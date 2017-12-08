#patternfly-sass

The project is no longer maintained as the original patternfly now natively supports sass!

For compatibility the rubygem's name is not changing and it will be still released as patternfly-sass .

patternfly-sass is a Sass-powered version of PatternFly, ready to drop right into your Sass powered applications.

Installation

Please see the appropriate guide for your environment of choice:

a. Ruby on Rails

patternfly-sass is easy to drop into Rails with the asset pipeline.

In your Gemfile you need to add the patternfly-sass gem, and ensure that the sass-rails gem is present - it is added to new Rails applications by default.

gem 'patternfly-sass' , '~> 3.0.0' gem 'sass-rails' , '>= 3.2'

bundle install and restart your server to make the files available through the pipeline.

Import Bootstrap styles in app/assets/stylesheets/application.scss :

@ import "patternfly-sprockets" ; @ import "patternfly" ;

patternfly-sprockets must be imported before patternfly for the icon fonts to work.

Make sure the file has .scss extension (or .sass for Sass syntax). If you have just generated a new Rails app, it may come with a .css file instead. If this file exists, it will be served instead of Sass, so rename it:

mv app/assets/stylesheets/application.css app/assets/stylesheets/application.scss

Then, remove all the //= require and //= require_tree statements from the file. Instead, use @import to import Sass files.

Do not use //= require in Sass or your other stylesheets will not be able to access the PatternFly mixins or variables.

Require PatternFly Javascripts in app/assets/javascripts/application.js :

Rails 4.x

Please make sure sprockets-rails is at least v2.1.4.

Rails 3.2.x

patternfly-sass is no longer compatible with Rails 3.

Configuration

Sass

By default all of PatternFly is imported.

You can also import components explicitly. To start with a full list of modules copy _patternfly.scss file into your assets as _patternfly-custom.scss . Then comment out components you do not want from _patternfly-custom . In the application Sass file, replace @import 'patternfly' with:

@ import 'patternfly-custom' ;

Sass: Number Precision

patternfly-sass requires minimum [Sass number precision][patternfly-precision] of 8 (default is 5).

Precision is set for Rails automatically. When using ruby Sass compiler standalone you can set it with:

: :Sass : :Script : :Value : :Number .precision = [ 8 , : :Sass : :Script : :Value : :Number .precision].max

Sass: Autoprefixer

PatternFly requires the use of Autoprefixer. Autoprefixer adds vendor prefixes to CSS rules using values from Can I Use.

JavaScript

assets/javascripts/patternfly.js contains all of PatternFly JavaScript, concatenated in the correct order.

Fonts

The fonts are referenced as:

"#{ $icon-font-path }#{ $icon-font-name } .eot "

$icon-font-path defaults to patternfly/ if asset path helpers are used, and ../fonts/patternfly/ otherwise.

When using patternfly-sass with Sprockets, you must import the relevant path helpers before PatternFly itself, for example:

@ import "patternfly-sprockets" ; @ import "patternfly" ;

Usage

Sass

Import PatternFly into a Sass file (for example, application.scss) to get all of PatternFly's styles, mixins and variables!

@ import "patternfly" ;

The full list of patternfly variables can be found here. You can override these by simply redefining the variable before the @import directive, e.g.:

$navbar-default-bg : #312312 ; $light-orange : #ff8c00 ; $navbar-default-color : $light-orange ; @ import "patternfly" ;

Version

PatternFly for Sass version may differ from the upstream version in the last number, known as MINOR. The minor version may be ahead of the corresponding upstream minor. This happens when we need to release Sass-specific changes.

Always refer to CHANGELOG.md when upgrading.

Development and Contributing

If you'd like to help with the development of patternfly-sass itself, read this section.

Upstream Converter

Keeping patternfly-sass in sync with upstream changes from PatternFly used to be an error prone and time consuming manual process. With Bootstrap 3 we have introduced a converter that automates this.

Note: if you're just looking to use PatternFly, see the installation section above.

Upstream changes to the PatternFly project can now be pulled in using the convert rake task.

Here's an example run that would pull down the master branch from the main patternfly/patternfly repo:

rake convert

This will convert the latest LESS to Sass and update to the latest JS. To convert a specific branch or version, pass the branch name or the commit hash as the first task argument:

rake convert [tags/v1.2.1]

The latest converter script is located here and does the following:

Converts upstream patternfly LESS files to its matching SCSS file.

Copies all upstream JavaScript into assets/javascripts/patternfly , a Sprockets concatenation at assets/javascripts/patternfly.js .

, a Sprockets concatenation at . Copies all upstream font files into assets/fonts/patternfly .

. Sets Patternfly::PATTERNFLY_SHA in version.rb to the branch sha.

This converter fully converts original LESS to SCSS. Conversion is automatic but requires instructions for certain transformations (see converter output). Please submit GitHub issues tagged with conversion .

Credits

patternfly-sass's converter is a fork of bootstrap-sass. The modifications and all other code is made by: