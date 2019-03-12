This repository will contain the Influitive Pattern Lab as well as base css, and reusable js components.
Patternity is using the nodejs version of patternlab.io. Additional documentation for the pattern lab can be found at https://github.com/oscar-g/patternlab-node/tree/dev-gulp
Install patternity as a node module.
npm install --save git://github.com/influitive/patternity.git#development
Patternity JSX components can be included in a normal module bundler fashion by requiring components like so
var Alert = require('patternity/lib/alert');
Styles require a bit more work (until our whole build pipeline is on Webpack, at which point there's nothing extra to do).
To inform your build pipeline about the location of patternity's styles, you must add patternity's includePaths into the compilation step. You can achieve this like so:
// Gulp - gulpfile.js
gulp.task('sass', function () {
return gulp.src("application.scss", { base: './app/assets/stylesheets' })
.pipe(
sass({includePaths: require('patternity').includePaths})
)
.pipe(gulp.dest("public/assets");
});
// Webpack - webpack.config.js
// See https://github.com/jtangelder/sass-loader#sass-options for further instructions
function includePaths () {
var paths = require('patternity').includePaths;
return paths.map(function(p){
return ["includePaths[]=", p].join('');
}).join('&');
}
module.exports = {
// ... whatever config
module: {
loaders: [
{ test: /.scss$/, loader: "style!css!sass?" + includePaths() }
]
}
};
At this point, scss files can import patternity files using imports such as:
@import 'infl-styles/dependencies';
@import 'infl-styles/alert';
Note that the 'dependencies' requirement is due to SCSS's poor handling of duplicate imports whereby if each module (ie 'alert') were to import its dependencies, and you imported multiple of those modules, SCSS would actually duplicate the 'dependencies'.
Ideally we'd like each module to define its deps for composability, but for now we require that the app implementing patternity also import its dependencies (once), then whatever subsequent modules.
Most component are implemented using Facebook's React architecture.
Components are just required and mounted into you're own react code.
var Alert = require('lib/alert.jsx');
...
<Alert title="I'm a little teapot" >
<p>Short and stout</p>
</Alert>
It will create a basic stylesheet, index file, readme, and test file under 'src/test-component' to help get you started.
Please make sure you follow the style guide below if submitting a pattern to this repo.
camelCased variable names instead of
snake_cased where possible
npm run githooks to set up commit linting when cloning a new patternity repo
When creating a React component:
.jsx as the extension
infl-components directory
alert_box.jsx
AlertBox
The following command will create a basic component with the name TestComponent:
npm run create TestComponent
import React, { Component, PropTypes } from ''
class Greeter extends Component {
propTypes = {
name: PropTypes.string
}
defaultProps = {
name: 'Skye'
}
render() {
return <div>
{this._greeting()}
</div>;
}
_greeting() {
const { name } = this.props;
return `Hello, ${name}.`;
}
}
export default Greeter;
Always assign the created object to a local variable with same name as the class
class Greeter extends Component {
...
}
export default Greeter;
Also, make sure the component is exported so it's available to
requireing components.
In order to keep our components organized we place the methods and properties of a component in the following order:
* e.g. `propTypes`, `getDefaultProps`, `componentDidMount`, `componentWillUpdateProps`, etc.
render method
* All private methods must start with an underscore `_`, e.g. `_greeting`
render method
Your
render method should only return JSX.
See React Docs - Interactity and Dynamic UIs
There are generally two things you store in state, data and view state. Components which hold data are called View Controllers and usually exist near the top of your view hierarchy. These View Controllers will manage getting the data from the appropriate sources and handing it down to child views through
props.
View state are still variables held in a components state but generally relates to how the component should render on the screen. An internal state property on a collapsable section would manage the open/close state of the rendered elements.
A components
props are data that the component uses to render itself. Sometimes components have no props and just represent a reused visual component, but most times they handle some piece of data or other.
e.g.
<Icon icon={'search'} />
The
Icon component is here is taking a string to tell it which icon to render. Internally the component would have access to that string via
this.props.icon.
In general, the 'dumber' your components are, the easier they are to test, and the easier they are to compose. You should try to limit the amount of components which access your data layer, and these should also be generally limited to your View Controllers.
Also when updating a components state, always be sure to use
this.setState() instead of setting
this.state directly, since re-renders hinge of off state updates. Multiple calls to
this.setState() are batched for performance reasons, so calling
this.setState() 6 times in a method is not a problem. However, since
this.setState() is batched, that makes changes to
this.state asynchronous, so be careful of accessing
this.state immediately after calling
this.setState(). See React Docs - setState
Notes:
componentWillReceiveProps lifecycle method. You can also force a react component to re-render itself using the
this.forceUpdate
Reference:
Each component can have it's own Readme.md file. All components (in
infl-components-src or
src) will have their Readme.md in their component directory.
Patternlab resides here.
The pattern lab is built automatically by circleci. Results for old pattern lab are available at http://patternity.internal.influitive.com. The new pattern lab can be found at http://patternity.experimental.influitive.com.
Testing with Patternity should be as easy as running
npm link in patternity and
npm link patternity in hub but sometimes the hub's webpack doesn't quite pick up the changes. To resolve that, make sure to remove
assets: npm run webpack:dev from Procfile-dev and run that in a seperate terminal.