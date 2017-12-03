PauseStream

This is a Stream that will strictly buffer when paused. Connect it to anything you need buffered.

var ps = require ( 'pause-stream' )(); badlyBehavedStream.pipe(ps.pause()) aLittleLater( function ( err, data ) { ps.pipe(createAnotherStream(data)) ps.resume() })

PauseStream will buffer whenever paused. it will buffer when yau have called pause manually. but also when it's downstream dest.write()===false . it will attempt to drain the buffer when you call resume or the downstream emits 'drain'

PauseStream is tested using stream-spec and stream-tester

This is now the default case of through

https://github.com/dominictarr/pause-stream/commit/4a6fe3dc2c11091b1efbfde912e0473719ed9cc0