Match a string against a list of patterns.
The name of this module was previosuly
match-patterns, but Pavel
Lang have been generous to give me the
patterns name on NPM. If you are looking for the previous module it
have been renamed
design-patterns.
npm install patterns
Add patterns using the
.add() function:
var patterns = require('patterns')()
patterns.add('mathias', 'foo') // a pattern can be a string
patterns.add(/(tom|thomas)/, 'bar') // or a RegExp object
patterns.add('anders', 'baz')
var match = patterns.match('thomas')
if (match) console.log(match.value) // outputs 'bar'
The module can also be seeded with an array of patterns if you don't
care about a 2nd argument that you can supply to the
.add() function:
var patterns = require('patterns')([
/foo/,
/bar/,
/baz/
])
if (patterns.match('foobar')) {
console.log('success!')
}
patterns.add(pattern[, value])
Arguments:
pattern - The pattern as either a string or a RegExp object
value (optional) - Returned as part of the match object when calling
the
.match() function. Can be of any type
If the
pattern is a string it will be matched using the
murl module. If the
pattern is a
RegExp object it will be matched as is.
patterns.match(target)
Arguments:
target - The string that should be matched against each pattern
Runs through each pattern in order and returns a match object for the
first match. If no pattern matches
null is returned.
patterns.matchAll(target)
Arguments
target - The string that should be matched against each pattern
Runs through each pattern in order and returns an array of match objects. If no pattern matches, an empty array is returned.
{
pattern: '/Users/{name}', // the matched pattern (1st argument to `.add()` function)
target: '/Users/watson', // the target string
params: { // the named parameters from the pattern
name: 'watson'
},
value: value, // the value (2nd argument to `.add()` function)
next: function () {...} // function to skip this match and continue
}
Note that if the pattern is a RegExp object,
params will be the result
of the native
<str>.match(<ptn>) function (an array).
The
match.next function can be used to skip the found match and
continue matching the string against the patterns:
patterns.add(/foo/, 1)
patterns.add(/baz/, 2)
patterns.add(/bar/, 3)
var values = []
var match = patterns.match('foobar')
while (match) {
values.push(match.value)
match = match.next()
}
console.log(values) // [1, 3]
In this example the patterns module is used as a simple but powerful HTTP route matcher:
var http = require('http')
var url = require('url')
var patterns = require('patterns')()
patterns.add('GET /foo', fn1)
patterns.add('GET /foo/{id}', fn2)
patterns.add('POST /foo/{id}', fn3)
http.createServer(function (req, res) {
var path = url.parse(req.url).pathname
var match = patterns.match(req.method + ' ' + path)
if (!match) {
res.writeHead(404)
res.end()
return
}
var fn = match.value // expects the value to be a function
req.params = match.params
fn(req, res)
}).listen(8080)
MIT