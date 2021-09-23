PatternLock

A light weight plugin to simulate android like pattern lock mechanism for your hybrid app or for a website. It's easy to configure and style so you can have different type of pattern lock according to your need. Is also provide some methods to use this plugin securely.

Installation

The easiest way to use PatternLock is to install it from npm and build it into your app with Webpack.

npm install patternlock

You can then import react-select and its styles in your application as follows:

import PatternLock from 'patternlock' ; import 'patternlock/dist/patternlock.css' ;

You can also use the standalone UMD build by including dist/patternlock.min.js and dist/patternlock.min.css in your page.

Documentation

Check demo and documentation on

v2.0.0

Removed jQuery dependency

Rewrite on es6

Added rollup to bundle and parcel to run dev environment

Removed bower and jquery json

v1.0.1

Added a option to allow repeating over dots.

Added on npm.

Fixed setPattern bug for larger matrix.

Fixed invalid pattern #15, #3

Fixed direction classes issue while directly moving to non near dots.

v0.6.0

UMD (AMD, CommonJS) support.

v0.5.0

Added directional classes, dir, n,s,e,w,n-e,n-w,s-e,s-w.

v0.4.0

Added setPattern, disable, enable methods.

v0.3.0