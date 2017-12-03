openbase logo
pause-stream

by Dominic Tarr
0.0.11 (see all)

a ThroughStream that strictly buffers all readable events when paused.

2.6M

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

PauseStream

This is a Stream that will strictly buffer when paused. Connect it to anything you need buffered.

  var ps = require('pause-stream')();

  badlyBehavedStream.pipe(ps.pause())

  aLittleLater(function (err, data) {
    ps.pipe(createAnotherStream(data))
    ps.resume()
  })

PauseStream will buffer whenever paused. it will buffer when yau have called pause manually. but also when it's downstream dest.write()===false. it will attempt to drain the buffer when you call resume or the downstream emits 'drain'

PauseStream is tested using stream-spec and stream-tester

This is now the default case of through

https://github.com/dominictarr/pause-stream/commit/4a6fe3dc2c11091b1efbfde912e0473719ed9cc0

