patternfly-react

by patternfly
2.40.0 (see all)

A set of React components for the PatternFly project.

Readme

PatternFly React

lerna PatternFly 4 npm badge

This project provides a set of React components for the PatternFly project.

Community: PatternFly website | Slack | Medium | Mailing list

Table of contents

  1. PatternFly React packages
  2. Setup
  3. Contribution guidelines
  4. License

Using PatternFly 3? Take a look at the PatternFly 3 React component information.

PatternFly React packages

Package linkDescription
💙 Core packages
  @patternfly/react-coreCore set of components
  @patternfly/react-tableTable components
  @patternfly/react-chartsChart components
  @patternfly/react-iconsIcon components
  @patternfly/react-stylesPatternFly CSS styles
  @patternfly/react-tokensPatternFly CSS variable tokens
💛 Extension packages UXD supported
  @patternfly/react-log-viewerVirtualized log viewer component
📂 Supporting packages
  @patternfly/react-docsGatsby documentation site for components
  @patternfly/react-integrationCypress integration tests
👨‍👩‍👦 Extension packages community supported
  @patternfly/react-catalog-view-extensionCatalog view extension
  @patternfly/react-virtualized-extensionTable and list row virtualization extension
  @patternfly/react-topologyTopology components
  @patternfly/react-consoleConsole components
❌ Deprecated packages
  @patternfly/react-inline-edit-extensionTable inline edit extension

Setup

Before you begin, check out this overview of PatternFly to get familiar with the basic elements of the design system.

Install a package manager

Install a package manager before using the PatternFly libraries.

Start with PatternFly React seed

If you want to start with your existing project, skip to Install and configure PatternFly React.

PatternFly React seed is an open source build scaffolding utility. It gives developers a jump-start when creating new projects that will use PatternFly.

  1. Fork the project

  1. Install the project

    Follow the steps outlined in the PatternFly React Seed README to install.

Install and configure PatternFly React

  • Using npm, run the following command to install:

    npm install @patternfly/react-core --save

    OR

  • Using yarn, run the following command to install:

    yarn add @patternfly/react-core

    Once the library is installed, use the specific setup instructions for that library to access the components it contains. These can be found in the readme for each library.

Contribution guidelines

All React contributors must first be PatternFly community contributors. If you're already a PatternFly community contributor, check out the React contribution guidelines to make React contributions.

License

PatternFly React is licensed under the MIT License.

100
Adithya KrishnaBengaluru47 Ratings15 Reviews
SWE Intern @RedHatOfficial | LiFT Scholar '21 | Turning ☕ into </code>
20 days ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers

I use this package in my day to day work at Red Hat. This is a really cool open source design system from the company which is highly thought through and each component is designed keeping in mind the accessibility, user-interface and user-experience. I wanted to try to check for a bot kinda application which I had created and thus I had used this a while back for one of my personal project (again related to work in one-way xD). The package's usage is here at, https://github.com/adithyaakrishna/rh-ts-bot/blob/main/package.json. Their documentation was very easy to follow, just npm install the package, icons and you are good to go :) Next step, copy paste the components in your code from their docs at, https://www.patternfly.org/v4/ and you have everything for your need plus it supports typescript as well :)

9
dhruv-karan
Amarjeetkhasyap
uravgkarthik
Keerthanajitwta
KeerthanaBharadwaj16
sauravchandra
shardulinamdar4
Ghan LoharPune27 Ratings22 Reviews
Senior Software Engineer at Red Hat. JS guy, Open Source newbie.
5 months ago
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Performant
Responsive Maintainers
Poor Documentation

I have used PatternFly React in multiple projects. It is having a very nice set of ready-to-consume components for React applications. Its highly consistent and provide various options to customize these components. It has well-defined standards and helps developers and designers work together to create better user experiences efficiently. Documentation can be improved as sometimes it becomes difficult to find what you are looking for. What I like most about it is that it’s very fast to start working with.

2
abhijithvijayan
riginoommen
Deepesh NairPune, India35 Ratings61 Reviews
3 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable

I've just now started in react and this library came as a boon for me, with a huge number of components it made my life easier. The components themselves are highly customizable and have great docs.

0

