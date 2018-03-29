pattycake is a little playground being
used to prototype concepts surrounding the TC39 pattern matching
proposal. It's not a spec,
it's not a standard, and it doesn't represent the actual look and feel of the JS
feature. But it'll help figure out what that could actually be!
$ npm install pattycake
import match, {$} from 'pattycake'
const res = await fetch(jsonService)
const val = match (res) (
{
status: 200,
headers: {'Content-Length': $}
}, ({
headers: {'Content-Length', s}}
) => `size is ${s}`,
{status: 404}, () => 'JSON not found',
$({status: $}, ({status}) => status >= 400), () => throw new RequestError(res)
)
This documentation described the sugared version of the
match expression. The
API exported by
pattycake is similar, but uses functions and different syntax
for the same underlying concepts.
To convert a sugary
match to a
pattycake match:
{} pair with
()
match.$.
match.$. If you weren't already using
match.$ for a certain clause (because it wasn't necessary), wrap that clause with
match.$ and pass the guard function as the second argument.
...rests with array or object matchers, replace the
...rest with
$.rest and destructure the array in the fat arrow body.
match (x) {
{a: 1, b} => ...,
[1, 2, ...etc] => ...,
1 => ...,
'string' => ...,
true => ...,
null => ...,
/regexhere/ => ...
}
// Converts to...
const $ = match.$
match (x) (
{a: 1, b: $}, ({b}) => ...,
[1, 2, $.rest], ([a, b, ...etc]) => ...,
1, () => ...,
'string', () => ...,
true, () => ...,
null, () => ...,
/regexhere/, () => ...
)