Pauseable allows you to pause event emitters, timeouts, and intervals. It can group multiple of these pauseable objects and pause entire groups.
const pauseable = require('pauseable');
const EventEmitter = require('events').EventEmitter;
let ee = new EventEmitter();
ee.on('foo', () => { ... });
// ...later
pauseable.pause(ee);
// this event will not be immediately fired
// instead, it will be buffered
ee.emit('foo', 'hellow');
// ...much later
// the 'foo' event will be fired at this point
pauseable.resume(ee);
let timeout = pauseable.setTimeout(() => {
// this will take 8 seconds total to execute
// not 5
}, 5000);
// pause timeout after 2 secs
setTimeout(() => {
timeout.pause();
timeout.isPaused(); // true
// resume after 3
setTimeout(() => {
timeout.resume();
}, 3000);
}, 2000);
The
function and
ms arguments are interchangeable. Use whichever way you prefer!
let interval = pauseable.setInterval(5000, () => {
// this is called after 5 seconds
// then paused for 2 seconds
interval.pause(2000);
});
// create a group
let g = pauseable.createGroup();
// make and add emitters to group
let ee1 = g.add(new EventEmitter());
let ee2 = g.add(new EventEmitter());
ee1.on('forth', () => {
// pause entire group (that means ee1 and ee2) for 500 ms
// timeout is out of the group by the time this executes
g.pause(500);
console.log('forth');
ee2.emit('back');
});
ee2.on('back', () => {
console.log('back');
ee1.emit('forth');
});
let timeout = g.setTimeout(() => {
ee2.emit('back', 'poop');
}, 1000);
Javascript is event based by nature. When developing large scale applications that are completely event based, it becomes complicated to pause the streaming of events, because Javascript never "sleeps". It becomes even more complicated to pause timeouts and intervals, having to keep track of when they were paused so they can be resumed with the correct time again.
That's where this module comes in. Pauseable helps manage pausing and resuming your application or part of it. It works with
EventEmitter, with
setInterval and
setTimeout.
Pauses an instance of EventEmitter. All events get buffered and emitted once the emitter is resumed. Currently only works with EventEmitters. Optional
ms will pause only for that long.
Resumes the emitter. Events can be emitted again. Optional
ms will resume only for that long.
Creates a pauseable timeout or interval.
fn and
ms are interchangeabale. Returns an instance of timer.
Pauses timer. Optional
ms will pause the timer only for that amount.
Resumes timer. Optional
ms will resume the timer only for that amount.
Returns the number of ms left until the
fn function in the constructor gets called again.
Clears timeout. Can no longer be resumed.
Returns
true if timer is currently paused.
Creates a
group where emitters and timers can be easily managed.
Add an emitter or a timer to the group. Returns added emitter/timer.
Shortcut to create an instance of a timer and add it to the group.
Pauses all emitters and timers in the group.
Resumes all emitters and timers in the group.
Clears timers in the group.
Returns
true is group is paused.
Returns
true if all timers currently in the group are timeouts and their original function has been called or all timers have been cleared.
Contains both emitters and timers. For if you want to micro manage more.
npm install pauseable
Tests are written with mocha
npm test