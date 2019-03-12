Patternity

This repository will contain the Influitive Pattern Lab as well as base css, and reusable js components.

Pattern Lab - Nodejs

Patternity is using the nodejs version of patternlab.io. Additional documentation for the pattern lab can be found at https://github.com/oscar-g/patternlab-node/tree/dev-gulp

Installation

Install patternity as a node module.

npm install --save git://github.com/influitive/patternity.git#development

Compilation

Patternity JSX components can be included in a normal module bundler fashion by requiring components like so

var Alert = require ( 'patternity/lib/alert' );

Styles require a bit more work (until our whole build pipeline is on Webpack, at which point there's nothing extra to do).

To inform your build pipeline about the location of patternity's styles, you must add patternity's includePaths into the compilation step. You can achieve this like so:

gulp.task( 'sass' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( "application.scss" , { base : './app/assets/stylesheets' }) .pipe( sass({ includePaths : require ( 'patternity' ).includePaths}) ) .pipe(gulp.dest( "public/assets" ); });

function includePaths ( ) { var paths = require ( 'patternity' ).includePaths; return paths.map( function ( p ) { return [ "includePaths[]=" , p].join( '' ); }).join( '&' ); } module .exports = { module : { loaders : [ { test : /.scss$/ , loader : "style!css!sass?" + includePaths() } ] } };

At this point, scss files can import patternity files using imports such as:

@ import 'infl-styles/dependencies' ; @ import 'infl-styles/alert' ;

Note that the 'dependencies' requirement is due to SCSS's poor handling of duplicate imports whereby if each module (ie 'alert') were to import its dependencies, and you imported multiple of those modules, SCSS would actually duplicate the 'dependencies'.

Ideally we'd like each module to define its deps for composability, but for now we require that the app implementing patternity also import its dependencies (once), then whatever subsequent modules.

React

Most component are implemented using Facebook's React architecture.

Using components

Components are just required and mounted into you're own react code.

var Alert = require ( 'lib/alert.jsx' ); ... <Alert title= "I'm a little teapot" > < p > Short and stout </ p > </ Alert >

It will create a basic stylesheet, index file, readme, and test file under 'src/test-component' to help get you started.

Contributing

Please make sure you follow the style guide below if submitting a pattern to this repo.

Style Guide

JavaScript conventions

Use camelCased variable names instead of snake_cased where possible

variable names instead of where possible Install the eslint for your editor

do npm run githooks to set up commit linting when cloning a new patternity repo

React Components

When creating a React component:

Use .jsx as the extension

as the extension Place in the infl-components directory

directory Underscore delimited file names: e.g. alert_box.jsx

Class name must match file name, but camel cased: e.g. AlertBox

Creating New Components

The following command will create a basic component with the name TestComponent:

npm run create TestComponent

General Structure:

import React, { Component, PropTypes } from '' class Greeter extends Component { propTypes = { name : PropTypes.string } defaultProps = { name : 'Skye' } render() { return < div > {this._greeting()} </ div > ; } _greeting() { const { name } = this .props; return `Hello, ${name} .` ; } } export default Greeter;

Naming

Always assign the created object to a local variable with same name as the class

class Greeter extends Component { ... } export default Greeter;

Also, make sure the component is exported so it's available to require ing components.

Class Layout

In order to keep our components organized we place the methods and properties of a component in the following order:

React lifecycle methods/properties

* e.g. `propTypes` , `getDefaultProps` , `componentDidMount` , `componentWillUpdateProps` , etc.

The React render method Local private methods

* All private methods must start with an underscore `_` , e.g. `_greeting`

render method

Your render method should only return JSX.

State vs Props

See React Docs - Interactity and Dynamic UIs

There are generally two things you store in state, data and view state. Components which hold data are called View Controllers and usually exist near the top of your view hierarchy. These View Controllers will manage getting the data from the appropriate sources and handing it down to child views through props .

View state are still variables held in a components state but generally relates to how the component should render on the screen. An internal state property on a collapsable section would manage the open/close state of the rendered elements.

A components props are data that the component uses to render itself. Sometimes components have no props and just represent a reused visual component, but most times they handle some piece of data or other.

e.g.

<Icon icon={ 'search' } />

The Icon component is here is taking a string to tell it which icon to render. Internally the component would have access to that string via this.props.icon .

In general, the 'dumber' your components are, the easier they are to test, and the easier they are to compose. You should try to limit the amount of components which access your data layer, and these should also be generally limited to your View Controllers.

Also when updating a components state, always be sure to use this.setState() instead of setting this.state directly, since re-renders hinge of off state updates. Multiple calls to this.setState() are batched for performance reasons, so calling this.setState() 6 times in a method is not a problem. However, since this.setState() is batched, that makes changes to this.state asynchronous, so be careful of accessing this.state immediately after calling this.setState() . See React Docs - setState

Notes:

Components which don't render from state won't update if they are already mounted and just receive new props. It's up to the component writer to decide if the new props have changed enough to mandate a change. You have a chance to do this in the componentWillReceiveProps lifecycle method. You can also force a react component to re-render itself using the this.forceUpdate

Reference:

Component Readmes

Each component can have it's own Readme.md file. All components (in infl-components-src or src ) will have their Readme.md in their component directory.

Patternlab

Patternlab resides here.

The pattern lab is built automatically by circleci. Results for old pattern lab are available at http://patternity.internal.influitive.com. The new pattern lab can be found at http://patternity.experimental.influitive.com.

Development inside of the Hub