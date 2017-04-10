A library of functions that make working with dat / hyperdrive easier. Includes common operations, and some sugars. These functions were factored out of beaker browser's internal APIs.

All async methods work with callbacks and promises. If no callback is provided, a promise will be returned.

Any time a hyperdrive archive is expected, a scoped-fs instance can be provided, unless otherwise stated.

var hyperdrive = require ( 'hyperdrive' ) var ScopedFS = require ( 'scoped-fs' ) var archive = hyperdrive( './my-hyperdrive' ) var scopedfs = new ScopedFS( './my-scoped-fs' ) await pda.readFile(archive, '/hello.txt' ) await pda.readFile(scopedfs, '/hello.txt' )

NOTE: this library is written natively for node 7 and above.

To use with node versions lesser than 7 use:

var pda = require ( 'pauls-dat-api/es5' );

const pda = require ( 'pauls-dat-api' )

Lookup

archive Hyperdrive archive (object).

Hyperdrive archive (object). name Entry name (string).

Entry name (string). Returns a Hyperdrive Stat entry (object).

Throws NotFoundError

var st = await pda.stat(archive, '/dat.json' ) st.isDirectory() st.isFile() console .log(st)

Read

archive Hyperdrive archive (object).

Hyperdrive archive (object). name Entry path (string).

Entry path (string). opts . Options (object|string). If a string, will act as opts.encoding .

. Options (object|string). If a string, will act as . opts.encoding Desired output encoding (string). May be 'binary', 'utf8', 'hex', or 'base64'. Default 'utf8'.

Desired output encoding (string). May be 'binary', 'utf8', 'hex', or 'base64'. Default 'utf8'. Returns the content of the file in the requested encoding.

Throws NotFoundError, NotAFileError.

var manifestStr = await pda.readFile(archive, '/dat.json' ) var imageBase64 = await pda.readFile(archive, '/favicon.png' , 'base64' )

archive Hyperdrive archive (object).

Hyperdrive archive (object). path Target directory path (string).

Target directory path (string). opts.recursive Read all subfolders and their files as well?

Read all subfolders and their files as well? Returns an array of file and folder names.

var listing = await pda.readdir(archive, '/assets' ) console .log(listing) var listing = await pda.readdir(archive, '/' , { recursive : true }) console .log(listing)

archive Hyperdrive archive (object).

Hyperdrive archive (object). path Target directory path (string).

Target directory path (string). Returns a number (size in bytes).

This method will recurse on folders.

var size = await pda.readSize(archive, '/assets' ) console .log(size)

Write

archive Hyperdrive archive (object).

Hyperdrive archive (object). name Entry path (string).

Entry path (string). data Data to write (string|Buffer).

Data to write (string|Buffer). opts . Options (object|string). If a string, will act as opts.encoding .

. Options (object|string). If a string, will act as . opts.encoding Desired file encoding (string). May be 'binary', 'utf8', 'hex', or 'base64'. Default 'utf8' if data is a string, 'binary' if data is a Buffer.

Desired file encoding (string). May be 'binary', 'utf8', 'hex', or 'base64'. Default 'utf8' if is a string, 'binary' if is a Buffer. Throws ArchiveNotWritableError, InvalidPathError, EntryAlreadyExistsError, ParentFolderDoesntExistError, InvalidEncodingError.

await pda.writeFile(archive, '/hello.txt' , 'world' , 'utf8' ) await pda.writeFile(archive, '/profile.png' , fs.readFileSync( '/tmp/dog.png' ))

archive Hyperdrive archive (object).

Hyperdrive archive (object). name Directory path (string).

Directory path (string). Throws ArchiveNotWritableError, InvalidPathError, EntryAlreadyExistsError, ParentFolderDoesntExistError, InvalidEncodingError.

await pda.mkdir(archive, '/stuff' )

archive Hyperdrive archive (object).

Hyperdrive archive (object). sourceName Path to file or directory to copy (string).

Path to file or directory to copy (string). targetName Where to copy the file or folder to (string).

Where to copy the file or folder to (string). Throws ArchiveNotWritableError, InvalidPathError, EntryAlreadyExistsError, ParentFolderDoesntExistError, InvalidEncodingError.

await pda.copy(archive, '/foo.txt' , '/foo.txt.back' ) await pda.copy(archive, '/stuff' , '/stuff-copy' )

archive Hyperdrive archive (object).

Hyperdrive archive (object). sourceName Path to file or directory to rename (string).

Path to file or directory to rename (string). targetName What the file or folder should be named (string).

What the file or folder should be named (string). Throws ArchiveNotWritableError, InvalidPathError, EntryAlreadyExistsError, ParentFolderDoesntExistError, InvalidEncodingError.

This is equivalent to moving a file/folder.

await pda.rename(archive, '/foo.txt' , '/foo.md' ) await pda.rename(archive, '/stuff' , '/things' )

Delete

archive Hyperdrive archive (object).

Hyperdrive archive (object). name Entry path (string).

Entry path (string). Throws ArchiveNotWritableError, NotFoundError, NotAFileError

await pda.unlink(archive, '/hello.txt' )

archive Hyperdrive archive (object).

Hyperdrive archive (object). name Entry path (string).

Entry path (string). opts.recursive Delete all subfolders and files if the directory is not empty.

Delete all subfolders and files if the directory is not empty. Throws ArchiveNotWritableError, NotFoundError, NotAFolderError, DestDirectoryNotEmpty

await pda.rmdir(archive, '/stuff' , { recursive : true })

Network

archive Hyperdrive archive (object). Can not be a scoped-fs object.

Hyperdrive archive (object). Can not be a scoped-fs object. name Entry path (string). Can point to a file or folder.

Download an archive file or folder-tree.

await pda.download(archive, '/foo.txt' ) await pda.download(archive, '/bar/' ) await pda.download(archive, '/' )

Activity Streams

archive Hyperdrive archive (object).

Hyperdrive archive (object). path Entry path (string) or anymatch pattern (array of strings). If falsy, will watch all files.

Entry path (string) or anymatch pattern (array of strings). If falsy, will watch all files. Returns a Readable stream.

Watches the given path or path-pattern for file events, which it emits as an emit-stream. Supported events:

['invalidated',{path}] - The contents of the file has changed, but may not have been downloaded yet. path is the path-string of the file.

- The contents of the file has changed, but may not have been downloaded yet. is the path-string of the file. ['changed',{path}] - The contents of the file has changed, and the new version is ready to read. path is the path-string of the file.

An archive will emit "invalidated" first, when it receives the new metadata for the file. It will then emit "changed" when the content arrives. (A local archive will emit "invalidated" immediately before "changed.")

var es = pda.watch(archive) var es = pda.watch(archive, 'foo.txt' ) var es = pda.watch(archive, [ '**/*.txt' , '**/*.md' ]) es.on( 'data' , ([event, args]) => { if (event === 'invalidated' ) { console .log(args.path, 'has been invalidated' ) pda.download(archive, args.path) } else if (event === 'changed' ) { console .log(args.path, 'has changed' ) } }) var emitStream = require ( 'emit-stream' ) var events = emitStream(pda.watch(archive)) events.on( 'invalidated' , args => { console .log(args.path, 'has been invalidated' ) pda.download(archive, args.path) }) events.on( 'changed' , args => { console .log(args.path, 'has changed' ) })

archive Hyperdrive archive (object). Can not be a scoped-fs object.

Hyperdrive archive (object). Can not be a scoped-fs object. Returns a Readable stream.

Watches the archive for network events, which it emits as an emit-stream. Supported events:

['network-changed',{connections}] - The number of connections has changed. connections is a number.

- The number of connections has changed. is a number. ['download',{feed,block,bytes}] - A block has been downloaded. feed will either be "metadata" or "content". block is the index of data downloaded. bytes is the number of bytes in the block.

- A block has been downloaded. will either be "metadata" or "content". is the index of data downloaded. is the number of bytes in the block. ['upload',{feed,block,bytes}] - A block has been uploaded. feed will either be "metadata" or "content". block is the index of data downloaded. bytes is the number of bytes in the block.

- A block has been uploaded. will either be "metadata" or "content". is the index of data downloaded. is the number of bytes in the block. ['sync',{feed}] - All known blocks have been downloaded. feed will either be "metadata" or "content".

var es = pda.createNetworkActivityStream(archive) es.on( 'data' , ([event, args]) => { if (event === 'network-changed' ) { console .log( 'Connected to %d peers' , args.connections) } else if (event === 'download' ) { console .log( 'Just downloaded %d bytes (block %d) of the %s feed' , args.bytes, args.block, args.feed) } else if (event === 'upload' ) { console .log( 'Just uploaded %d bytes (block %d) of the %s feed' , args.bytes, args.block, args.feed) } else if (event === 'sync' ) { console .log( 'Finished downloading' , args.feed) } }) var emitStream = require ( 'emit-stream' ) var events = emitStream(es) events.on( 'network-changed' , args => { console .log( 'Connected to %d peers' , args.connections) }) events.on( 'download' , args => { console .log( 'Just downloaded %d bytes (block %d) of the %s feed' , args.bytes, args.block, args.feed) }) events.on( 'upload' , args => { console .log( 'Just uploaded %d bytes (block %d) of the %s feed' , args.bytes, args.block, args.feed) }) events.on( 'sync' , args => { console .log( 'Finished downloading' , args.feed) })

Exporters

opts.srcPath Source path in the filesystem (string). Required.

Source path in the filesystem (string). Required. opts.dstArchive Destination archive (object). Required.

Destination archive (object). Required. opts.dstPath Destination path within the archive. Optional, defaults to '/'.

Destination path within the archive. Optional, defaults to '/'. opts.ignore Files not to copy (array of strings). Optional. Uses anymatch.

Files not to copy (array of strings). Optional. Uses anymatch. opts.inplaceImport Should import source directory in-place? (boolean). If true and importing a directory, this will cause the directory's content to be copied directy into the dstPath . If false, will cause the source-directory to become a child of the dstPath .

Should import source directory in-place? (boolean). If true and importing a directory, this will cause the directory's content to be copied directy into the . If false, will cause the source-directory to become a child of the . opts.dryRun Don't actually make changes, just list what changes will occur. Optional, defaults to false .

Don't actually make changes, just list what changes will occur. Optional, defaults to . Returns stats on the export.

Copies a file-tree into an archive.

var stats = await pda.exportFilesystemToArchive({ srcPath : '/tmp/mystuff' , dstArchive : archive, inplaceImport : true }) console .log(stats)

opts.srcArchive Source archive (object). Required.

Source archive (object). Required. opts.dstPath Destination path in the filesystem (string). Required.

Destination path in the filesystem (string). Required. opts.srcPath Source path within the archive. Optional, defaults to '/'.

Source path within the archive. Optional, defaults to '/'. opts.ignore Files not to copy (array of strings). Optional. Uses anymatch.

Files not to copy (array of strings). Optional. Uses anymatch. opts.overwriteExisting Proceed if the destination isn't empty (boolean). Default false.

Proceed if the destination isn't empty (boolean). Default false. opts.skipUndownloadedFiles Ignore files that haven't been downloaded yet (boolean). Default false. If false, will wait for source files to download.

Ignore files that haven't been downloaded yet (boolean). Default false. If false, will wait for source files to download. Returns stats on the export.

Copies an archive into the filesystem.

NOTE

Unlike exportFilesystemToArchive, this will not compare the target for equality before copying. If overwriteExisting is true, it will simply copy all files again.

var stats = await pda.exportArchiveToFilesystem({ srcArchive : archive, dstPath : '/tmp/mystuff' , skipUndownloadedFiles : true }) console .log(stats)

opts.srcArchive Source archive (object). Required.

Source archive (object). Required. opts.dstArchive Destination archive (object). Required.

Destination archive (object). Required. opts.srcPath Source path within the source archive (string). Optional, defaults to '/'.

Source path within the source archive (string). Optional, defaults to '/'. opts.dstPath Destination path within the destination archive (string). Optional, defaults to '/'.

Destination path within the destination archive (string). Optional, defaults to '/'. opts.ignore Files not to copy (array of strings). Optional. Uses anymatch.

Files not to copy (array of strings). Optional. Uses anymatch. opts.skipUndownloadedFiles Ignore files that haven't been downloaded yet (boolean). Default false. If false, will wait for source files to download.

Copies an archive into another archive.

NOTE

Unlike exportFilesystemToArchive, this will not compare the target for equality before copying. It copies files indescriminately.

var stats = await pda.exportArchiveToArchive({ srcArchive : archiveA, dstArchive : archiveB, skipUndownloadedFiles : true }) console .log(stats)

Manifest

archive Hyperdrive archive (object).

A sugar to get the manifest object.

var manifestObj = await pda.readManifest(archive)

archive Hyperdrive archive (object).

Hyperdrive archive (object). manifest Manifest values (object).

A sugar to write the manifest object.

await pda.writeManifest(archive, { title : 'My dat!' })

archive Hyperdrive archive (object).

Hyperdrive archive (object). manifest Manifest values (object).

A sugar to modify the manifest object.

await pda.writeManifest(archive, { title : 'My dat!' , description : 'the desc' }) await pda.writeManifest(archive, { title : 'My new title!' })

opts Manifest options (object).

Helper to generate a manifest object. Opts in detail:

{ url: String, the dat's url title: String description: String type: Array<String> author: String | Object{name: String, url: String} links: Object web_root: String fallback_page: String }

See: https://github.com/datprotocol/dat.json

srcArchive Source archive (object). Required.

Source archive (object). Required. srcPath Source path within the source archive (string). Required.

Source path within the source archive (string). Required. dstArchive Destination archive (object). Required.

Destination archive (object). Required. dstPath Destination path within the destination archive (string). Required.

Destination path within the destination archive (string). Required. opts.shallow Don't descend into changed folders (bool). Optional, default false.

Don't descend into changed folders (bool). Optional, default false. opts.compareContent . Compare the content of the files, rather than the mtime and size. Optional, default false.

. Compare the content of the files, rather than the mtime and size. Optional, default false. opts.paths Whitelist of files to diff (array). Optional.

Whitelist of files to diff (array). Optional. opts.ops Whitelist of operations to include in the diff (array). Optional. Valid values are 'add' , 'mod' , and 'del' .

Whitelist of operations to include in the diff (array). Optional. Valid values are , , and . Returns diff data.

Get a list of differences between the two archives at the given paths.

await pda.diff(archiveA, '/' , archiveB, '/' ) await pda.diff(archiveA, '/' , archiveB, '/' , { shallow : false , compareContent : true }) await pda.diff(archiveA, '/' , archiveB, '/' , { paths : [ '/foo' , '/bar' ]}) await pda.diff(archiveA, '/' , archiveB, '/' , { ops : [ 'add' ]})

Output looks like:

[ {change: 'mod' , type : 'file' , path : '/hello.txt' }, {change: 'add' , type : 'dir' , path : '/pics' }, {change: 'add' , type : 'file' , path : '/pics/kitty.png' }, {change: 'del' , type : 'file' , path : '/backup/hello.txt' }, {change: 'del' , type : 'dir' , path : '/backup' }, {change: 'del' , type : 'file' , path : '/hello.txt' }, ]

srcArchive Source archive (object). Required.

Source archive (object). Required. srcPath Source path within the source archive (string). Required.

Source path within the source archive (string). Required. dstArchive Destination archive (object). Required.

Destination archive (object). Required. dstPath Destination path within the destination archive (string). Required.

Destination path within the destination archive (string). Required. opts.shallow Don't descend into changed folders (bool). Optional, default false.

Don't descend into changed folders (bool). Optional, default false. opts.compareContent . Compare the content of the files, rather than the mtime and size. Optional, default false.

. Compare the content of the files, rather than the mtime and size. Optional, default false. opts.paths Whitelist of files to diff (array). Optional.

Whitelist of files to diff (array). Optional. opts.ops Whitelist of operations to include in the diff (array). Optional. Valid values are 'add' , 'mod' , and 'del' .

Whitelist of operations to include in the diff (array). Optional. Valid values are , , and . Returns the changes applied.

Merges the source archive into the destinatio archive at the given paths, causing dstArchive content to match srcArchive .

await pda.merge(archiveA, '/' , archiveB, '/' ) await pda.merge(archiveA, '/' , archiveB, '/' , { shallow : false , compareContent : true }) await pda.merge(archiveA, '/' , archiveB, '/' , { paths : [ '/foo' , '/bar' ]}) await pda.merge(archiveA, '/' , archiveB, '/' , { ops : [ 'add' ]})

Output looks like:

[ {change: 'mod' , type : 'file' , path : '/hello.txt' }, {change: 'add' , type : 'dir' , path : '/pics' }, {change: 'add' , type : 'file' , path : '/pics/kitty.png' }, {change: 'del' , type : 'file' , path : '/backup/hello.txt' }, {change: 'del' , type : 'dir' , path : '/backup' }, {change: 'del' , type : 'file' , path : '/hello.txt' }, ]

Helpers

archive Hyperdrive archive (object).

Hyperdrive archive (object). block Content-block index

Content-block index Returns a Promise for {name:, start:, end:}

Runs a binary search to find the file-entry that the given content-block index belongs to.