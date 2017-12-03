This is a
Stream that will strictly buffer when paused.
Connect it to anything you need buffered.
var ps = require('pause-stream')();
badlyBehavedStream.pipe(ps.pause())
aLittleLater(function (err, data) {
ps.pipe(createAnotherStream(data))
ps.resume()
})
PauseStream will buffer whenever paused.
it will buffer when yau have called
pause manually.
but also when it's downstream
dest.write()===false.
it will attempt to drain the buffer when you call resume
or the downstream emits
'drain'
PauseStream is tested using stream-spec
and stream-tester
This is now the default case of through
https://github.com/dominictarr/pause-stream/commit/4a6fe3dc2c11091b1efbfde912e0473719ed9cc0