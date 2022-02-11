This project provides a set of React components for the PatternFly project.
Community: PatternFly website | Slack | Medium | Mailing list
Using PatternFly 3? Take a look at the PatternFly 3 React component information.
|Package link
|Description
|💙 Core packages
|@patternfly/react-core
|Core set of components
|@patternfly/react-table
|Table components
|@patternfly/react-charts
|Chart components
|@patternfly/react-icons
|Icon components
|@patternfly/react-styles
|PatternFly CSS styles
|@patternfly/react-tokens
|PatternFly CSS variable tokens
|💛 Extension packages UXD supported
|@patternfly/react-log-viewer
|Virtualized log viewer component
|📂 Supporting packages
|@patternfly/react-docs
|Gatsby documentation site for components
|@patternfly/react-integration
|Cypress integration tests
|👨👩👦 Extension packages community supported
|@patternfly/react-catalog-view-extension
|Catalog view extension
|@patternfly/react-virtualized-extension
|Table and list row virtualization extension
|@patternfly/react-topology
|Topology components
|@patternfly/react-console
|Console components
|❌ Deprecated packages
|@patternfly/react-inline-edit-extension
|Table inline edit extension
Before you begin, check out this overview of PatternFly to get familiar with the basic elements of the design system.
Install a package manager before using the PatternFly libraries.
If you want to start with your existing project, skip to Install and configure PatternFly React.
PatternFly React seed is an open source build scaffolding utility. It gives developers a jump-start when creating new projects that will use PatternFly.
TypeScript: Fork and clone the PatternFly React Seed project.
JavaScript: Fork and clone the JavaScript branch of the PatternFly React Seed project.
For more information about how to fork and clone a repo, view GitHub Help.
Install the project
Follow the steps outlined in the PatternFly React Seed README to install.
Using npm, run the following command to install:
npm install @patternfly/react-core --save
OR
Using yarn, run the following command to install:
yarn add @patternfly/react-core
Once the library is installed, use the specific setup instructions for that library to access the components it contains. These can be found in the readme for each library.
All React contributors must first be PatternFly community contributors. If you're already a PatternFly community contributor, check out the React contribution guidelines to make React contributions.
PatternFly React is licensed under the MIT License.
I use this package in my day to day work at Red Hat. This is a really cool open source design system from the company which is highly thought through and each component is designed keeping in mind the accessibility, user-interface and user-experience. I wanted to try to check for a bot kinda application which I had created and thus I had used this a while back for one of my personal project (again related to work in one-way xD). The package's usage is here at, https://github.com/adithyaakrishna/rh-ts-bot/blob/main/package.json. Their documentation was very easy to follow, just npm install the package, icons and you are good to go :) Next step, copy paste the components in your code from their docs at, https://www.patternfly.org/v4/ and you have everything for your need plus it supports typescript as well :)
I have used PatternFly React in multiple projects. It is having a very nice set of ready-to-consume components for React applications. Its highly consistent and provide various options to customize these components. It has well-defined standards and helps developers and designers work together to create better user experiences efficiently. Documentation can be improved as sometimes it becomes difficult to find what you are looking for. What I like most about it is that it’s very fast to start working with.
I've just now started in react and this library came as a boon for me, with a huge number of components it made my life easier. The components themselves are highly customizable and have great docs.