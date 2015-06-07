Paul is a library of functions for working with tree data structures such as abstract syntax trees, binary trees, and other nested data structures.
npm install paul # hey, that rhymes
var Paul = require('paul');
var Walker = new Paul(['children']);
var tree = {
value: 10,
children: [{
value: 6
}, {
value: 4
}]
};
var sum = Walker.depthReduce(tree, function(num, node) {
return num + node.value;
}, 0);
require('assert').equal(20, sum);
Paul(walkFn)
walker(walkFn) func
walk(tree, walkFn)
prototype
Note: Methods
iterator() through
siblings() are not actual methods and instead there are two methods that differ solely on traversal method. For instance,
find() must be called as either
depthFind() or
breadthFind(). An explanation of the difference between these traversals may be helpful.
Assume all code examples are preceded by the following:
var Paul = require('paul');
var assert = require('assert');
===
An instance of Paul will have all of the prototype functions listed above. See
walker(walkFn) for a description of a valid walking function.
Note: the
new keyword is optional but recommended.
===
The function
walker takes a walking function and returns a function to be used on a node to return its children.
What makes Paul useful is this function. Supply
walker a walking function with the signature
function(node, walk), which decides how a node's children are walked or ignored.
Say you have an AST where you could have one or more child nodes on the properties
left,
right, and/or
children for any given node. The appropriate walk function would be:
function walkFn(node, walk) {
if(node.left) walk('left');
if(node.right) walk('right');
if(node.children) walk('children');
}
var walker1 = Paul.walker(walkFn);
Paul walks through the given tree node-by-node with your walk function until no more child nodes are found and the walking ends.
If an AST has a lot of properties that could have child nodes values,
walker also accepts an array of property keys.
var walker2 = Paul.walker(['left', 'right', 'children']);
// walker 2 does the same as walker 1.
===
Takes a
tree and a function that accepts a
node and
walk(node) callback.
This function is not a method of an instance of Paul for the simple reason that you walk the nodes yourself.
All this function does is pass the given function
walkFn the
node to be processed and the function
walk and return the value computed by the
walkFn.
Confused? An example will help us both honestly.
var tree = {
op: '+',
left: {value: 8},
right: {
op: '/',
left: {value: 20},
right: {value: 4}
}
};
var math = Paul.walk(tree, function(node, walk) {
if(node.op) {
return '(' + walk(node.left) + node.op + walk(node.right) + ')';
}
return node.value;
});
assert.equal(math, '(8+(20/4))');
If only the
walkFn is provided, the function will return a generic function to call on any
tree.
===
Produces a new tree of nodes by mapping each node in tree through a transformation function transform. The function is passed one argument
node.
var pine = {id: "A", kids: [{id: "B"}, {id: "C"}]};
var paul = new Paul(['kids']);
var palm = paul.map(pine, function(node) {
node.id += node.id;
return node;
});
var tree = {id: "AA", kids: [{id: "BB"}, {id: "CC"}]};
assert.deepEqual(palm, tree);
===
Looks through each node in the tree, returning a tree of all the nodes that pass a truth test predicate. Any nodes that fail the truth test and their sub-nodes will be removed. Sub-nodes will not be tested if the parent node fails.
var pine = {id: "A", kids: [{id: "B"}, {id: "C"}]};
var paul = new Paul(['kids']);
var palm = paul.filter(pine, function(node) {
return node.id === "A";
});
var tree = {id: "A", kids: []};
assert.deepEqual(palm, tree);
===
Looks through each node in the tree, returning a tree of all the nodes that contain all of the key-value pairs listed in properties. Any nodes that fail the truth test and their sub-nodes will be removed. Sub-nodes will not be tested if the parent node fails.
var pine = {id: "A", kids: [{id: "B"}, {id: "C"}]};
var paul = new Paul(['kids']);
var palm = paul.where(pine, {id: "A"});
var tree = {id: "A", kids: []};
assert.deepEqual(palm, tree);
===
Returns an iterator that returns each node in the tree in the specified traversal order.
depthIterator(tree) Iterator: depth-first
breadthIterator(tree) Iterator: breadth-first
An explanation of the difference between these traversals may be helpful.
Each
next() call on the returned iterator returns an object containing a boolean
done which is true when there are no more nodes to iterator over and
value which is the node. This conforms to the ES6 Iterator protocol.
var tree = {id: "A", kids: [{id: "B"}, {id: "C"}]};
var paul = new Paul(['kids']);
var text = "";
var iter = paul.depthIterator(tree);
while(true) {
var res = iter.next();
if(res.done) break;
text += node.id;
}
assert.equal(text, "ABC");
===
Iterates over a tree, yielding each node in turn to an iteratee function. Each invocation of iteratee is called with one argument
node. Iteration order is decided by which method is used.
depthForEach(tree, iteratee): depth-first
breadthForEach(tree, iteratee): breadth-first
var tree = {id: "A", kids: [{id: "B"}, {id: "C"}]};
var paul = new Paul(['kids']);
var text = "";
paul.depthForEach(tree, function(node) {
text += node.id;
});
assert.equal(text, "ABC");
===
Looks through each node in the tree, returning the first one that passes a truth test predicate, or
undefined if no node passes the test. The function returns as soon as it finds an acceptable node, and doesn't traverse the entire tree.
depthFind(tree, predicate): depth-first
breadthFind(tree, predicate): breadth-first
var tree = {id: "A", kids: [{id: "B"}, {id: "C"}]};
var paul = new Paul(['kids']);
var node = paul.depthFind(tree, function(node) {
return node.id === "B";
});
assert.deepEqual(node, {id: "B"});
===
Looks through each node in the tree, returning the first node that contains all of the key-value pairs listed in properties, or
undefined if no node passes the test. The function returns as soon as it finds an acceptable node, and doesn't traverse the entire tree.
depthFindWhere(tree, properties): depth-first
breadthFindWhere(tree, properties): breadth-first
var tree = {id: "A", kids: [{id: "B"}, {id: "C"}]};
var paul = new Paul(['kids']);
var node = paul.depthFindWhere(tree, {id: "B"}});
assert.deepEqual(node, {id: "B"});
===
Also known as inject and foldl, reduce boils down a tree of nodes into a single value. Memo is the initial state of the reduction, and each successive step of it should be returned by iteratee. The iteratee is passed two arguments: the memo, then the node.
If no memo is passed to the initial invocation of reduce, the iteratee is not invoked on the root node of the tree. The root node is instead passed as the memo in the invocation of the iteratee on the next node in the tree.
depthReduce(tree, iteratee, [memo]): depth-first
breadthReduce(tree, iteratee, [memo]): breadth-first
var tree = {id: "A", kids: [{id: "B"}, {id: "C"}]};
var paul = new Paul(['kids']);
var text = paul.depthReduce(tree, function(str, node) {
return str + node.id;
}, "");
assert.equal(text, "ABC");
===
Returns the parent node of the given node. If the node is not found in the tree or the node has no parent (meaning the node is the tree),
undefined is returned.
depthParent(tree, node) parentNode: depth-first
breadthParent(tree, node) parentNode: breadth-first
var tree = {id: "A", kids: [{id: "B"}, {id: "C"}]};
var paul = new Paul(['kids']);
var nodeB = tree.kids[0];
var parentOfB = paul.depthParent(tree, nodeB);
assert.equal(tree, parentOfB);
===
Returns the sibling nodes of the given node. If the node is not found in the tree or the node has no parent (meaning the node is the tree),
undefined is returned. Also if the node is not in an Array member (i.e
{child: node}), the node cannot have any siblings and thus
undefined is returned.
Siblings of a node are returned in an object containing two properties
left and
right. Siblings that come before the given node are placed in the
left property. Siblings that come after the given node are placed in the
right property.
depthSiblings(tree, node) {left, right}: depth-first
breadthSiblings(tree, node) {left, right}: breadth-first
var tree = {id: "A", kids: [{id: "B"}, {id: "C"}, {id: "D"}]};
var paul = new Paul(['kids']);
var nodeC = tree.kids[1];
var siblings = paul.depthSiblings(tree, nodeC);
assert.deepEqual(siblings, {
left: [{id: "B"}],
right: [{id: "D"}]
});
I have a history of naming awesome libraries after awesome people I know with four letter names. I need this library for further work with my HTML parser project Himalaya. Also, have you ever seen The Fast and the Furious?
Yes, this project is dedicated to Paul Walker.
We can always have more tests: if you find a bug, create an issue or be fabulous and fix the problem and write the tests up yourself in a coherent pull request. Same goes for documentation: typo fixes and clearer function descriptions are appreciated.
Run tests with the
npm test command.
Follow me on Twitter for updates or just for the lolz and please check out my other repositories if I have earned it. I thank you for reading.