license

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial