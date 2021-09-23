A light weight plugin to simulate android like pattern lock mechanism for your hybrid app or for a website. It's easy to configure and style so you can have different type of pattern lock according to your need. Is also provide some methods to use this plugin securely.
The easiest way to use PatternLock is to install it from npm and build it into your app with Webpack.
npm install patternlock
You can then import react-select and its styles in your application as follows:
import PatternLock from 'patternlock';
import 'patternlock/dist/patternlock.css'; //or import this directly on css file if you are not using any bundler
You can also use the standalone UMD build by including
dist/patternlock.min.js and
dist/patternlock.min.css in your page.
Check demo and documentation on
