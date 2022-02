pause

Pause a stream's data events

Installation

$ npm install pause

API

var pause = require ( 'pause' )

handle = pause(stream)

Pause the data events on a stream and return a handle to resume or end the stream.

Dispose of the handle. This does not end the stream, but it simply discards the event collection, making handle.resume() a no-op.

Resume the stream by re-emitting all the data events in the same order, followed by an end event, if that was emitting during the pause.

License

MIT